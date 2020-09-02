Two-Minute Drill: City rivalries and No. 1 vs. 2 matchup headline Week 2 games

Thursday’s game
Papillion-La Vista South (0-1) at Lincoln East (1-0), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: East showed its potential to have an explosive passing game this season as junior quarterback Noah Walters threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-20 season-opening win at Lincoln Pius X. The young Titans offense struggled to score in a 40-11 loss last week to Papillion-La Vista. The Titans have a sophomore quarterback in Brady Fitzgerald, four of their six ball carriers against the Monarchs were sophomores or juniors, and three of the six receivers to catch passes were underclassmen.
Friday’s games
Lincoln Northeast (0-1) vs. Lincoln North Star (1-1), Seacrest Field, 4:30 p.m.: North Star overcame turnovers and penalties to pull away from Lincoln High in the third quarter last week, then used a stellar defensive performance in the second half to protect its final 17-point winning margin. The Rockets’ Jeremiah Collier threw for 248 yards in a loss at Fremont last week, but the ground game picked up just 25.
A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (1-0) vs. Lincoln Southwest (0-1), Seacrest Field, 8:15 p.m.: Both teams had their struggles offensively last week, but the Southeast defense made certain late in the game that the Knights would hold on to their 14-10 road win at No 10 Kearney. The Silver Hawks will be looking to redeem themselves against their rival after a surprising 23-point loss at Gretna.
Gretna (1-0) at Lincoln High (0-1), Beechner Field, 7 p.m.: Gretna has one of the top sophomore quarterbacks in the state in Zane Flores, who threw for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Dragons’ 30-7 win over Southwest. His favorite target was senior Jackson Alexander, who had nine catches for 177 yards and two TDs. The Links showed flashes of their potential in the opener against North Star, but will need a more sustained effort this week.
Lincoln Pius X (0-1) at A No. 8 Grand Island (0-0), 7 p.m.: The Islanders had to move their opening week game with Kearney to Week 9 after COVID-19 shut down their preseason practice in mid-August. Pius X will have the advantage of already having a game under its belt, but with that experience comes the issue of not giving up big plays like the Thunderbolts did in a home loss to Lincoln East.
Lincoln Christian (1-0) vs. C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran (1-0), Pius X’s Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: Both teams got off to strong starts offensively in totally different methods. Behind 129 yards rushing by Alex Koch and 103 more from Ian Paul, the Crusaders’ flexbone attack finished with 349 yards on the ground, while the defense pitched a shutout. Lutheran’s Josh Duitsman threw for 211 yards and Cole Seeba rushed for 118 and a score to lead the Warriors to a 24-14 win at Omaha Concordia. Friday’s annual rivalry game should be a competitive, close contest.
B No. 1 Omaha Skutt (1-0) at B No. 2 Waverly (1-0), 7 p.m.: Waverly is probably a slight favorite to knock off the two-time defending state champions and end their 27-game winning streak. Skutt is still a physical football team even though almost all of the major contributors to the title teams are gone. But matching up and slowing down Waverly’s run game with running backs Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer and an experienced offensive line led by all-stater Trevor Brown might prove difficult for the SkyHawks.
