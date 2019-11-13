Class C-1
Friday’s games
No. 1 Pierce (11-0) at No. 3 Adams Central (11-0), 6 p.m.: A great matchup of two teams worthy of reaching Memorial Stadium. The Adams Central defense sometimes gets overshadowed by quarterback Evan Johnson (2,071 yards passing, 20 TDs), running back Gabe Conant (1,536 yards rushing, 27 TDs) and receiver Leif Spady (46 catches, 588 yards, 8 TDs), but the Patriots have not been scored on in playoff wins over Valentine and No. 5 Aurora, and own six shutouts this season. They will be severely tested by a Pierce ground attack that averages 378 yards per game with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Carson Oestreich and Brett Tinker.
No. 9 Wayne (9-2) at No. 2 Wahoo (11-0), 7 p.m.: Wahoo won the first meeting between these teams 47-0 in the season opener. Wayne has been battle-tested the past three weeks with a 14-10 win over Bishop Neumann to end the regular season and victories over No. 7 Kearney Catholic (28-21) and No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (28-13) in the playoffs. Reid Korth rushed for 144 yards and three TDs in the quarterfinal victory over A-G.
Class C-2
Friday’s games
No. 3 Sutton (10-1) at No. 4 BRLD (10-1), 7 p.m.: BRLD, the defending Class C-2 boys state basketball champion, had a basketball-type score (60-53) in its win over North Bend Central in the quarterfinals. The Wolverines have a fast-break type offense on the football field with quarterback Will Gatzemeyer (2,653 yards passing, 31 TDs; 1,654 yards rushing, 18 TDs) and wide receiver Lucas Vogt, who has 42 catches for 668 yards and nine TDs in just seven games. Sutton will try to play keep-away with a ground game led by the duo of quarterback Cade Wiseman (1,317 yards, 17 TDs) and running back Jackson Perrien (1,691 yards rushing, 22 TDs).
No. 2 St. Paul (11-0) at No. 1 Oakland-Craig (11-0), 6:30 p.m.: Both teams want to pound the opposition into submission with their ground games. St. Paul’s Eli Larson was too much for Aquinas in the quarterfinals, when the 210-pound junior went for 169 yards to raise his season total to 1,987. Oakland-Craig has six backs with 200 yards or more rushing this season, a group led by junior Jaron Meyer with 926 yards and 10 scores.
Six-man
Friday’s games
No. 2 McCool Junction (10-0) at No. 5 Cody-Kilgore (10-0), 1 p.m. MST: The ground duo of quarterback Dana Hobbs and running back Owen McDonald continued to lead the McCool attack last week as McDonald had 223 yards and four TDs and Hobbs went for 162 yards and three scores in a 63-16 quarterfinal win over Eustis-Farnam. Cody-Kilgore’s main threat is Waylon Schneider, who has 1,291 yards rushing and 28 TDs.
No. 1 Harvard (10-0) at No. 4 Creek Valley (10-0), 4:30 p.m. MST: Harvard survived a high-scoring, 78-72 scare from Sioux County as the Cardinals got 146 yards rushing and two TDs from David Reazola and 239 yards passing and another 207 on the ground from Noah Okraska, who accounted for six TDs. Creek Valley quarterback Patrick Hansen has 1,265 yards passing and another 757 rushing on the season with a combined 48 TDs.