Class D-1
Tuesday's games
No. 1 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at Osceola/High Plains (8-2), Osceola, 6 p.m. — Osceola/High Plains knocked off defending state champion Creighton in the second round behind a rushing attack that produced 364 yards, an effort led by senior Keaton Van Housen’s 275 yards and two touchdowns. Van Housen has 1,681 yards and 26 rushing TDs this fall, while quarterback Dylan Soule has 1,277 yards on the ground and 21 scores. Howells-Dodge sophomore Levi Belina is a standout on both sides of the ball with 1,000 yards rushing and 120 tackles.
Tri County (7-3) at Cross County (6-4), Stromsburg, 6 p.m. — This quarterfinal matches up a pair of teams that registered second-round upsets. Tri County’s 60-point win over No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock was a shocker as the Trojans forced five turnovers and quarterback Cole Siems ran for 219 yards and seven TDs. Cross County also looks like a team of destiny with its win over No. 2 BDS.
No. 3 Cambridge (10-0) at Burwell (8-2), 4 p.m. — Burwell, last year’s state runner-up, appears to be peaking at the right time as Jase Williams’ 218 yards on 42 carries and three TDs helped the Longhorns knock off No. 8 Elm Creek in the second round. Cambridge’s closest game this year so far is an 18-point win over Dundy County-Stratton, and that dominance continued with a 60-14 win over Neligh-Oakdale behind quarterback Paxton Ross' 372 yards and four TDs.
No. 7 Arcadia-Loup City (9-1) at Dundy County-Stratton (9-1), 4 p.m., MST — Dundy County-Stratton pulled out a tight 20-18 win against No. 6 Fullerton in the second round behind 118 yards and three rushing TDs from Serbando Diaz and 101 yards from Quade Myers. Arcadia-Loup City has won nine straight since a season-opening loss to Fullerton. The Rebels swamped Sutherland 72-14 last week as 10 different ball carriers produced 303 yards on the ground and five different players scored TDs.
Class D-2
Tuesday's games
Overton (7-3) at No. 6 Central Valley (10-0), Wolbach, 5 p.m. — Overton’s 1-2 ground game of Ryan Lauby (213 yards, three TDs) and Elijah Heusinkvelt (123 yards, 1 TD) helped the Eagles end No. 9 Garden County’s unbeaten season in the second round. Central Valley piled up 582 yards of total offense in its 48-22 win over Elwood in the second round as Ty Nekoliczak threw for 220 yards and three TDs, and the Cougars rushed for 232 yards.
Twin Loup (6-4) at Pleasanton (8-2), 6 p.m. — Pleasanton knocked off No. 5 Kenesaw to advance, propelled by quarterback Jakson Keaschall, who has more than 2,500 yards passing this season, and two standout receivers in Tyce Westland and Kessler Dixon. Twin Loup moved into the quarterfinals with a 36-14 win over Mullen, last year’s state runner-up, an effort led by Quade Young’s two TD passes and 70 yards rushing and two more scores.
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0) at No. 7 Plainview (9-1), 6 p.m. — Plainview’s lone loss came to St. Francis, 54-26, in the final game of the regular season. It’s by far the closest game St. Francis has had as all-staters Trevor Pfeiffer and Dylan Wemhoff have overwhelmed everyone they’ve played so far.
No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (10-0) at No. 3 Bloomfield (10-0), 3 p.m. — Behind all-state linebacker Del Casteel and standout running back Jake Hoy, Sacred Heart has outscored its first two playoff opponents by a combined 116-12. Bloomfield quarterback Braden Eisenhauer leads a running game that averages 335 yards per game. The senior has rushed for 1,580 yards and 26 TDs and thrown for 636 more and seven scores.