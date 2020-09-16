Two-minute drill: Creighton Prep visits Southeast in high-stakes game Friday night

Thursday’s games
A No. 9 Lincoln East (3-0) at Millard North (0-3), Millard South’s Buell Stadium, 7 p.m.: Throw the records out in this one. Millard North’s three losses are to No. 3 Millard South, No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 6 Millard West. The Mustangs possess a run game, led by quarterback Jimmy Quaintance (289 yards rushing, three TDs), that will push the Spartan defense to the limit.
Columbus (2-1) at Lincoln Northeast (0-3), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Columbus’ late comeback fell short in its trip to Lincoln last week to take on North Star. Sophomore quarterback Brody Mickey has been productive for the Discoverers with 369 yards of total offense and four touchdowns (three rushing and one passing). Northeast played Southwest on even terms in the first half last week, and the Rockets need to maintain that level of play for four quarters to get into the win column.
Friday’s games
North Platte (2-0) at Lincoln North Star (3-1), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: North Platte averages 361 yards per game on the ground, led by senior Cody Wright’s 280 yards and two TDs this season. North Star will be without senior standout quarterback DJ McGarvie unless it’s “an emergency situation,” according to Coach Tony Kobza. Senior Hunt Boutin, however, will keep the Navigator offense operating at a high level.
A No. 1 Bellevue West (1-0) at A No. 3 Millard South (3-0), Buell Stadium, 7 p.m.: Bellevue West returns some top-level Division I college talent from a year ago in wide receivers Keagan Johnson (Iowa commit), Micah Riley and Kaden Helms, but having games canceled both Weeks 1 and 3 leaves the Thunderbirds a little short on game experience for this point of the season. Containing a Millard South running game sparked by Air Force quarterback recruit TJ Urban will be the Thunderbirds’ first order of business defensively.
Lincoln Southwest (1-2) at A No. 4 Elkhorn South (2-1), Elkhorn High School Field, 7 p.m.: The Silver Hawks, led by running back Telo Arsiaga’s big performance, hopes to build off last week’s second-half explosion last week against Lincoln Northeast. Elkhorn South held on for a 21-14 win over Millard North last week after building a 21-0 lead through three quarters.
Lincoln Pius X (1-2) at A No. 10 Gretna (3-0), 7 p.m.: Gretna continues to impress behind sophomore quarterback Zane Flores, who has passed for 645 yards and seven TDs this season. The teams do have one common opponent, Lincoln High. While Pius X edged the Links for a 12-7 home win last week, Gretna posted a 34-7 victory at Lincoln High in Week 2.
Lincoln High (0-3) at Bellevue East (0-3), 7 p.m.: The Links have shown signs of breaking through in the first three games. The combination of junior quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby and sophomore running back Adonis Hutchinson have the potential for big games against a Bellevue East defense that’s surrendered 118 points in the first three contests.
A No. 7 Creighton Prep (1-1) at A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (3-0), Seacrest Field, 8:15 p.m.: COVID quarantine forced Prep to abandon its game last week against Bellevue West. It’s hard to say what effect a bye week might have on the Junior Jays, who feature Husker tight end recruit AJ Rollins. The Southeast defense, headlined by junior linebacker Jake Appleget, has been stellar so far, and the Knights’ running game took a step forward last week when senior back Nigel Bridger had a breakout game against Grand Island.
Columbus Lakeview (1-2) at Lincoln Christian (3-0), 7 p.m.: Christian’s flexbone running game, sparked by quarterback Alex Koch, continues to pound opponents into submission. Lakeview’s losses are to No. 2 Pierce (41-21) in Week 2 and to No. 4 Wayne (14-11) last week, so the Vikings will be the best team the Crusaders have faced so far.
Lincoln Lutheran (1-2) at C-2 No. 6 Sutton (2-1), 7 p.m.: Sutton all-state quarterback Cade Wiseman sat out last week’s 40-0 win over Fairbury because of a shoulder injury. Wiseman’s availability Friday is still undetermined, but when he’s healthy, he’s one of the top running threats in C-2 with 378 yards rushing and three TDs in six quarters of play. Lutheran’s Josh Duitsman passed for 204 yards, part of 326 total yards of offense for the Warriors’ in its loss to No. 4 Archbishop Bergan.
Parkview Christian (1-1) at Pawnee City (0-2), 3 p.m.: Parkview’s first season in six-man football hit a bump when Sterling handed the Patriots a 34-point home loss Saturday. This is the Indians’ first home game after opening the season with setbacks at Dorchester (48-37) and at No. 1 McCool Junction (58-12).
B No. 5 Waverly (2-1) at B No. 8 Northwest (2-1), 7 p.m.: Waverly couldn’t ride the momentum of handing Omaha Skutt its first loss in 28 games in Week 2, falling to Elkhorn on the road last week. Northwest has a good 1-2 combination in quarterback Sam Hartman and running back Brady Baasch.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!