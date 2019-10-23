Thursday’s game
Lincoln Southwest (4-4) vs. Lincoln High (1-7), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: The Silver Hawks can secure the District 3 runner-up spot and move on to next week’s Class A playoffs with a win against an ever-improving Lincoln High squad. The Links have won the last four meetings against Southwest, so expect a fired-up Silver Hawk team in the regular-season finale. Last week against Grand Island, Southwest got its passing game going behind quarterback Laken Harnly, something that could be valuable in the postseason.
Friday’s games
Pawnee City (0-7) at Parkview Christian (1-6), 4 p.m.: Parkview’s combination of quarterback Tevin Godwin and wide receiver Logan Page helped produce 70 points in a 28-point loss to Diller-Odell. A similar performance by that duo should produce win No. 2 for the Patriots and send them to the offseason on a high note.
A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (7-1) at Lincoln Northeast (1-7), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: It will be Southeast running back Nick Halleen and quarterback Shadon Shannon facing their former teammates, so emotions may be running high on both sides.
A No. 2 Millard West (8-0) vs. Lincoln North Star (2-6), Beechner Field, 7 p.m.: Millard West was all over Lincoln East early last week, sprinting to a 30-0 second-quarter lead before the Spartans played them on even terms the rest of the way. The Wildcats are solid in every phase of the game and possess big-play ability in quarterback Tristan Gomes and Division I college recruits in wide receivers Dalys Beanum and Kaedyn Odermann.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Christian (1-7) at Nebraska City (4-4), 7 p.m.: Nebraska City suffered a 53-13 loss to Ashland-Greenwood last week, but senior quarterback Jordan Williams had his fifth straight game of 200 or more yards of passing, plus a pair of touchdown passes. His favorite target, senior wide receiver Eli Southard, had five catches for 133 yards and both scores.
B No. 9 Norris (6-2) at B No. 1 Omaha Skutt (8-0), 7 p.m.: Norris is a challenge for anyone to defend, with Nebraska walk-on recruit and state sprint champion Ashton Hausmann at running back and an explosive passing game with a number of big play targets for quarterback Aidan Oerter. Skutt, the defending state champion, brings a 21-game winning streak into this week. The SkyHawks are led by one of the best all-around athletes in the state in quarterback/safety Tyson Gordon.
Wilber-Clatonia (6-2) at Malcolm (4-4), 7 p.m.: The Class C-2 District 1 title game pairs up two teams on a roll — Wilber-Clatonia has won five straight and Malcolm four straight after an 0-4 start. W-C has outscored teams 229-6 during district play behind a ground game that averages 226 yards per game. Junior Mitchell Thompson leads the way with 444 yards and 10 TDs.
Lincoln Pius X (3-5) at Omaha South (4-4), 7 p.m.: The Thunderbolts’ season may well be defined by their second-half comeback from a 14-0 deficit last week against Norfolk and the two long touchdown runs by Jon Andreasen that sparked it. Pius X is headed to the playoffs and can nail down sole possession of second in District 2 with a win.
C-1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (5-3), NWU’s Abel Stadium, 7:30 p.m.: Lutheran has won four straight to put itself in a position to take the District 1 title with a win. Headlined by all-state running back Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood is one of the most experienced teams in the state with almost all of their starters back from a year ago when the Bluejays reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Earlier games this season against No. 3 Adams Central and No. 7 Bishop Neumann will benefit Lutheran in this one.
A No. 7 Grand Island (7-1) at Lincoln East (5-3), Seacrest Field, 8 p.m.: Sophomore Noah Walters made his first start at quarterback for East last week against No. 2 Millard West, and the Spartans’ passing game erupted in the second half. East played the Wildcats tough after falling behind 30-0 (losing 43-14), and if the Spartans can continue that momentum offensively and defensively into their contest with the Islanders, this could be a competitive game.