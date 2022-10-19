Two-Minute Drill: Predicting the top Week 9 games, with a look a playoff scenarios for Lincoln's teams

Here’s what to know for Week 9 of high school football.

Games of the week

Class A: No. 7 Omaha North (6-2) at No. 2 Elkhorn South (8-0), 7 p.m. — Elkhorn South is looking for its first undefeated regular season since moving up to Class A in 2018, and its first as a program since back-to-back unbeaten state championship seasons in Class B in 2015 and 2016. Omaha North would love to play spoiler, especially coming off a surprising home loss to Grand Island. The Vikings are 11th in the wild card points, and would certainly not like to sweat out potentially missing the playoffs with a loss.

Prediction: Elkhorn South 33, Omaha North 20.

Class B: No. 9 Grand Island Northwest (4-4) at No. 7 York (5-3), Friday, 7 p.m. — This could easily be No. 3 Omaha Gross at No. 6 Omaha Skutt, but there's going to be real drama in York on Friday. The Dukes are in the playoffs, but Northwest, which has played a bear of a schedule, can clinch a spot with a win. Three of the Vikings' losses have been by seven points or less to some of the best in Class B this season, and it's not hard to see a payoff run. But Northwest has to get there first.

Prediction: Northwest 21, York 17.

Class C-1: No. 10 Columbus Lakeview (6-2) at Scotus Central Catholic (6-2), Friday, Columbus, 7 p.m. — Defending champion Lakeview has righted the ship after a 1-2 start, and a win against its crosstown rival could go a long way toward sparking another postseason run. Scotus isn't yet assured of a playoff spot, sitting 14th in wild card points, and beating a rival to get into the postseason would qualify as pretty sweet.

Prediction: Lakeview 18, Scotus 12.

Class C-2: Gordon-Rushville (5-3) at No. 6 Mitchell (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Mitchell, trying to finish off its first undefeated regular season in more than 20 years, had to squeak past Valentine 21-20 last week just to have a chance to go 9-0. Gordon-Rushville has just one loss against Class C-2 competition after starting with three games against Class C-1 foes. Running back Hayden Umble and quarterback Cael Peters have combined for 1,728 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns for Mitchell.

Prediction: Mitchell 30, Gordon-Rushville 20.

Eight-man: Class D-2 first round, Falls City Sacred Heart (4-4) at Humphrey St. Francis (5-3), Thursday, 4:30 p.m. — They don't get much more tradition-rich than this. Sacred Heart and St. Francis have helped set the standard in eight-man football, meeting 11 times in the playoffs and combining for 13 titles in the playoff era. Never, though, have the teams met in the first round. Sacred Heart hasn't lost a first-round playoff game since 2009. St. Francis hasn't lost in the first round since 2006. A St. Francis win would even the playoff series at six victories apiece.

Prediction: St. Francis 34, Sacred Heart 26.

Six-man: No. 8 Shelton (6-1) at No. 3 S-E-M (7-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Both teams will be in the six-man playoffs, but there is still plenty to play for. S-E-M can lock up the No. 1 overall seed with a victory, while Shelton could potentially nab a home game in the first round if it pulls the upset. This might be S-E-M's best team since the 1992 squad reached the Class D-2 state championship game. Shelton is looking for its first playoff appearance since 2014.

Prediction: S-E-M 40, Shelton 30.

Other city games

Columbus (1-7) at Lincoln North Star (3-5), Seacrest, Thursday, 7 p.m. — The Gators have taken a step forward under first-year coach James Thompson, and while they won't make the postseason, a win would give the program its first four-win season since 2015. Standing in the way is a Columbus team that has played just one team with a sub-.500 record — a win against Fremont in Week 0.

Lincoln Southwest (6-2) at Millard North (4-4), Friday, 7 p.m. — An enormous game for the Silver Hawks, on multiple levels. First, a win would give Southwest a shot at hosting a playoff game next week — the Silver Hawks sit ninth in the Class A wild card standings. LSW also needs to wash away the sting of last week's loss to Millard West, which won with a 69-yard touchdown pass in the final 75 seconds.

Lincoln East (5-3) at Class A No. 1 Gretna (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Two of the state's biggest prep stars, East's Malachi Coleman and Gretna's Zane Flores, take the stage. Gretna's offense has been a buzzsaw, scoring 40-plus points in all but one game. Can an East defense that has surrendered more than 20 points just twice keep the Spartans in the game?

Millard South (4-4) at Lincoln High (4-4), Beechner, Friday, 7 p.m. — Flip the results of a one-point loss to Lincoln Southwest and a two-point loss to North Star, and the Links are likely in line for a playoff berth. Millard South is already in the playoffs, and will be a tough draw for whoever gets the Patriots next week.

Lincoln Southeast (4-4) at South Sioux City (2-6), Friday, 7 p.m. — It's been an up-and-down season for the Knights, but their postseason hopes will still be alive when they board the bus to take on South Sioux City. Southeast, 15th in the Class A wild card standings, will need to win and potentially get some help to remain in the top 16. But the opportunity is there.

Class A No. 3 Omaha Westside (7-1) at Lincoln Northeast (0-8), Seacrest, Friday, 7 p.m. — A tough streak seems likely to continue when Omaha Westside, which spent most of the season ranked No. 1 before a loss at North Platte two weeks ago, takes on a Northeast team that has lost 14 straight and 22 of its last 24. It hasn't helped that seven of the rebuilding Rockets' nine opponents this year are .500 or better.

Norris (4-4) at Lincoln Pius X (4-4), Aldrich, Friday, 7 p.m. — Pretty simple math here. The winner wins the B-4 district. For Pius X, a district title would be its first since 2015, which also happens to be the last time the Bolts beat Norris. Some pressure is off for both teams, as the loser still qualifies for the playoffs.

Syracuse (5-3) at Lincoln Christian (6-2), Friday, 7 p.m. — A win likely gets Christian into the playoffs, while a loss leaves the Crusaders counting wild card points. No matter the outcome, it's been a nice bounce-back season after Christian went 3-6 last year against a challenging schedule. Syracuse has yet to beat a team with more than one win, but the Rockets have gone from zero wins in 2021 to five in 2022.

Class C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran (5-3) at Milford (2-6), Friday, 7 p.m. — It's win or go home for the Warriors, who sit 10th in playoff points. Even with a victory, there are probably going to be some nervous moments as Lutheran watches Friday's results. Despite its record, Milford comes in hot, with back-to-back wins, including an upset last week of Wilber-Clatonia.

Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian (6-1) vs. Lewiston (1-6), Sterling, Friday, 7 p.m. — Parkview is in line to host a playoff game as long as it takes care of business. There will be points in this one. Lewiston has give up 51 or more in each of its games, including its lone win — 70-65 against St. Edward.