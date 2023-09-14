District play is nearly here, with many teams going through their final nondistrict tuneups this week before turning attention to the games that can make or break a season.

Here’s what to know for Week 4:

Games of the week

Class A: No. 2 Millard South (3-0) at No. 3 Gretna (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Expect points. Millard South averages 39 per game and laid 56 on Millard North last week. Gretna averages 38.3 and has scored 40 or more twice. This is a potential playoff preview, and we're talking deep in the playoffs.

Prediction: Millard South 33, Gretna 29.

Class B: Norris (2-2) at No. 4 Waverly (3-0) Friday, 7 p.m. — Waverly has the same stout defense as always, allowing just 82 total yards to Mount Michael last week and a paltry 16 to Beatrice the week before. But there seems to be a more explosive side to the Viking offense this season after games of 42 and 49 points the past two weeks. Norris has a tall hill to climb, but the Titans figure to be frisky enough to give the Vikings some issues.

Prediction: Waverly 38, Norris 20.

Class C-1: C-2 No. 9 Mitchell (3-0) at Sidney (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m. (CT) — A Panhandle special for the two best teams in the west not named Scottsbluff. The combined record of Sidney's first three opponents is 1-8. Mitchell, led by all-stater Cael Peters, is averaging 9.1 yards per carry and 393 rushing yards per game while dominating its first three foes.

Prediction: Mitchell 35, Sidney 25.

Class C-2: No. 2 Bishop Neumann (3-0) at No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia (3-0), Friday, 6:30 p.m. — This one was a doozy last year, with the teams trading leads multiple times in the second half before St. Cecilia pulled out a 44-34 win that was Neumann's only regular-season loss. The Cavaliers are the favorite this time around, but there should still be plenty of fireworks.

Prediction: Bishop Neumann 40, St. Cecilia 30.

Class D-2: No. 9 Sandhills-Thedford (3-0) at No. 1 South Loup (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — It's been quite a rise for South Loup. This year's seniors were 0-8 as freshmen and 1-8 as sophomores before jumping to 5-3 last year and rising to No. 1 in the D-2 in the early part of this season. Neither squad has been seriously challenged through three games. That will change Friday.

Prediction: South Loup 31, Sandhills-Thedford 23.

Class D-6: No. 5 Red Cloud (2-0) at No. 4 Pawnee City (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Parkview Christian's blowout loss last week threw the door wide open for a host of six-man contenders, with Red Cloud and 2022 runner-up Pawnee City at the top of the list. This is the first of five consecutive games for Red Cloud against foes that are unbeaten heading into this week.

Prediction: Red Cloud 47, Pawnee City 43.

Other city games

Lincoln Northeast (0-3) vs. Class A No. 10 Lincoln East (2-1) Seacrest, Thursday, 7 p.m. — East has improved in every game and should take another step forward here against the Rockets, who were within a touchdown of Fremont in the fourth quarter last week before a late Tigers' flurry put the game away.

Class D-6 No. 7 Parkview Christian (1-1) at Heartland Lutheran (0-3) Thursday, 7 p.m. — A chance for the Patriots to get right after last week's 54-6 loss to S-E-M. It figured to be a bit of a process for the Patriots as they replaced a special senior class. This marks the first of just three night games Parkview Christian will play in the regular season.

Lincoln Southeast (1-2) vs. Lincoln North Star (2-1), Seacrest, Friday, 7 p.m. — Southeast finally broke through last week with a brilliant defensive performance. North Star, facing its first real challenge of the season, was down 28-0 at halftime of a 35-7 loss to Kearney. The Gators have done an excellent job building under coach James Thompson, and Friday provides another opportunity to move forward.

Papillion-La Vista (2-1) vs. Lincoln Southwest (1-2), Union Bank Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m. — Papio makes its second straight trip to Lincoln after crossing midfield just twice in last week's 10-7 loss to Lincoln Southeast, and is on the road for the third time in four weeks to start the season. Southwest has had some small mistakes in a couple of losses, typical for a young team, but the physical talent is evident.

Lincoln High (1-2) at Class A No. 7 Grand Island (2-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — Grand Island's two victories have come by one (North Platte) and two points (Norfolk), with a loss to Omaha Westside sandwiched in between. Lincoln High has played in nothing but shutouts, winning one and losing two. The Links took this matchup into the fourth quarter last year, and would be perfectly happy with that scenario again this season.

Lincoln Northwest (0-3) at Beatrice (0-4), Friday, 7 p.m. — Could this be the week for the Falcons? Northwest was close to the first win in school history a few weeks ago, leading Ralston in the fourth quarter before losing by five. Now, a road trip to winless Beatrice, which has played perhaps the toughest schedule in Class B so far with four games against teams currently ranked in the top 10. The teams share one common opponent, with Beatrice losing to Elkhorn North 21-3 in Week 0 and Northwest losing to the Wolves 48-13 two weeks later.

Lincoln Pius X (1-3) at Class B No. 1 Bennington (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Since scoring 42 in Week 0, Pius X has scored a total of 33 points over its last three games, all coming against teams in or near the rankings. Now Bennington, with a defense that has forced six turnovers in three games and held all three opponents to 20 or fewer points. The Bolts need to find a way to crank up a running game that is averaging 2.9 yards per carry.

Arlington (1-2) at Lincoln Christian (2-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — The Crusaders have found some footing after an opening loss in the Spirit Sword game with a pair of grind-it-out wins the past two weeks. They'll have to contend with Arlington running back Kaden Foust, who averages 6.4 yards per carry for the Eagles. Christian has three backs over 150 yards through three games.

Omaha Concordia (0-3) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (1-2), Aldrich Field, Friday, 7 p.m. — A final tuneup before heading into district play for Lincoln Lutheran, which has scored, seven, 10 and seven points in its first three games. Concordia, which has allowed an average of 40 points in its first three games, gives the Warriors a chance to get the offense turned up.

Week 4 storyline

What trends will emerge? It's at that tough point in the season where we start to have a decent idea what many teams have, but not enough information to really establish with confidence any real conclusions (other than Omaha Westside being pretty good). This week can help provide clarity in that regard as we hit the halfway point of the regular season.