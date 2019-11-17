Monday's games
Class D-1
Cross County (7-4) at Osceola/High Plains (9-2), 7 p.m.: It’s the battle of Polk County and O/HP, won the regular-season matchup between the teams 52-18 at Cross County on Sept. 27. O/HP has a potent one-two punch in the running game behind seniors Keaton Van Housen at running back (1,964 yards, 30 TDs) and quarterback Dylan Soule (1,331 yards, 21 TDs). Cross County counters with sophomore Carter Seim, who went off for 263 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the 36-12 win over Tri County last week.
Dundy County-Stratton (10-1) at Burwell (9-2), 5 p.m.: Burwell, last year’s state runner-up, took out No. 3 Cambridge 71-48 in the quarterfinals as senior all-state running back Jase Williams recorded another workhorse performance with 223 yards on 35 carries and five TDs. Dundy County-Stratton also likes the ground game as sophomore quarterback Quade Myers has 1,550 yards and 25 TDs on the season and junior running back Serbando Diaz has 1,349 and 25 TDs as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Class D-2
Pleasanton (9-2) at Overton (8-3), 6 p.m.: Overton won the regular-season matchup between the Fort Kearny Conference rivals 44-32 on Sept. 27. Overton’s Ryan Lauby is a force on both sides of the ball with 1,333 yards rushing and 25 TDs as a running back and 108 tackles (13 for losses) as a linebacker. Pleasanton has a potent passing game with quarterback Jakson Keaschall (2,501 yards, 32 TD passes) and receivers Tyce Westland (44 catches, 841 yards, 11 TDs) and Kessler Dixon (53 receptions, 682 yards, 6 TDs).
No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (11-0) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (11-0), 4:30 p.m.: This battle of undefeated traditional powers has the feel of a state championship game. Neither team has been challenged this season, and the one that handles the pressure of being in a close game the best will win this one.