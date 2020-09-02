Two-Minute Drill: City rivalries and No. 1 vs. 2 matchup headline Week 2 games

Gretna (1-0) at Lincoln High (0-1), Beechner Field, 7 p.m.: Gretna has one of the top sophomore quarterbacks in the state in Zane Flores, who threw for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Dragons’ 30-7 win over Southwest. His favorite target was senior Jackson Alexander, who had nine catches for 177 yards and two TDs. The Links showed flashes of their potential in the opener against North Star, but will need a more sustained effort this week.

Lincoln Pius X (0-1) at A No. 8 Grand Island (0-0), 7 p.m.: The Islanders had to move their opening week game with Kearney to Week 9 after COVID-19 shut down their preseason practice in mid-August. Pius X will have the advantage of already having a game under its belt, but with that experience comes the issue of not giving up big plays like the Thunderbolts did in a home loss to Lincoln East.