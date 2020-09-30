Two-Minute Drill: Pius X looking for upset at home vs. Class A No. 3 Millard South

Thursday’s game
Norfolk (1-4) at Lincoln Southwest (1-4), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Southwest’s offense showed some spark in the fourth quarter against Papillion-La Vista South. Sophomore quarterback Collin Fritton was 10-of-16 passing in the final period with a pair of TD passes. Norfolk is a young football team that’s still searching for an identity and consistent play.
Friday’s games
Parkview Christian (3-1) at Class D-6 No. 1 McCool Junction (4-0), 2:30 p.m.: McCool rang up 87 points in the win over Heartland Lutheran last week, and slowing down the Mustangs' attack will be Parkview’s top priority. In the Mustangs' past three games, senior running back Owen McDonald has rushed for 395 yards (17.2 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns.
Lincoln High (0-5) vs. Lincoln Northeast (0-5), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: Expect a hard-fought, intense battle as one of these teams will pick up that much-needed first win. Both teams have numerous playmakers offensively who could potentially have big performances.
Class A No. 3 Millard South (3-1) at Lincoln Pius X (2-3), Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: Millard South had last week off because it could not find a replacement game for Omaha North, so the Patriots’ last outing was their 49-29 loss to No. 1 Bellevue West on Sept. 18. The Patriots have perhaps the fastest quarterback in the state in senior TJ Urban, an Air Force recruit. Millard South has another potential Division I recruit in junior Gage Stenger, who has caught 14 passes for 133 yards and three TDs the past three games and has 16 tackles from his safety spot.
Class A No. 10 Lincoln East (3-2) at A No. 7 Millard West (1-3), Buell Stadium, 7 p.m.: Millard West had a 26-0 lead slip away in the game’s final 10 minutes as Creighton Prep came back to stun the Wildcats 29-26 last Friday. East has had its share of disappointments in the past two weeks, too, losing to Millard North 46-41 on a controversial North touchdown on the final play of the game and a 24-14 setback to rival Lincoln Southeast last Thursday.
Fremont (4-1) at Lincoln North Star (3-3), Beechner Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.: North Star’s pass defense broke down at key times in last week’s loss to Pius X, and the Navigators can’t afford to have any lapses against the Tigers. Fremont quarterback Carter Sintek completed 18 of 25 passes for 335 yards and four TDs in a 48-7 win over Norfolk last week. The Tigers also have a potent running game — junior Micah Moore has 710 yards and nine TDs in five games.
Falls City (4-1) at Lincoln Christian (4-1), 7 p.m.: Christian suffered its first loss of the season last week (28-10 at Auburn) after leading by three points at halftime. Falls City has rolled over its last three opponents — Malcolm, Louisville and Fairbury — by a combined 131-12. Like the Crusaders, Falls City likes to run the ball. The Tigers average 292 yards per game on the ground, led by Leighton Vice’s 413 yards and nine TDs.
Syracuse (2-3) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-4), 7 p.m.: Syracuse broke a 14-game losing streak with its win over Louisville in Week 3. The Rockets are much improved from their 1-8 and 0-9 teams from the past two seasons but are still very young. Lutheran, losers of four straight after a season-opening win at Omaha Concordia, has played C-2 No. 3 Archbishop Bergan, No. 6 Sutton and No. 9 Yutan the last three weeks.
Class B No. 4 Norris (4-1) at B No. 8 Plattsmouth (5-0), 7 p.m.: Having Bryson Schultz back from an injury at running back gives Norris another dimension offensively in addition to a potent passing game with quarterback Cooper Hausmann and receivers James Carnie, Matt Medill and CJ Hood. The Titan defense will be challenged trying to slow down Plattsmouth junior running back Christian Meneses.
Papillion-La Vista (2-3) at Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (5-0), Seacrest Field, 8:15 p.m.: The Monarchs’ three losses are to No. 2 Omaha Westside, No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 6 Creighton Prep, so they’re better than the record indicates. Papio is also extremely young in some places, including quarterback, where freshman Octavian Pirtle threw for 270 yards and two TD passes in a 41-17 loss to Elkhorn South last Friday.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
