Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down the top Week 7 games ... and closing in on Frost's record

We're getting down to it as the regular season enters its final weeks.

Here’s what to know for Week 7:

Games of the week

Class A: No. 2 Elkhorn South (6-0) at No. 5 Grand Island (5-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — Elkhorn South was an eyelash from being No. 1 before Gretna's rally against Bellevue West. Grand Island went on the road and led the whole way in ending rival Kearney's unbeaten season. Now the Storm get to hop on a bus and head west. Ask Omaha Westside how that went last week.

Prediction: Elkhorn South 20, Grand Island 13.

Class B: No. 4 Elkhorn (4-2) at No. 8 Blair (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m. — One of three matchups this week pitting ranked Class B teams, this one features programs that have both lost to No. 1 Bennington and No. 3 Omaha Gross. Elkhorn was more competitive in its losses to those two, while Blair managed just one touchdown against each. An important game in the race for a top-four seed in the playoffs.

Prediction: Elkhorn 31, Blair 17.

Class C-1: No. 5 Adams Central (6-0) at No. 1 Aurora (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — If it seems like Aurora is featured here a lot, that's because the Huskies are — this will be the sixth time in seven games Aurora has faced a ranked opponent. It hasn't had any trouble with the others, and has scored 54-plus points each of the last three weeks. Can Adams Central lean on a ground game that produces 240 yards per contest to keep the Aurora offense off the field?

Prediction: Aurora 33, Adams Central 20.

Class C-2: No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran (4-2) at No. 4 Malcolm (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Lincoln Lutheran has rediscovered its mojo after an 0-2 start, with four straight wins behind dual-threat quarterback Garret Hoefs and a receiving corps led by Johnny Puelz, who has 41 catches for 642 yards and eight touchdowns. It will be a big test for Malcolm's defense, which is coming off three consecutive shutouts and has allowed more than 13 points just once this season: an overtime win vs. Oakland-Craig.

Prediction: Malcolm 17, Lincoln Lutheran 14.

Eight-man: Class D-1 No. 4 Clarkson-Leigh (6-0) at No. 2 Cross County (6-0), Stromsburg, Friday, 7 p.m. — Neither of these unbeatens has played a close game, but the competition ramps up significantly for both Friday. Between the two of them is just one opponent that has a winning record. Which team's run defense will crack first? Cross County rushes for 314 yards per game at a whopping 9.8 yards per carry. Clarkson-Leigh isn't far behind, averaging 275 yards. Honorable mention here goes to Class D-2 No. 2 Hitchcock County at No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton in another battle of unbeatens.

Prediction: Cross County 43, Clarkson-Leigh 38.

Six-man: No. 7 Red Cloud (5-0) at No. 3 S-E-M (5-0), Sumner, Friday, 2:30 p.m. — Red Cloud took care of one previously unbeaten opponent last week, knocking off Shelton. S-E-M already has one big win under its belt with a victory against Parkview Christian, and will look for another behind a balanced offensive attack powered by quarterback Noah Eggleston.

Prediction: S-E-M 34, Red Cloud 24.

Other city games

North Platte (3-3) at Lincoln Northeast (0-6), Beechner Field, Thursday, 6 p.m. — The best 3-3 team in the state is the latest tough test for Northeast. North Platte is coming off a 21-17 win against then-No. 1 Omaha Westside, and also has competitive losses to No. 5 Grand Island and No. 6 Kearney. This is the second of a brutal four-game stretch to end the year for the Rockets: games against Kearney and Omaha Westside remain.

Lincoln High (3-3) vs. Lincoln East (3-3), Seacrest, Thursday, 7 p.m. — Two teams coming off extremely tough losses last week. Both are on the outside looking in when it comes to the Class A playoff picture after Lincoln High lost a two-point game to Lincoln North Star, and East fell by one point at Millard South.

Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southwest (5-1) at South Sioux City (2-4), Friday, 7 p.m. — Little bit of a trap game here for Southwest, as the Silver Hawks move forward from their overtime win against Lincoln Southeast, with a pair of games against Millard schools still to come. Should be plenty of points in this one. South Sioux City has given up 60-plus twice, and scored 60-plus once.

Lincoln Southeast (3-3) at Millard West (3-3), Friday, 7 p.m. — The health of LSE senior lineman Gunner Gottula is the storyline here after the Husker recruit left last week's loss to Southwest early with a lower leg injury. For Millard West, this is the first of two games against Lincoln schools, with a trip to Southwest on deck next week.

Norfolk (4-2) at Lincoln North Star (3-3), Seacrest, Friday, 7 p.m. — A good, tough win for North Star last week, 9-7 against Lincoln High. There's promise at the end of the Gators' schedule: Norfolk has beaten just one team with more than one win, and the two games after this are both winnable if North Star plays well.

Class B No. 5 Waverly (4-2) at No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (3-3), Aldrich, Friday, 7 p.m. — One of the top defenses in Class B is probably not what the Pius X offense needs to see right now. In four games against teams with winning records, the Thunderbolts have scored 6, 21, 0 and 8 points while going 1-3. The Vikings are no doubt smarting after last week's overtime loss to Scottsbluff.

Falls City (1-5) at Lincoln Christian (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m. — A get-right game for the Crusaders after last week's loss at Auburn. Falls City is averaging just 4 points per game in its five losses, with two shutouts. Christian quarterback Andrew Johnson is coming off an eight-carry, 190-yard rushing night.

Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian (4-1) at Meridian (2-3), Daykin, Friday, 2 p.m. — The Patriots are playing their best football of the season, coming off a 43-16 win against a Pawnee City team that has spent several weeks in the rankings. Meridian is heating up as well, with two straight wins after an 0-3 start

Week 7 storyline

Kuester chasing history: Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Aiden Kuester is closing in on one of the most hallowed state high school football records.

The senior is 1,225 yards short of Scott Frost's record for total offense in a career with two regular-season games plus the playoffs left.

If it seems like Kuester still has a long way to go to catch Frost, consider this: He's averaging 406 yards per game and earlier this season had back-to-back games of more than 500 yards. If he reaches his average, he'll nearly catch the record in Neligh-Oakdale's first playoff game and would surpass Frost should the Warriors advance to the second round.

Frost had 11,095 yards at Wood River from 1989-92. Kuester is at 9,870. This season, Kuester has thrown for 1,490 yards and rushed for another 948.