Two-minute drill: Lutheran set to host first home varsity night football game on campus Friday

Thursday’s games
A No. 8 Grand Island (1-0) at A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (2-0), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m. – The Islanders started preseason practice two weeks later than everyone else and had to move their season-opener against Kearney to week 9. That makes GI’s solid 24-7 win over Lincoln Pius X look even more impressive. Behind quarterback Jaden Jurgensmier’s 269 yards passing and two TDs, GI piled up 454 total yards. It sets up a nice quarterback battle with Southeast’s McGinness Schneider, who had 284 yards of total offense last week against Lincoln Southwest.
B No. 1 Waverly (2-0) at B No. 6 Elkhorn (1-1), 7 p.m. – The Vikings snapped two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt’s 27-game winning streak last week, but they’ll need to keep that mental edge to avoid a letdown on the road. Elkhorn jumped on Omaha Roncalli early with 21 quick points in the opening quarter of a 45-29 win last week. Containing Elkhorn game-breaking running back Aiden Young will be key for Waverly.
Friday’s games
D-6 No. 7 Sterling (2-0) at D-6 No. 10 Parkview Christian (1-0), 4 p.m. – While Parkview had a bye last week, Sterling had little trouble getting by Elba 54-12. This is a game that provides Parkview Christian a little clearer picture where it stands in its first season of playing six-man football.
Lincoln Southwest (0-2) vs. Lincoln Northeast (0-2), 4:30 p.m., Seacrest Field – Both teams are looking to jump start their seasons by cranking up offenses that have sputtered the first two weeks. The Silver Hawks will look to get their ground game established with running back Telo Arsiaga, while Northeast’s Jeremiah Collier is a dual threat quarterback who can hurt opponents running and throwing.
Lincoln High (0-2) at Lincoln Pius X (0-2), 7 p.m., Aldrich Field – The Links should have quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby back this week, which should help against a Thunderbolt team that’s looking to shore things up defensively after the first two weeks. A critical game for both teams looking to build momentum into the middle portion of the season.
Columbus (2-0) vs. Lincoln North Star (2-1), Beechner Athletic Complex, 7 p.m. – Columbus sophomore quarterback Brody Mickey has come in to replace injured senior CJ Fleeman to complete 14 of 15 passes for 152 yards and rush for 55 more. The Discoverers have two shutout wins over Scottsbluff (13-0) and Norfolk (42-0), so North Star’s offense led by quarterback DJ McGarvie will have its work cut out.
B No. 4 Bennington (2-0) at B No. 2 Norris (2-0), 7 p.m. – Bennington graduated all-state quarterback Nick Bohn, but senior Kale Bird has stepped in to pass for 530 yards and six TDs and run for 139 more and three more scores so far this season. The Titans will also have to contend with running back/defensive back Tyler LeClair, a 6-2, 205-pounder who has rushed for 251 yards and registered 30 tackles in the first two games.
Norfolk (1-1) at No. 10 Lincoln East (2-0), Seacrest Field, 8:15 p.m. – Norfolk opened with a 14-point win over Bellevue East in a replacement game opening weekend before getting waylaid 42-0 by Columbus last week. The Spartans’ passing game has been potent the first two weeks, but look for improvement in the running game this week as Coach John Gingery strives for a more balanced attack.
C-2 No. 4 Archbishop Bergan (2-0) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-1), 7 p.m. – Lutheran will be bringing in lights, scoreboard and bleachers to play its first home varsity night football game in school history on campus after all other alternative sites locally fell through for this week. Bergan appears to be a state title contender after impressive wins over preseason No. 6 Yutan and Grand Island Central Catholic to start the season. The Knights’ Koa McIntyre will be a focus for the Lutheran defense after rushing for 298 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games.
Lincoln Christian (2-0) at Fort Calhoun (0-2), 7 p.m. – Christian’s flexbone running game is proving difficult for opponents to stop so far, going for just over 300 yards in the win over Lincoln Lutheran last week. That could be problematic for a Fort Calhoun defense that gave up 213 yards rushing in just 27 attempts to Auburn last week.
Seward (2-0) at Crete (0-1), Al Papik Field, Doane University, 7 p.m. – Last Friday was a reminder how things can change quickly during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before its game at McCook last Friday, Crete made the decision to cancel because of COVID concerns on its football team. That casts some uncertainty about Friday’s rivalry game, which as of Wednesday afternoon, was still on both teams’ schedules on the Central Conference website.
D-2 No. 2 BDS (2-0) at D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0), 7 p.m. – Both teams got through the first two weeks stress free. Both teams also have two of the most physical players in Class D-2 – Sacred Heart all-state linebacker Del Casteel and BDS standout center/defensive end Kyle Ardissono. A rematch between these teams could very easily happen in Memorial Stadium in November.
