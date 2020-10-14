Two-Minute Drill: Intracity Friday games close out last week of Class A regular season in Lincoln

Thursday’s game
Class A No. 7 Gretna (6-1) at A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (7-0), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Big game for Southeast in terms of seeding for the playoffs, because Class A No. 4 Elkhorn South had an impressive 35-10 win over Gretna last week. It appears the Knights are back to the potent 1-2 punch at running back they had earlier in the season after Nigel Bridger had 148 yards on 11 carries and three TDs in their win over Bellevue East last week. Gretna sophomore quarterback Zane Flores will be a major concern for the Knights; he’s completed 71% of his passes for 1,656 yards and 16 TDs this season. His favorite targets, seniors Trevor Marshall and Jackson Alexander, have combined for 84 receptions, 1,388 yards and 15 TDs.
Friday’s games
Lincoln High (1-6) vs. Lincoln Southwest (3-4), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: Sophomore Collin Fritton’s development at quarterback for Southwest has the Silver Hawks peaking at just the right time. Fritton threw for a school-record 324 yards in a win over Papillion-La Vista last week, and the Hawks will be looking to continue that momentum into the postseason. Lincoln High managed just 115 total yards in a shutout loss to Kearney last week, and the Links will need to regain the offensive tempo they had two weeks ago in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Class B No. 3 Norris (6-1) at Lincoln Pius X (2-5), Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: This was a big rivalry game when Pius X was in Class B, making the 31st meeting (Pius X leads the series 26-4) between the schools in one of the most intriguing games in the state. Norris’ array of tall Division I college athletes at receiver, a group led by recent Husker football commit James Carnie, would make the Titans tough to defend in any class. Pius X will bring a level of physicality, however, that Norris might not be accustomed to. With all of their talent, the Titans are the favorites, but it shouldn’t be considered an upset if the host Thunderbolts prevail.
Lincoln North Star (3-4) at Class A No. 3 Millard South (5-1), Buell Stadium, 7 p.m.: Led by Air Force quarterback commit TJ Urban, Millard South posted an impressive 41-17 win over Fremont last Friday, a week after Fremont downed North Star 28-7. Another common opponent is Pius X, which lost to Millard South 42-0 but found a way to get past the Navigators 16-13. The Gators had a Week 0 game, so they had a bye week last week that provided them a chance to heal up and push the reset button after losing their last three games.
Class C-1 No. 9 Lincoln Christian (6-1) at Milford (3-3), 7 p.m.: All three of Milford’s losses are to ranked teams — No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood, No. 7 Wahoo and No. 8 Auburn — so the Eagles aren’t facing anything they haven’t already seen this season in Christian’s flexbone running attack. The Eagles pulled out a 28-21 road win at Falls City last week to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Centennial (3-4) at Lincoln Lutheran (2-5), 7 p.m.: Centennial can stay in contention for a Class C-2 playoff spot if the Broncos can pull off road wins the next two weeks at Lutheran and No. 5 Yutan. Bronco senior quarterback Cooper Gierhan is a dual threat with 924 yards passing (7 TDs) and another 589 on the ground (6 TDs).
Parkview Christian (4-2) at Dorchester (5-1), 7 p.m.: The top 16 teams in the wild-card standings advance to the playoffs in Class D-6, and with Dorchester sitting at No. 12 this week and Parkview at No. 17, this is an important contest with two games left in the regular season.
Lincoln Northeast (0-7) vs. A No. 8 Lincoln East (5-2), Seacrest Field, 8:15 p.m.: Throw out the records in this one because it’s a rivalry game. East won’t be overlooking anyone in the final week of the regular season as the Spartans look to convince the playoff seeding committee that they deserve a spot in the top eight and a bye next week when the playoffs start. Indications are that East standout wide receiver/cornerback Carter Glenn may return from his shoulder injury in the postseason.
