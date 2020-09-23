Two-minute drill: Lincoln's two ranked Class A teams ready to face off Thursday

Thursday’s game

Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (4-0) vs. A No. 10 Lincoln East (3-1), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Southeast has one of the best defenses in the state and East’s Noah Walters is the top passer in the state (1,461 yards, 16 TDs), so this becomes the most intriguing Class A matchup this weekend. The Knights showed some cracks in the armor late in the game against Creighton Prep, particularly through the air, as the Junior Jays scored 21 points in the final 14 minutes of the game. The Spartans will likely be down one of their top receiving threats as Carter Glenn is nursing a shoulder injury.