Two-minute drill: Lutheran set to host first home varsity night football game on campus Friday

Norfolk (1-1) at No. 10 Lincoln East (2-0), Seacrest Field, 8:15 p.m. – Norfolk opened with a 14-point win over Bellevue East in a replacement game opening weekend before getting waylaid 42-0 by Columbus last week. The Spartans’ passing game has been potent the first two weeks, but look for improvement in the running game this week as Coach John Gingery strives for a more balanced attack.

C-2 No. 4 Archbishop Bergan (2-0) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-1), 7 p.m. – Lutheran will be bringing in lights, scoreboard and bleachers to play its first home varsity night football game in school history on campus after all other alternative sites locally fell through for this week. Bergan appears to be a state title contender after impressive wins over preseason No. 6 Yutan and Grand Island Central Catholic to start the season. The Knights’ Koa McIntyre will be a focus for the Lutheran defense after rushing for 298 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games.

Lincoln Christian (2-0) at Fort Calhoun (0-2), 7 p.m. – Christian’s flexbone running game is proving difficult for opponents to stop so far, going for just over 300 yards in the win over Lincoln Lutheran last week. That could be problematic for a Fort Calhoun defense that gave up 213 yards rushing in just 27 attempts to Auburn last week.