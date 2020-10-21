Two-Minute Drill: Norris, Waverly meet in high-stakes Class B matchup

Friday’s games

B No. 3 Norris (7-1) at B No. 5 Waverly (6-2), 7 p.m.: It doesn’t get any better than this — rivals meeting for a district championship who play contrasting styles of football at a high level. A chilly night with the game being played on grass might seem to favor Waverly, the running team in this contest. But Norris proved a week ago in an impressive 38-7 win at Lincoln Pius X that they are effective both running and throwing with Cooper Hausmann at quarterback, and can play some physical defense as well. It's a big game for Waverly in terms of wild-card points; the Vikings are currently seventh in the Class B standings. These teams could meet again next month with even more on the line.