Two-Minute Drill: Predicting the top Week 8 games, and looking in at city squads

It’s the final week of the regular season for the state’s eight-man teams, while schools in other classes jockey for playoff position.

Here’s what to know for Week 8.

Games of the week

Class A: Millard South (4-3) at No. 3 Omaha Westside (6-1), Thursday, 7 p.m. — Millard South has won three games in a row since a three-game losing streak that included a pair of one-score losses. The winning streak has coincided with quarterback Cam Kozeal returning after spending time with the Team USA U18 baseball team. Westside recovered from being upset by North Platte by pasting Kearney last week.

Prediction: Omaha Westside 31, Millard South 24.

Class B: No. 9 Seward (5-2) at No. 5 Waverly (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m. — Seward has quietly put together a nice season, including a win against a Grand Island Northwest team that has since entered the rankings. But the Bluejays have yet to beat a team with a winning record. Getting one at Waverly would be a season-defining victory. The Vikings got back on track last week, holding Lincoln Pius X to eight points in a 30-point win.

Prediction: Waverly 26, Seward 12.

Class C-1: No. 2 Pierce (7-0) at No. 5 Boone Central (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — Big-time matchup, and a potential playoff semifinal preview, depending on how the brackets shake out. Boone Central’s only loss came to Aurora in the second game of the season. Since then, the Cardinals have won five in a row, outscoring opponents about 44-5 in that span. Pierce has scored 54 or more points in each of its last five games, but has twice given up 35. Could be a shootout in Albion.

Prediction: Pierce 48, Boone Central 33.

Class C-2: Class C-1 No. 9 Broken Bow (5-2) at Class C-2 No. 3 Ord (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — A classic rivalry that has seen its share of memories over the years features two really good teams this season. Broken Bow has lost only to unbeaten McCook and once-beaten Boone Central. Ord’s only defeat came at the hands of unbeaten Norfolk Catholic. Ord is probably the favorite, but funny things happen in rivalry games.

Prediction: Ord 24, Broken Bow 20.

Eight-man: Class D-1 No. 10 Riverside (6-1) at Ravenna (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — Expect points here as the state’s eight-man teams play their final regular-season games. Riverside is averaging 48 points per game. Ravenna has scored at least 50 points in all but one game — a 27-24 loss to Nebraska Christian at the end of September. Riverside nipped Nebraska Christian early in the season and gets the nod here.

Prediction: Riverside 40, Ravenna 36.

Six-man: No. 7 Garden County (5-1) at No. 1 Potter-Dix (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Perhaps Potter-Dix will finally get pushed in a season that has seen it overwhelm every opponent. Garden County’s only loss is to No. 2 Arthur County in the opener. That remains the only game the Eagles have played against a team with a winning record. Potter-Dix, incredibly, has yet to score fewer than 63 points in a game this season.

Prediction: Potter-Dix 70, Garden County 38.

Other city games

Millard West (4-3) at Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southwest (6-1), Seacrest, Thursday, 7 p.m. — Millard West has won four of its last five, including a 17-16 victory against Lincoln Southeast last week. Southwest has its own close victory over the Knights, in overtime a couple of weeks ago. This is the last regular-season game in Lincoln for the Silver Hawks. If they want to host a playoff game at Seacrest, they would do well to win Thursday.

Omaha Bryan (3-4) at Lincoln Southeast (3-4), UBT Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m. — Southeast has dropped its last two games by a total of four points, and a one-score loss to Lincoln East earlier this year has the Knights needing to do some work to nab a playoff berth. The schedule lightens a bit in the last two weeks, starting with an Omaha Bryan team that has struggled against the best teams on its schedule.

Lincoln North Star (3-4) vs. Lincoln East (4-3), Seacrest, Friday, 7 p.m. — North Star has continued to improve, and nearly got past a solid Norfolk squad last week. Can the Gators muster a little more against Lincoln East, which faces a must-win for the second week in a row?

Lincoln High (3-4) at Columbus (1-6), Friday, 7 p.m. — The Links’ three wins have been blowouts of teams with 0-7 or 1-6 records; Columbus has lost six in a row since beating Fremont in the season opener. This will mark just the second time this season Lincoln High has played outside of city limits.

Lincoln Northeast (0-7) at Class A No. 8 Kearney (5-2), Friday, 6 p.m. — No breaks for the Rockets, who get a Kearney team licking its wounds after two straight losses before closing the season next week with a trip to Omaha Westside. It’s safe to say the Bearcats won’t be looking ahead after the results of their last two games.

Lincoln Pius X (3-4) at Beatrice (3-4), Friday, 7 p.m. — Should be a good, old-fashioned head-knocker here, with two solid defenses and offenses that would prefer to keep the ball on the ground. Beatrice has won three of its last four, with the only defeat a one-point loss to Norris.

Lincoln Christian (5-2) at Raymond Central (3-4), Friday, 7 p.m. — Four of Raymond Central’s seven games have been decided by eight points or fewer, so the Mustangs won’t flinch if this one goes down to the wire. Lincoln Christian needs to keep the good vibes going after getting back in the win column last week as the Crusaders jockey for playoff seeding position.

Tri County (2-5) at Lincoln Lutheran (4-3), Friday, Aldrich, 7 p.m. — The first of two games Lutheran likely needs to win to secure a playoff spot. How will the Warriors respond after a physical loss last week at Malcolm? Tri County has its own issues, having been outscored 120-13 over its past three games.

Dorchester (2-4) at Parkview Christian (5-1), Friday, 4 p.m. — Parkview has rolled since its only loss of the season, beating four foes by an average of 42.5 points. The Patriots are in position for a high seed in the six-man playoffs, but need to take care of business the next two weeks.

Week 8 storyline

Here’s where the fun starts, as teams work to secure their spots in the postseason, or battle for a higher seed and a first-round home game in the playoffs. There’s nothing better in sports than having something to play for, and that realization is going to dawn on several squads when things kick off Thursday.