Two-Minute Drill: Predicting a busy Week 5, and a storyline to watch

The juicy nondistrict matchups are largely over, but now the meat of the schedule for most teams is here.

Here’s what to know for Week 5:

Games of the week

Class A: Millard North (2-2) at Lincoln Southeast (2-2), Thursday, Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Millard North has plenty of young talent, starting 10 sophomores. That youth hasn't flinched much despite a 2-2 record, leading top-ranked Omaha Westside at halftime last week, and beating crosstown rival Millard South the week before. Southeast has righted the ship after an 0-2 start, and a victory would set up a big game against Lincoln Southwest next week.

Prediction: Lincoln Southeast 23, Millard North 21.

Class B: No. 4 Elkhorn (3-1) at No. 1 Bennington (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: In four games against teams that have been ranked at some point this season, Bennington has won all by at least 31 points. Elkhorn presents the stiffest challenge yet for the Badgers, with the Antlers' only loss coming two weeks ago when No. 3 Omaha Gross scored a late touchdown to win by one score. Can Elkhorn's offense do enough to make it a four-quarter game? Bennington has allowed just 23 total points this season.

Prediction: Bennington 30, Elkhorn 17.

Class C-1: No. 5 Adams Central (4-0) at Central City (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m: The Patriots' defense has given up one touchdown or less in all four games, including a 28-7 win against Minden, which has since entered the rankings. Central City, meanwhile, has shown it can score against anyone — the Bison put up 20 points on then-No. 2 Ord in a season-opening defeat, and are averaging 45 points a game in three straight wins since.

Prediction: Adams Central 33, Central City 27.

Class C-2: Oakland-Craig (2-2) at No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Cedar Catholic has hardly broken a sweat during its unbeaten start, winning by an average score of 41-6. That figures to change Friday against an Oakland-Craig team that pushed unbeaten Malcolm to overtime earlier this year. The Knights have a sophomore starting at quarterback, and Braylon Anderson has been effective, throwing for 659 yards and five touchdowns through four games while completing 63% of his passes.

Prediction: Hartington CC 28, Oakland Craig 16.

Eight-man: Sandhills Valley (4-0) at Class D-1 No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick's (5-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: As expected, St. Pat's has rolled in its first season in eight-man. The Irish have won all but one game by at least 37 points, including last week's 57-14 victory against Sutherland that ended just before 2 a.m. thanks to a series of storms that delayed play. This matchup represents a big opportunity for Sandhills Valley, which is unbeaten but unranked.

Prediction: St. Pat's 45, Sandhills Valley 26.

Six-man: No. 9 Wilcox-Hildreth (3-0) at No. 3 S-E-M (3-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.: S-E-M takes the field for the first time since knocking off Parkview Christian two weeks ago, and does so with a rare commodity in the six-man game: defense. The Mustangs are allowing just 16 points per game. Wilcox-Hildreth's ground attack that averages 391 yards will test that, led by Gaige Ritner (219 ypg).

Prediction: S-E-M 44, Wilcox-Hildreth 30.

Other city games

Omaha Bryan (2-2) at Lincoln Southwest (3-1), UBT Stadium, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Silver Hawks never got going in a disappointing loss at Papillion-La Vista last week, managing a season-low 251 yards, including just 71 through the air. A chance to get right this week against Omaha Bryan before next week's showdown against Lincoln Southeast.

Lincoln East (2-2) at Columbus (1-4), Friday, 7 p.m.: This is the Spartans' first road game. Receiver Malachi Coleman perhaps is starting to get going, with touchdown catches in each of his last two games.

Lincoln High (2-2) vs. Lincoln Northeast (0-4), Seacrest Field, Friday, 4:30 p.m.: Two stinging losses no doubt have the Links wondering "what if" as the season hits the midway point. Lincoln High led Southwest in the fourth quarter of a one-point loss and was tied with Grand Island last week before surrendering a pair of scores in the fourth period.

Millard South (1-3) at Lincoln North Star (2-2), UBT Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.: Another tough test for North Star, which has dropped two in a row since a 2-0 start. The Gators have been outscored 65-17 the past two weeks, and have been shut out in the first half of both those games. Millard South has lost to a pair of unbeaten top-four teams in its three-game losing streak.

Class B No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (2-2) at Crete (2-2), Papik Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Thunderbolt offense is averaging just nine points, though two of those games have come against the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class B. Expect another defensive slugfest against Crete, which is putting up 15 points per contest, with both of its wins coming against winless opponents.

Nebraska City (0-4) at Class C-1 No. 8 Lincoln Christian (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: The second of back-to-back winless opponents for the Crusaders, who dispatched Arlington by 25 points last week. Lincoln Christian is rushing for 367 yards per game on 7.6 yards per carry, with five players averaging more than 50 yards. Jhared Alvarez leads the way with 431 yards and six touchdowns.

Lincoln Lutheran (2-2) at Class C-2 No. 10 Wilber-Clatonia (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Lutheran has done what it needed to do the past two weeks, getting its record back to .500 heading into a challenging Class C-2 District 1 schedule. As expected, Garret Hoefs has been Lutheran's horse offensively, throwing for 889 yards and rushing for a team-high 165, with four of the Warriors' nine rushing touchdowns.

Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian (2-1) at No. 6 Sterling (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Patriots responded from a loss in a big way last week, thumping Heartland Lutheran 61-6. Now, Parkview has another crack at a ranked team. We should learn a lot about the upper half of the six-man picture.

Week 5 storyline

Can Kearney keep it going? The Bearcats have been the surprise of Class A, at least outside of their locker room, with a 4-0 start featuring three road wins for a team that returned just one starter from 2021. Next up are back-to-back home games, against rivals North Platte and No. 8 Grand Island. The Grand Island game, especially, seems to produce fireworks more often than not. But get through those two, and it will likely be a battle of unbeatens Oct. 7 with the Bearcats heading to Omaha Westside. Remarkably, the next two weeks mark Kearney's only consecutive home games of the regular season.