Two-Minute Drill: Intracity Friday games close out last week of Class A regular season in Lincoln

Thursday’s game

Class A No. 7 Gretna (6-1) at A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (7-0), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Big game for Southeast in terms of seeding for the playoffs, because Class A No. 4 Elkhorn South had an impressive 35-10 win over Gretna last week. It appears the Knights are back to the potent 1-2 punch at running back they had earlier in the season after Nigel Bridger had 148 yards on 11 carries and three TDs in their win over Bellevue East last week. Gretna sophomore quarterback Zane Flores will be a major concern for the Knights; he’s completed 71% of his passes for 1,656 yards and 16 TDs this season. His favorite targets, seniors Trevor Marshall and Jackson Alexander, have combined for 84 receptions, 1,388 yards and 15 TDs.

Friday’s games

Lincoln High (1-6) vs. Lincoln Southwest (3-4), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: Sophomore Collin Fritton’s development at quarterback for Southwest has the Silver Hawks peaking at just the right time. Fritton threw for a school-record 324 yards in a win over Papillion-La Vista last week, and the Hawks will be looking to continue that momentum into the postseason. Lincoln High managed just 115 total yards in a shutout loss to Kearney last week, and the Links will need to regain the offensive tempo they had two weeks ago in a win over Lincoln Northeast.