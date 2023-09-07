We hit the one-third mark of the season with plenty still to be decided, and some teams already playing their fourth games of the year.

Here’s what to know for Week 3:

Games of the week

Class A: No. 1 Omaha Westside (2-0) at No. 10 Bellevue West (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — Is Bellevue West better than its No. 10 ranking? Probably, but there's no doubting who is No. 1. Omaha Westside has opened the season by dispatching two teams that were ranked at the time by a combined 92-7. The Thunderbirds are perhaps the only team with the offensive firepower to give Westside a run, though that side of the ball was off to a slow start before scoring 41 in last week's win over Omaha Burke.

Prediction: Westside 38, Bellevue West 28.

Class B: No. 1 Bennington (2-0) at No. 6 York (2-0) Friday, 7 p.m. — Bennington has lived on the edge while stretching its winning streak to 28 games, knocking off Omaha Skutt and Plattsmouth by one score each. Now the Badgers go into Levitt Stadium, where York is always tough. The Dukes have opened with back-to-back shutouts, and have a chance for the signature win that eluded them one year ago when they finished fifth in the ratings with losses to the top four teams.

Prediction: Bennington 17, York 13.

Class C-1: No. 9 Adams Central (2-0) at No. 7 Gothenburg (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — If you like a good, old-fashioned, low-scoring slugfest, this one is for you. Adams Central has won its two games 7-6 and 14-0. Gothenburg has been high-flying by comparison, scoring 29 and 20 in its two wins. Just a really solid matchup between two programs with a lot of good history between them. Honorable mention here to No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood at No. 5 Aurora. An Ashland-Greenwood loss would drop the Bluejays below .500 in the regular season for the first time since 2017.

Prediction: Gothenburg 20, Adams Central 18.

Class C-2: No. 3 Battle Creek (2-0) at No. 4 Ord (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — The latest in an early-season gauntlet for C-2's top teams. Ord was tied with No. 1 Norfolk Catholic at halftime last week before losing by 17. Norfolk Catholic has already played Ord and No. 5 Oakland-Craig. Ord will have played No. 1 and No. 3 by the end of the week. Meanwhile, this will be the first big test for Battle Creek, which has given up one total touchdown in two games.

Prediction: Ord 23, Battle Creek 14.

Eight-man: Class D-1 No. 7 EMF (2-0) at Sandy Creek (2-0) Friday, 7 p.m. — Two teams off to surprising starts with explosive offenses. Exeter-Milligan-Friend beat defending champion Clarkson Leigh 58-38 to open the season, then hung 80 on McCool Junction last week. Sandy Creek took care of Blue Hill to open, then put a somewhat surprising 46-14 beatdown on a Riverside team that began the year in the top 10. All-stater Breckan Schluter has already run for 467 yards and eight touchdowns for EMF. Sandy Creek will counter with quarterback Ethan Shaw, who has 288 rushing yards and 145 passing yards.

Prediction: EMF 48, Sandy Creek 40.

Six-man: No. 1 Parkview Christian (1-0) at No. 8 S-E-M (2-0), Friday, 3 p.m. — S-E-M gave Parkview the only loss of its championship season in 2022, rallying from a 16-0 deficit to win 20-16 after Patriots all-state running back Chandler Page was knocked out of the game on a late hit. Parkview returned the favor in the playoffs, controlling the teams' state semifinal from beginning to end in an 18-point win. Perhaps this Friday's winner can celebrate with some of Nebraska's best chicken fried steak at Sumner's venerable Tub's Pub.

Prediction: Parkview Christian 29, S-E-M 13.

Other city games

Class A No. 3 Papillion-La Vista (2-0) at Lincoln Southeast (0-2), Seacrest, Thursday, 7 p.m. — Another stern test for Southeast, which has already faced preseason No. 3 Elkhorn South and city foe Lincoln East. The latter matchup ended in a bitter loss for the Knights, who let a 14-point fourth-quarter lead get away in a double-overtime loss. Southeast will have to slow down Papio running back Payton Prestito (283 yards, two TDs) if it wants a chance to get into the win column.

Fremont (0-3) at Lincoln Northeast (0-2), Union Bank Stadium, Thursday, 7 p.m. — Two teams who might be looking at this matchup as their best chance for a victory. Fremont has scored one touchdown in each of its first three games while Northeast was shut out last week after scoring 12 points in an opening loss to Bellevue East. Can the Rockets get the run game going? Northeast has rushed for 62 total yards in two games, averaging 1.9 yards per carry, while attempting 25 more passes than runs. Dupree Pleasant is averaging 25 yards on five catches for the Rockets.

Lincoln Southwest (1-1) vs. Lincoln East (1-1), Seacrest, Friday, 7 p.m. — Intriguing quarterback matchup here, with Lincoln East senior Jeter Worthley going against Southwest freshman Brockston Teply. Teply, the son of former University of Nebraska-Kearney, Western State and Northern Colorado assistant football coach C.J. Teply, has completed 68% of his passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns in his first two varsity appearances. Southwest gave away a second-half lead last week in a loss to Columbus while East rallied from a 14-0 fourth-quarter deficit to beat Lincoln Southeast in double-overtime.

Lincoln North Star (2-0) at Class A No. 9 Kearney (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Far and away North Star's toughest test of the early season after lopsided shutouts of undermanned Omaha Benson and winless Lincoln Northeast. If the Gators want to prove they're closer to earning a postseason berth this season, a strong performance here would help. North Star was 2-0 going into this game last season before getting beat 34-7. Kearney has already taken care of one Lincoln team with a 41-28 win over Lincoln East in Week 1.

Omaha Central (1-1) at Lincoln High (1-1), Beechner, Friday, 7 p.m. — Lincoln High followed a 35-0 shutout loss with a 35-0 shutout win last week. The Links are still settling into their revamped offense, and will need to control the clock to give themselves a chance against Omaha Central. The Eagles put up 28 points in a loss to Gretna last week. The Eagles and Links have both played Omaha Northwest, with Omaha Central winning 78-0 in Week 1.

Lincoln Pius X (1-2) at Hastings (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — Another tough road trip for Pius X after the Bolts made the trek to Scottsbluff two weeks ago. Hastings is much improved from last season's 2-7 campaign, and the Tigers nearly got Pius X in 2022 before the Bolts hung on for a 9-7 victory. Pius X has scored seven and 13 points in its two losses.

Lincoln Christian (1-1) at Archbishop Bergan (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m. — Nice bounceback for Christian last week, downing Platteview 20-13 after being shutout in the Spirit Sword game. The Crusaders figure to get better as the season goes on and the roster returns to full health. Meanwhile, Archbishop Bergan is in unfamiliar territory; the Knights' 0-2 record is their first since 2012.

Aquinas (0-2) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (1-1), Aldrich Field, Friday, 7 p.m. — Lutheran ran into a buzz saw last week in Bishop Neumann, which did to the Warriors what it will likely do to a lot of teams this season. Another team not used to 0-2, Aquinas is in that position for the second year in a row — a rarity in the legendary career of coach Ron Mimick.

Week 3 storyline

No. 1s on alert: Omaha Westside (at Bellevue West), Bennington (at York), and Parkview Christian (at S-E-M) all face difficult road games as they try to stay on top in Class A, B and D6, respectively. Westside has won 36 of its last 38 games, with one of the losses vacated after the 2021 state title game. Bennington has 28 in a row, but has been pushed each of the first two weeks this year. Parkview is on an 11-game winning streak, with its last loss to S-E-M early last season, but is breaking in several new faces this year. A lot of season left, but also a chance for each of those teams to make pretty firm statements that the top spot will be difficult to take away.

