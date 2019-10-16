Thursday’s games
Lincoln East (5-2) at A No. 2 Millard West (7-0), Millard South’s Buell Stadium, 7 p.m.: The Spartans sneaked up on Millard West a year ago a week after the Wildcats posted an emotional overtime win against Grand Island. This season, Millard West is once again coming off a big win at GI, but East this time will have the Wildcats’ full attention.
Lincoln Northeast (1-6) at Bellevue East (1-6), 7 p.m.: This is an opportunity for Northeast to get some momentum heading into the final week of the regular season. Both Rocket quarterbacks — junior Jeremiah Collier and Dylan Gray — have shown flashes of their potential this season, and they have a standout receiver to throw to in senior Jesston Howard.
Friday’s games
A No. 7 Grand Island (6-1) at Lincoln Southwest (4-3), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: Southwest upset the Islanders last season when GI’s Carson Cahoy was forced into action after Super-State quarterback Cole Evans went down with an ankle sprain against Millard West. Now the starter, Cahoy is having a huge senior season (1,260 yards passing, 68 percent completions, 11 TDs), and so is his favorite target, senior all-state receiver Broc Douglass (37 receptions, 589 yards, seven TDs). The Silver Hawks will need to hit on all cylinders against an Islander team that’s a state contender.
Norfolk (3-4) at Lincoln Pius X (2-5), Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: This is basically an elimination game — the winner keeps its playoff hopes alive and the loser is probably out. Norfolk has won three of its last four after edging Omaha Central 21-20 in overtime at home last week. The last time Norfolk was in Lincoln, the Panthers won their first game of the season 35-20 over Northeast on Sept. 19, a game in which Brayden Splater ran for 199 yards and scored four touchdowns. Against Central, it was Tanner Thompson, Gage Dohren and Jace Monday who scored.
Lincoln North Star (1-6) at Omaha Bryan (0-7), 7 p.m.: North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie engineered a fourth-quarter comeback in which the Navigators nearly wiped out a 22-point deficit to North Platte last week. Expect that late-game offensive explosion to continue at Bryan, especially as North Star begins to play talented senior transfer receiver Duane Thomas more and more.
Lincoln High (1-6) at A No. 8 Kearney (5-2), UNK’s Cope Stadium, 7 p.m.: The Links feel a little better about themselves after a 55-0 win over Omaha Benson for their first win of the season last week. This is the fourth top-10 team Lincoln High has faced this season, and Bearcats running back Miko Maessner (the Class A 100 and 200 state champion in track) is the fastest player the Links has seen all year.
Papillion-La Vista South (4-3) at A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (6-1), Seacrest Field, 8 p.m.: The Southeast ground game, led by Nick Halleen, and the defense, highlighted by safety Isaac Gifford, continues to grind up opponents. Gifford did not play last season against the Titans after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Pius X, so the standout may be a bit more hyped up than usual for this one. Papillion-La Vista South is led by senior tight end Will Swanson, a Kansas State commit.
Lincoln Lutheran (4-3) at Falls City (3-4), Jug Brown Stadium, 7 p.m.: A Lutheran win this week sets up a showdown with Class C-1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood for the District 1 title in the regular-season finale on Oct. 25. These teams are going in opposite directions as Lutheran has won three straight and Falls City has dropped its last four.
Auburn (1-6) at Lincoln Christian (1-6), 7 p.m.: After being held to seven points in a loss to Lincoln Lutheran two weeks ago, Christian exploded for 34 before falling to Ashland-Greenwood by 23 points in an entertaining contest last week. The Crusader defense recovered four Ashland-Greenwood fumbles to help supplement a ground game that had 136 yards, 85 of which came from sophomore Ethan Berrier.
Parkview Christian (1-5) at Diller-Odell (1-5), 7 p.m.: Parkview got an offensive spark from quarterback Tevin Godwin (18-of-31, 282 yards passing) and receiver Logan Page (12 catches, 193 yards, three TDs) in last week’s loss to Meridian. It’s been a rough October for Diller-Odell after facing D-2 No. 4 Johnson-Brock and No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart the last two weeks.