Two-Minute Drill: Friday Seacrest doubleheader highlights local Class A, B playoff scene

Friday’s games
Class A
Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (5-0), John Faiman Field, 7 p.m.: The defending state champions have been impressive in limited chances to play this fall, so expect a fired-up Thunderbird team after another bye week last week. Bellevue West might have the best receiver in the state — Iowa recruit Keagan Johnson (37 catches, 789 yards, 8 TDs) — and the best running back in the state in LJ Richardson (886 yards, 12 TDs). The Silver Hawks will likely be without their leading rusher, Telo Arsiaga, because of various injuries. Arsiaga had 169 yards in the win over Lincoln North Star last week before heading to the sidelines late in the third quarter.
North Platte (6-2) at No. 8 Lincoln East (6-2), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: Both teams will have more firepower than they did when East claimed a 21-7 win over the Bulldogs on Oct. 9 at Seacrest. North Platte’s leading rusher, Cody Wright, didn’t play in that game, and the fullback powered for 158 yards on 26 carries in the first-round win over Lincoln High last Friday. East quarterback Noah Walters will have his favorite deep threat, Carter Glenn, finally back on the field after being sidelined Sept. 17 with a shoulder injury.
Columbus (6-3) at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (7-0), Seacrest Field, 8:15 p.m.: This will be Southeast’s first game since Oct. 9, so there may be some rust the Knights will need to knock off. The Discoverers scored 28 points against Bellevue West, so their offense could be a concern for the Knights. Junior dual-threat quarterback Brody Mickey has passed for 1,123 yards and 13 touchdowns, and run for 271 more and eight scores.
Class B
Seward (3-6) at No. 2 Bennington (8-1), 7 p.m.: This game matches up two of the top quarterbacks in Class B — Bennington senior Kale Bird and Seward junior Gavin Sukup. Bird has passed for 1,830 yards and 19 TDs while also rushing for 846 and 13 scores. Bennington can also go to senior running back Tyler LeClair, who has 771 yards on the ground and 12 TDs on the season.
Beatrice (4-5) at No. 6 Norris (7-2), 7 p.m.: Norris won the first meeting between the teams 35-7 in Week 5, but the Orangemen appear to be peaking at the right time with sophomore running back Deegan Nelson leading the way. Nelson exploded for 224 yards and five rushing TDs in Beatrice’s 70-12 win over Crete last week that secured a playoff berth. Look for Norris to rebound strongly from a 24-0 loss at Waverly to end the regular season.
Blair (6-3) at No. 1 Waverly (7-2), 7 p.m.: If defense wins championships, the Vikings have to be considered the favorites to take the Class B crown, surrendering just 13 points total in their current five-game winning streak. Blair senior all-state running back Dex Larsen will put that defense to the test with 1,075 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. The Bears can also throw the ball — quarterback Morgan Rumph has passed for 1,332 yards and 13 TDs this fall.
