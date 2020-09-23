Two-minute drill: Lincoln's two ranked Class A teams ready to face off Thursday

Thursday’s game
Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (4-0) vs. A No. 10 Lincoln East (3-1), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Southeast has one of the best defenses in the state and East’s Noah Walters is the top passer in the state (1,461 yards, 16 TDs), so this becomes the most intriguing Class A matchup this weekend. The Knights showed some cracks in the armor late in the game against Creighton Prep, particularly through the air, as the Junior Jays scored 21 points in the final 14 minutes of the game. The Spartans will likely be down one of their top receiving threats as Carter Glenn is nursing a shoulder injury.
Friday’s games
Lewiston (0-3) at Parkview Christian (2-1), Larry & Carol Frost Field, 4 p.m.: Parkview got back on track last week with a win over Pawnee City, an effort led by Tevin Godwin’s 150 yards passing, 90 yards rushing by KeShawn Moore and Chandler Page’s four pass receptions for 127 yards.
North Platte (3-0) at Lincoln Northeast (0-4), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: North Platte’s ground game, led by senior fullback Cody Wright, averages 319 yards per game and will be a challenge for the Rocket front seven. Behind quarterback Jeremiah Collier, Northeast has some weapons offensively, and the Rockets will need to utilize those to keep their defense from getting worn down.
Lincoln North Star (3-2) at Lincoln Pius X (1-3), Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: It appears that North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie will be back in the lineup after suffering a concussion two weeks ago against Columbus and sitting out the first three quarters in a loss to North Platte last Friday. Pius X has struggled to score the past three weeks, tallying just 22 points in those games combined. That situation isn’t helped by the fact that running back Blake Vodicka is slowed by a knee injury that makes him a game-time decision whether he plays this week.
Lincoln High (0-4) at Columbus (3-1), 7 p.m.: The Links’ first priority defensively will be slowing down Columbus junior quarterback Brody Mickey, who was 11 of 13 passing for 204 yards and four TDs and ran for a 77-yard TD in a 55-7 win at Northeast last week. Lincoln High has the potential for a solid running game behind junior quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby and sophomore back Adonis Hutchinson.
Beatrice (2-2) at Class B No. 4 Norris (3-1), 7 p.m.: Beatrice has been without Brody Nelson (255 yards rushing in the first two games) the past two games, but sophomore Deegan Nelson stepped in for 104 yards and three TDs in a win over Elkhorn North last Friday. Norris will also need to account for senior receiver Kaden Glynn, who has 12 catches for 182 yards and a TD, and junior Elliot Jurgens (10 catches, 185 yards, 3 TDs).
Lincoln Christian (4-0) at Auburn (3-1), 7 p.m.: Auburn is one point from being undefeated, falling 21-20 in the opener to C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood. Christian’s ground game from its flexbone attack produced 209 yards last week, but it was a 36-yard TD pass from Alex Koch to Jonas Burgher in the fourth quarter that provided the winning points in a 19-14 win over Columbus Lakeview. Auburn quarterback Brody Darnell is a dual threat, throwing for 569 yards and three TDs and running for another 464 and seven scores.
Lincoln Lutheran (1-3) at Class C-2 No. 9 Yutan (3-1), 7 p.m.: Lutheran has perhaps the toughest schedule in Class C-2, and this is its third straight game against a rated C-2 opponent. Yutan’s running back duo of senior all-stater Caden Egr and junior Ethan Christensen have combined for 657 yards and five TDs and will be a challenge for the Warrior defense. Lutheran has one of the best passing attacks in C-2 behind junior quarterback Josh Duitsman.
Class C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) at Raymond Central (4-0), 7 p.m.: Raymond Central quarterback Conner Kreikemeier made things happen with both his legs and arm as he threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 65 more in a 20-6 win at Fort Calhoun last week. The Mustang defense will be tested by a balanced Ashland-Greenwood offense that averages 199 yards per game running and another 137 through the air.
Class C-2 No. 2 Aquinas (4-0) at C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig (4-0), 7 p.m.: Aquinas’ defense has surrendered just 33 points all season, but the defending state champion Knights will line up and come straight at the Monarchs with a ground game that averages 279 yards per game and is led by senior Jaron Meyer (422 yards rushing, 8 TDs). This is a game that could be repeated sometime in November.
Papillion-La Vista South (0-4) at Lincoln Southwest (1-3), Seacrest Field, 8:15 p.m.: These two teams are both better than their records indicate. Papio South is a young team offensively, with a sophomore quarterback (Brady Fitzpatrick) and their top three rushers all underclassmen. Southwest will be looking to regain the offensive rhythm it had two weeks ago in the second half against Lincoln Northeast when the Silver Hawks went off for 38 points.
