Two-minute drill: Lincoln North Star opens the season against Class B state title contender

Friday's game

Class B No. 4 Hastings at Lincoln North Star, Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: An intriguing matchup on numerous levels, one of which is it will be the first large-school Nebraska high school football game in the new era of COVID-19 and all the restrictions that come with that. North Star is one of the most experienced teams in the state with 19 starters back, but the Navigators have been strengthened as well by a number of transfers into the offensive and defensive lines and the addition of senior Georgia running back Nate Athouris. Hastings might be the most explosive passing team in Class B with all-state senior quarterback Jarrett Synek (2,524 yards passing, 29 TDs last season) and senior all-stater Carson Shoemaker leading a talented receiver corps (57 catches, 748 yards, nine TDs).