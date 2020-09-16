Two-minute drill: Creighton Prep visits Southeast in high-stakes game Friday night

A No. 7 Creighton Prep (1-1) at A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (3-0), Seacrest Field, 8:15 p.m.: COVID quarantine forced Prep to abandon its game last week against Bellevue West. It’s hard to say what effect a bye week might have on the Junior Jays, who feature Husker tight end recruit AJ Rollins. The Southeast defense, headlined by junior linebacker Jake Appleget, has been stellar so far, and the Knights’ running game took a step forward last week when senior back Nigel Bridger had a breakout game against Grand Island.

Columbus Lakeview (1-2) at Lincoln Christian (3-0), 7 p.m.: Christian’s flexbone running game, sparked by quarterback Alex Koch, continues to pound opponents into submission. Lakeview’s losses are to No. 2 Pierce (41-21) in Week 2 and to No. 4 Wayne (14-11) last week, so the Vikings will be the best team the Crusaders have faced so far.

Lincoln Lutheran (1-2) at C-2 No. 6 Sutton (2-1), 7 p.m.: Sutton all-state quarterback Cade Wiseman sat out last week’s 40-0 win over Fairbury because of a shoulder injury. Wiseman’s availability Friday is still undetermined, but when he’s healthy, he’s one of the top running threats in C-2 with 378 yards rushing and three TDs in six quarters of play. Lutheran’s Josh Duitsman passed for 204 yards, part of 326 total yards of offense for the Warriors’ in its loss to No. 4 Archbishop Bergan.