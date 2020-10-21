Two-Minute Drill: Norris, Waverly meet in high-stakes Class B matchup

We've got playoff battles, district rivals and games with significant postseason implications. Welcome to Week 9.
Friday’s games
B No. 3 Norris (7-1) at B No. 5 Waverly (6-2), 7 p.m.: It doesn’t get any better than this — rivals meeting for a district championship who play contrasting styles of football at a high level. A chilly night with the game being played on grass might seem to favor Waverly, the running team in this contest. But Norris proved a week ago in an impressive 38-7 win at Lincoln Pius X that they are effective both running and throwing with Cooper Hausmann at quarterback, and can play some physical defense as well. It's a big game for Waverly in terms of wild-card points; the Vikings are currently seventh in the Class B standings. These teams could meet again next month with even more on the line.
Lincoln Southwest (4-4) vs. Lincoln North Star (3-5), 7 p.m., Seacrest Field: This was supposed to be a Week 9 replacement game until the NSAA wiped out the last week of the regular season to allow all 24 Class A teams into postseason play. The teams come into this one headed in different directions. Southwest has won four straight after a late fourth-quarter surge to edge Lincoln High last week, while North Star has lost four straight, including a 64-0 wipeout last Friday to No. 3 Millard South. Don’t be swayed by those trends, this is a toss-up game and should be an intense, competitive contest to the end.
Lincoln High (1-7) at North Platte (5-2), 7 p.m.: North Platte comes in off the momentum of a 17-7 win over Millard West after back-to-back losses to No. 6 Creighton Prep and No. 8 Lincoln East. After missing the East game, North Platte fullback/linebacker Cody Wright returned to rush for 111 yards on 35 carries and make seven tackles against the Wildcats. The Links shut out Southwest for 3½ quarters last week in a 14-7 loss, and if they can get a similar effort defensively, they should be competitive with the Bulldogs.
Lincoln Northeast (0-8) at No. 7 Kearney (2-4), Cope Stadium, Nebraska-Kearney, 7 p.m.: Despite its record, Kearney is a team that could make a deep run in the playoffs. The Bearcats pushed No. 5 Elkhorn South to overtime last week, with quarterback Preston Pearson going 10-of-19 passing for 163 yards also rushing for 52 yards. Northeast has some young players like junior running back Xavier Gary, junior running back/linebacker Dylan Gray and junior lineman Gavin Wilbur who project a brighter future for the Rockets going forward.
Lincoln Pius X (2-6) at Grand Island (3-4), 7 p.m.: Pius X parents weren’t allowed into the stadium when the Thunderbolts lost at GI 24-7 in Week 2, but those visiting fan restrictions have since been lifted. If the Islanders reversed a one-point overtime loss at Fremont and a three-point, double-overtime setback at Millard North, things would look much different. One difference the Thunderbolts will see from earlier in the season is the emergence of junior Kytan Fyfe at quarterback for GI. Fyfe was 16-of-26 for 184 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 win over Norfolk last week after throwing for 203 yards and rushing for 137 more two weeks ago against Millard North.
Nebraska City (2-6) at C-1 No. 8 Lincoln Christian (7-1), 7 p.m.: After a 2-1 start, Nebraska City has lost five straight, including a 41-point setback to No. 5 Auburn two weeks ago and a 33-point loss to Falls City last week. Pioneers junior quarterback MJ Nelson has passed for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 402 more this season. Junior Braden Thompson is his favorite target with 47 receptions for 891 yards and 13 scores.
C-2 No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia (5-1) at Lincoln Lutheran (3-5), 7 p.m.: Lutheran, currently 15th in the wild-card standings, can clinch a playoff berth with a win, thanks to a challenging schedule that includes losses to C-2 No. 1 Archbishop Bergan, No. 5 Yutan, No. 7 Sutton and C-1 No. 8 Lincoln Christian. W-C appears to have regained its stride after COVID-19 issues forced two games to be canceled in late September. Through six games, Wolverine quarterback Coy Rosentreader has completed 60% of his passes for 807 yards and eight TDs.
Heartland Lutheran (2-5) at Parkview Christian (4-3), 4 p.m., Larry & Carol Frost Field: Parkview is No. 16 in the Class D-6 wild-card standings, so the Patriots shouldn’t have any problem bouncing back emotionally after their 50-24 loss at No. 10 Dorchester last week with a playoff spot on the line.
