Class A
Friday’s games
No. 7 Omaha Westside (9-2) at No. 3 Millard South (10-1), Buell Stadium, 4 p.m.: Westside took control early against Lincoln Southeast on Friday with a trick play that resulted in the first touchdown pass thrown by someone named Tagge in the city of Lincoln since 1971. After that, quarterback Cole Payton took over the lead offensive role and Grant Tagge, a Nebraska walk-on recruit, played a major part from his linebacker spot in the Warriors’ 35-0 victory. Millard South won the first meeting at Westside 41-26 in the final game of the regular season, a game in which all-state running back Isaiah Harris (1,816 yards, 27 TDs this season) went off for 320 yards and four scores.
No. 1 Bellevue West (11-0) at No. 2 Millard West (11-0), Buell Stadium, 8 p.m.: This is the matchup everyone has been waiting for. Bellevue West has not been challenged yet this season, and the Thunderbirds became an even bigger favorite for the state title after dismantling the defending state champion, No. 4 Omaha Burke, 48-0 last week. The key for both teams is keeping the opposition’s big-play weapons in check as there will be a lot of speed on the field on both sides.
You have free articles remaining.
Class B
Friday’s games
No. 3 Scottsbluff (11-0) at No. 4 Omaha Roncalli (9-2), 6 p.m.: Scottsbluff quarterback/linebacker Sabastian Harsh eliminated any doubts about his injured knee by rushing for 275 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries in a 49-28 win over Norris last Friday. A year ago when these teams played in the quarterfinals at Scottsbluff, Roncalli led 38-14 at halftime behind quarterback Jack Dotzler’s 300 yards passing and four touchdowns. Dotzler broke his wrist in the first half and was sidelined the second half when the Bearcats outscored Roncalli 46-0 to claim a 60-38 win.
No. 2 Waverly (10-1) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (11-0), 7 p.m.: Waverly’s empty possessions deep into the red zone cost the Vikings dearly in the 28-21 overtime loss to Skutt on Oct. 11. Since then, it appears that the SkyHawks have kicked up their level of play another notch. Quarterback/safety Tyson Gordon continues to tear it up for Skutt with 153 yards rushing, another 155 passing and an interception on defense in the 41-14 quarterfinal win over Bennington, while teammate Grant Diesing had 205 yards rushing and three TDs.