Thursday’s game
Omaha North (1-3) at Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (3-1), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Throw the records out looking at this matchup. North could easily be 3-1 after heartbreaking fourth-quarter losses to No. 9 Creighton Prep (24-21) in the opener and No. 5 Omaha Burke (31-27) last week. North led Burke 27-24 in the closing seconds when the Vikings tried to take an intentional safety, but the North player ran out of the end zone and was tackled on the North 6. Burke scored the winning TD one play later. The Vikings have plenty of playmakers, such as running back LaVaughan Luellen (100 yards rushing vs. Burke), quarterback Darius Hagan (191 yards passing) and defensive back Tre’on Fairgood-Jones, who had an interception return for a TD last week.
Friday’s games
North Platte (0-4) at Lincoln Southwest (2-2), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: While the Bulldogs are winless, they do have a strong running game that averages 259 yards per game, led by juniors Cody Wright (385 yards this season) and Blake Vaughn (254 yards). Southwest has found a weapon in quarterback Laken Harnly, who has 680 yards of total offense in the first four games.
Class A No. 1 Bellevue West (4-0) at Lincoln Pius X (1-3), Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: The Thunderbirds lived up to their No. 1 ranking in an impressive 36-13 win over No. 8 Elkhorn South last week, a game in which quarterback Nate Glantz threw for 266 yards and three TDs and Super-State senior wide receiver and Nebraska recruit Zavier Betts had eight catches for 140 yards and two of the scores. With South Dakota State recruit Nate Sullivan back from injury, Bellevue West becomes even tougher to match up with. The passing game also gives Super-State running back Jay Ducker (593 yards, 11 TDs) space to run. A huge challenge awaits for the host Thunderbolts.
Class A No. 7 Grand Island (4-0) at Lincoln North Star (1-3), Seacrest Field, 8 p.m.: The Islanders are once again state title contenders behind senior all-state wide receiver/defensive back Broc Douglass (15 receptions, 287 yards, four TDs this season), senior linebacker/running back Caleb Francl (211 yards rushing, 29 tackles) and senior quarterback Carson Cahoy (640 yards passing, seven TDs and 238 yards rushing). A young North Star team got a boost of confidence with its win last week over previously undefeated Omaha South.
Lincoln High (0-4) at Omaha Central (2-2), 7 p.m.: South Dakota State recruit Abraham Hoskins III is a dual threat at quarterback for Central with 367 yards through the air and another 227 on the ground. DeAnthony Bridgeford-Jackett is the Eagles’ leading rusher (231 yards) and pass receiver (16-95). Central looks to continue its pursuit of a playoff berth.
Lincoln East (2-2) at Bellevue East (1-3), 7 p.m.: Lincoln East has scored just six points the past two weeks in losses to Southwest and Southeast, but look for the Spartans to get things going against a Chieftain defense that has surrendered 130 points combined in their three losses.
Lincoln Northeast (1-3) at Papillion-La Vista South (2-2), 7 p.m.: After a 2-0 start, Papillion-La Vista South has fallen the last two weeks to No. 1 Bellevue West (51-3) and No. 10 Kearney (22-6). Kansas State tight end recruit Will Swanson has 11 catches for 121 yards, and his blocking has helped quarterback Connor Crandall (521 yards passing) and running back Nick Sich (327 yards rushing) produce for the Titans.
Falls City (3-1) at Lincoln Christian (0-4), 7 p.m.: Christian will be looking to snap its 14-game losing streak against a Falls City team that fell by three touchdowns to Fairbury last week. In the Tigers’ three wins, quarterback Kade Bredemeier has thrown for 415 yards and running back Drake Butler has gained 169.
Lincoln Lutheran (1-3) at Nebraska City (2-2), 7 p.m.: Lutheran likes to get the ball in the air, and so do the Pioneers with quarterback Jordan Williams, who had 318 yards passing and four TDs in last Friday’s win over Raymond Central. His favorite target was Eli Southard, who had seven catches for 197 yards and three scores in the victory.
Parkview Christian (1-2) at Class D-2 No. 5 Johnson-Brock (2-1), 7 p.m.: Corralling all-state wide receiver and FBS college recruit Ty Hahn will be a major task for Parkview. The Eagles are coming off a tough 34-26 win over D-2 No. 7 Lawrence-Nelson.
Class B No. 3 Waverly (4-0) at B No. 10 Norris (3-1), 7 p.m.: The outcome here will be decided by which team plays the best defense because both offenses are lethal. Waverly’s ground game averages more than 400 yards per game, sparked by quarterback Mason Nieman and running backs Evan Canoyer and Zane Schawang. Norris answers with dual-threat QB Aidan Oerter, all-state running back Ashton Hausmann and a wide variety of receivers capable of making big plays.