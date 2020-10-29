Two-Minute Drill: Friday Seacrest doubleheader highlights local Class A, B playoff scene

Friday’s games

Class A

Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (5-0), John Faiman Field, 7 p.m.: The defending state champions have been impressive in limited chances to play this fall, so expect a fired-up Thunderbird team after another bye week last week. Bellevue West might have the best receiver in the state — Iowa recruit Keagan Johnson (37 catches, 789 yards, 8 TDs) — and the best running back in the state in LJ Richardson (886 yards, 12 TDs). The Silver Hawks will likely be without their leading rusher, Telo Arsiaga, because of various injuries. Arsiaga had 169 yards in the win over Lincoln North Star last week before heading to the sidelines late in the third quarter.

North Platte (6-2) at No. 8 Lincoln East (6-2), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: Both teams will have more firepower than they did when East claimed a 21-7 win over the Bulldogs on Oct. 9 at Seacrest. North Platte’s leading rusher, Cody Wright, didn’t play in that game, and the fullback powered for 158 yards on 26 carries in the first-round win over Lincoln High last Friday. East quarterback Noah Walters will have his favorite deep threat, Carter Glenn, finally back on the field after being sidelined Sept. 17 with a shoulder injury.