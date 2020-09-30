Two-Minute Drill: Pius X looking for upset at home vs. Class A No. 3 Millard South

Thursday’s game

Norfolk (1-4) at Lincoln Southwest (1-4), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Southwest’s offense showed some spark in the fourth quarter against Papillion-La Vista South. Sophomore quarterback Collin Fritton was 10-of-16 passing in the final period with a pair of TD passes. Norfolk is a young football team that’s still searching for an identity and consistent play.

Friday’s games

Parkview Christian (3-1) at Class D-6 No. 1 McCool Junction (4-0), 2:30 p.m.: McCool rang up 87 points in the win over Heartland Lutheran last week, and slowing down the Mustangs' attack will be Parkview’s top priority. In the Mustangs' past three games, senior running back Owen McDonald has rushed for 395 yards (17.2 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns.

Lincoln High (0-5) vs. Lincoln Northeast (0-5), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: Expect a hard-fought, intense battle as one of these teams will pick up that much-needed first win. Both teams have numerous playmakers offensively who could potentially have big performances.