The biggest thing happening on a football field in Nebraska this week is a volleyball match, but that doesn't stop the high school season from rolling on.

Here’s what to know for Week 2:

Games of the week

Class A: Lincoln East (0-1) vs. Lincoln Southeast (0-1), Seacrest, Friday, 8 p.m. — Both teams are hurting after last week's road losses — Southeast falling 35-7 at Elkhorn South and East dropping a weather-delayed 41-28 game at Kearney. The preseason favorites for top team in the city both need a win. For East, this is the first of three straight games against city foes and the first of eight straight games inside city limits. For Southeast, Friday marks the second in a string of tough matchups to begin the year.

Prediction: Lincoln East 28, Lincoln Southeast 21.

Class B: No. 7 Elkhorn (0-1) at No. 9 Norris (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — What kind of team is Norris? The one that went on the road and beat Blair by three touchdowns in Week 0, or the one that scored once in a loss to Seward last week? The Titans should get a better idea Friday when Elkhorn pays a visit. The Antlers have some questions of their own after Waverly came to town and left with a 35-14 win. Elkhorn has a bear of a schedule: games against Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Bennington and Elkhorn North await after Friday.

Prediction: Elkhorn 23, Norris 17.

Class C-1: No. 2 Aurora (1-0) at No. 1 Boone Central (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Early candidate for game of the year in Class C-1 and one of two No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups this weekend. Aurora won this game 34-13 last season, then beat the Cardinals again, 40-19, in the C-1 state semifinals. Has Boone Central closed the gap? Both teams were impressive last week, with Boone Central shutting out Broken Bow 48-0 on the road and Aurora outscoring Class B Grand Island Northwest 50-30 behind 315 passing yards and seven total touchdowns from Booker Scheierman, the younger brother of Creighton guard Baylor.

Prediction: Aurora 31, Boone Central 28.

Class C-2: No. 2 Ord (1-0) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — This has become one of the best matchups in the state over the past few seasons. Norfolk Catholic has beaten Ord in each of the last two regular seasons to give the Chanticleers their only loss before the playoffs. Last season, the Knights also won 38-6 in the C-2 state semifinals on the way to the state title. In 2020, Ord beat Norfolk Catholic in the regular season on the way to winning the C-2 championship. Fair to say the winner of this one has the inside track to hoisting a big trophy in November. Norfolk Catholic has won the last three matchups by 23, 21 and 32 points, but Ord has more experience back this season. Should be a good one.

Prediction: Norfolk Catholic 28, Ord 27.

Eight-man: Class D-1 No. 5 Hi-Line (1-0) at D-1 No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — This could well be the biggest hurdle between St. Pat's and a second straight unbeaten regular season. Hi-Line will deploy Air Force commit Ryker Evans, one of the fastest athletes in D-1, against an Irish defense that features perhaps the best player in eight-man in defensive end Brecken Erickson. St. Pat's gave Hi-Line its only regular-season loss a year ago, and it was a big one: 56-16. The Bulls are good enough to win a couple of games when the postseason arrives, and Friday provides them a chance to prove it.

Prediction: St. Pat's 45, Hi-Line 30.

Six-man: Hampton (2-0) at No. 1 Parkview Christian (0-0), Friday, 4 p.m. — Hampton will already be playing its third game Friday while the defending champion Patriots take the field for the first time — one of the quirks of the six-man schedule. The Hawks have cruised in those two wins, defeating Franklin by 23 in Week 0 and Lewiston by 22 last week and will certainly have more polish than a Parkview Christian team that must replace most of the big playmakers from last season's champs. Can Parkview lean on its defense, a rarity in six-man, until the offense gets up to speed?

Prediction: Parkview Christian 32, Hampton 22.

Other city games

Lincoln Northeast (0-1) vs. Lincoln North Star (1-0), Seacrest, Thursday, 6 p.m. — Both teams would probably prefer to move past last week, when North Star set a state scoring record against a woefully overmatched Omaha Benson team that probably shouldn't have even been on the field, and Northeast fell behind early in a 36-point loss to Bellevue East. The Gators hit the meat of their schedule starting next week, so maintaining positive momentum will be critical.

Lincoln High (0-1) at Omaha Northwest (0-1), Thursday, 7 p.m. — Omaha Northwest suffered the worst loss in school history last week, a 78-0 defeat against Omaha Central. Lincoln High was the victim of a shutout as well, falling 35-0 to Lincoln Southwest. Lincoln High should be more comfortable this week in its revamped, double-wing offense.

Columbus (1-1) vs. Lincoln Southwest (1-0), UBT Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m. — So far, so good for new Southwest head coach Grant Traynowicz. The former Silver Hawk defensive coordinator saw that side of the ball pitch a shutout in the opener, while the offense scored 35 points, including 21 in the first quarter. Tanner Novosad ran for 100 yards, and three Southwest quarterbacks completed 10 of 13 passes to six receivers. You'll take that kind of balance.

Class B No. 8 Seward (1-0) at Lincoln Pius X (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — The schedule is doing Pius X no favors. After the long road trip and a 34-7 loss to Scottsbluff, the Bolts have to saddle up and host newly ranked Seward this week. The Bluejays' defense took the buzz out of Norris last week, picking off three passes in a 14-7 win over a Titans team that had scored 42 in Week 0.

Lincoln Northwest (0-2) at Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — The Falcons are getting ever closer to that first win. They scored first again last week against Ralston and held a 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter before the Rams pulled out a 19-14 win. The taste of victory will be sweet when it arrives, but it's going to be a tall task this Friday.

Platteview (1-0) at Lincoln Christian (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — The Crusaders figure to be better at the end of the season than they are right now, with multiple starting offensive linemen out with injury. Still, Christian had its chances last week in the 7-0 Spirit Sword loss to Lincoln Lutheran. Platteview has won the last three meetings between the teams.

Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) at Class C-2 No. 3 Bishop Neumann (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — The future looks bright for Lincoln Lutheran, which saw several sophomores make big plays against Christian. The Warriors will get a good look at the present this week against a Bishop Neumann outfit that should contend for a deep playoff run. The Cavaliers, with new Husker football and baseball recruit Conor Booth, were plenty impressive in last week's 55-0 win over Milford.

Week 1 storyline

Can the city bounce back?: It was a rough go for Lincoln's teams in Week 1. The final tally was three wins against seven losses, with two of the victories coming in city vs. city matchups and the other North Star's lopsided romp over Omaha Benson. If you're doing the math, that's a 1-5 mark against teams outside the city limits. We'll see what, if anything, that means as the season moves along, but there's clearly a gap to close if the city is going to have a program or two with an extended stay in the postseason.

