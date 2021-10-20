Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 9 games, plus Lincoln’s playoff dilemma and other notes

The final week of the regular season has arrived, meaning there are playoff spots on the line in every class around the state. With several state records that could be broken, here’s the key information to know for Week 9:
Games of the week
Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South (7-1) at No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: In addition to the Knights fighting for their playoff seeding, there should be ample motivation against the team that ended Southeast’s 2020 season. Elkhorn South’s strong defense hasn’t allowed more than 20 points since its Week 2 loss to Millard South.
Prediction: Elkhorn South 31, Lincoln Southeast 24.
Class B No. 6 Waverly (5-3) at No. 10 Norris (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday: EMC rivals meet in a pivotal Week 9 clash, and there’s a chance they could face each other again in the playoffs next week. Waverly needs a win so it can be a first-round host, but Norris has put up 40-plus points two weeks in a row.
Prediction: Waverly 38, Norris 28.
Class C-1 No. 3 Columbus Scotus (8-0) at No. 8 Columbus Lakeview (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday: Coming off a 21-12 win over Boone Central, Columbus Scotus gets to face its city rival. Despite its stellar record, most of Lakeview’s wins have come over teams with losing records, and the Vikings are fighting for their spot in the playoffs.
Prediction: Columbus Scotus 28, Columbus Lakeview 27.
Class C-2 No. 6 Hartington CC (7-1) at No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Both teams possess lengthy winning streaks after overcoming an early loss, making this matchup a great test heading into the playoffs. A win for Hartington CC could secure a first-round playoff game at home.
Prediction: Norfolk Catholic 22, Hartington CC 14.
8-man Class D-2 Winside (5-3) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (6-2), 4 p.m. Thursday: As Classes D-1 and D-2 start their playoff journeys this week, No. 7 Johnson-Brock gets an early test. Winside lost by only two points to Wynot last week, and a win here could launch an inspired playoff run from either team.
Prediction: Johnson-Brock 42, Winside 31.
6-man Hay Springs (5-2) at No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (7-0), 1 p.m. Friday: Top-ranked Cody-Kilgore hasn’t been seriously challenged in several weeks, and Hay Springs’ only losses have come against No. 3 Potter-Dix and No. 6 Arthur County. No team has been able to slow down Cody-Kilgore’s stellar offense.
Prediction: Cody-Kilgore 63, Hay Springs 33.
Other city games
Class C-2 No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran (6-2) at No. 10 Wilber-Clatonia (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday: Wilber-Clatonia snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Syracuse last week, and Lincoln Lutheran is playing its best football of the season right now. Both teams have locked in their playoff spots already.
Omaha Central (3-5) at Lincoln Southwest (2-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Seacrest: Omaha Central needs help to make the playoffs, but one thing the Eagles need for sure is a win over Southwest. The Silver Hawks have battled against several tough opponents this season, and a Week 9 win would be a worthy end.
Fremont (4-4) at Lincoln Pius X (2-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Aldrich: Fremont is also trying to secure its spot in the playoffs with a win this week, and the Tigers will be upset to see Pius X in a must-win game. The Thunderbolts have topped the 20-point mark each of the past two weeks and still have an excellent defense.
Lincoln Christian (3-5) at Nebraska City (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday: A playoff team last season, Lincoln Christian has seen all five of its losses come to teams that will make the postseason. That appears unlikely for Nebraska City, so perhaps the Crusaders can end their season with a big road win.
Lincoln High (4-4) at Class A No. 2 Bellevue West (7-1), 7 p.m. Thursday: The Links have certainly improved from their one-win season a year ago, and they can prove it with a solid effort against one of the top teams in Class A. Bellevue West has Division I talent all over the field and scores in bunches.
Lincoln North Star (1-7) at Omaha North (3-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Kinnick Stadium: It hasn’t been an easy season for North Star since a Week 0 win over Hastings, and the Navigators run into a highly motivated Omaha North team to end their season. The Vikings have won three games in a row, and have an outside shot at the playoffs with a win here.
Millard West (2-6) at Lincoln Northeast (2-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Beechner: It’s possible seven of Millard West’s nine opponents will make the playoffs, and the Wildcats are better than their record suggests. Since its 2-1 start, Northeast has been unable to harness the same consistency that led it to early wins.
Class D-6 No. 7 Parkview Christian (5-2) at Heartland Lutheran (0-7), 7 p.m. Friday: The Patriots are running the ball to great success every week, a trend that should continue against winless Heartland Lutheran.
Two storylines to follow
Record watch: Two of the state’s top offensive playmakers this season — Bennington running back Dylan Mostek and Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters — are closing in on breaking several state records. Mostek will need a few playoff games to get within striking range of the single-season rushing record for Class B (2,740 yards), but his 247-yard-per-game average currently trumps the old record of 231.4 rushing yards per game. Plus, with 30 rushing touchdowns to his name this season, the Class B single-season record of 37 could fall in two weeks’ time.
For Walters, the Class A single-season passing record could fall this week with a big performance. He is currently 442 yards away from Lincoln High star Cedric Case’s record 3,249 passing yards, so if it doesn’t come this week, Walters will almost certainly accomplish that mark in the opening round of the playoffs. With 38 passing scores so far this season, the Class A record of 46 will also have to wait for next week.
Wild-card watching: Week 9 always brings trepidation over wild-card point averages for teams on the edge of making the playoffs, and Class C-1 is the place to watch this week. Alongside the marquee all-Columbus matchup, there are five or six other games that could send a winner to the playoffs, and the loser home for the season. 13 teams have secured their spots in the C-1 playoffs, but the remaining three spots up for grabs should make for a fun night of viewing on Friday.
One burning question
Will there be playoff football in Lincoln next week?
As it stands, four Lincoln teams are set to play in the first round of the playoffs next week — but there’s no guarantee those games will be held in the Capital City. Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East are currently No. 10 and No. 11 in the Class A wild-card point standings, meaning a road trip to the Omaha area or North Platte seems likely next week. In Class D-6, Parkview Christian is currently No. 10 in the point standings, as well.
That leaves Lincoln Lutheran, currently the No. 7 team in the Class C-2 point standings, as Lincoln’s best shot of a home game next week. The Warriors can turn that possibility into reality with a win over Wilber-Clatonia on Friday, but a loss there could put Lutheran on the road instead. If Lincoln Lutheran does host a playoff game next week, Seacrest Field will be open with the Class A teams on the road. Would the Warriors like to host a playoff game on Lincoln’s premier field? Only time will tell if it will happen.
