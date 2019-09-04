Thursday game
Lincoln Pius X (0-1) at Class A No. 2 Millard South (1-0), 7 p.m.: The Patriots hit on all cylinders in their impressive 53-7 win over Gretna in the opener. Millard South had 518 total yards as all-state running back Isaiah Harris’ 181 yards and three TDs led the way. Millard South has stars all over the field in Harris, dual-threat junior quarterback TJ Urban, Super-State lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer and all-state receiver/defensive back Chase Perchal. Pius X will need more offensive production this week after managing just 86 total yards in its shutout loss to East.
Friday games
Lincoln East (1-0) at Lincoln Northeast (0-1), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: East used its physicality upfront and a stable of running backs to post a solid 23-0 win over Pius X in the opener. The Rockets are still searching for the right combination offensively after being shut out 21-0 at Fremont in their first game under new head coach Dan Martin last week.
Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (0-1) at Lincoln Southwest (1-0), Seacrest Field, 8 p.m.: The Knights did everything but win the game last week against defending state champion Omaha Burke. They piled up 370 yards of total offense with a balanced attack as a pair of seniors — quarterback Shadon Shannon and running back Nick Halleen — looked comfortable in their Southeast debut. They’ll be going against a Southwest defense that pitched a shutout against Lincoln North Star (29-0) and held the Navigators to minus-8 yards rushing.
Kearney (0-1) at Lincoln North Star (0-1), Beechner Sports Complex, 7 p.m.: The Bearcats dropped a heartbreaker 32-31 to Grand Island in the opener despite 158 yards rushing and a touchdown from senior state track champion and Princeton football recruit Miko Maessner and a pair of touchdown passes from Collin Murray to tight end Seth Stroh. That trio will be a difficult task for the Gator defense.
Lincoln High (0-1) at Class A No. 9 Grand Island (1-0), 7 p.m.: The Links have a brutal schedule to start the season, opening with a 63-6 loss to No. 1 Bellevue West and hosting No. 8 Creighton Prep in Week 3 after taking on the Islanders. GI is once again one of the top teams in the state, led by a pair of senior all-staters in wide receiver/defensive back Broc Douglass and running back/linebacker Caleb Francl, who injured his ankle in the opener against Kearney.
Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) at Class C-1 No. 7 Bishop Neumann, 7 p.m.: Lutheran exhibited a balanced offense in its win over Concordia as sophomore quarterback Josh Duitsman was 18-of-25 passing for 177 yards and a pair of TDs and Colten Waldo ran for 155 yards and two more scores. Matching up with Neumann’s physical running game keyed by senior David Lilly will be a challenge.
Lincoln Christian (0-1) at Omaha Concordia (0-1), 7 p.m.: After going winless last season, Christian came very close to breaking through in a one-point loss to Platteview. Concordia had some success offensively with quarterback Jack Torosian in its loss to Lincoln Lutheran. He threw for 222 yards and a pair of scores, and also rushed for 176 yards and a TD.
Parkview Christian (0-1) at Omaha Christian (0-1), 7 p.m.: Both schools are working through low participant numbers this season, which should mean a competitive game on the field. Omaha Christian sophomore quarterback Aiden Bergstrom will be a point of emphasis for the Parkview defense after rushing for 115 yards and four TDs in a loss last week to Brownell-Talbot.
Class B No. 6 Norris (1-0) at Crete (1-0), Papik Field, Doane University, 7 p.m.: Norris quarterback Aiden Oerter’s aerial display in the season-opening win over Beatrice shows that the Titans will be able to take pressure off all-state senior running back Ashton Hausmann. Crete quarterback Zach Fye showed his dual-threat ability in the win over Lexington last week by throwing a TD pass and also rushing for 103 yards on just six carries.