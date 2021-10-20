Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 9 games, plus Lincoln’s playoff dilemma and other notes

For Walters, the Class A single-season passing record could fall this week with a big performance. He is currently 442 yards away from Lincoln High star Cedric Case’s record 3,249 passing yards, so if it doesn’t come this week, Walters will almost certainly accomplish that mark in the opening round of the playoffs. With 38 passing scores so far this season, the Class A record of 46 will also have to wait for next week.

Wild-card watching: Week 9 always brings trepidation over wild-card point averages for teams on the edge of making the playoffs, and Class C-1 is the place to watch this week. Alongside the marquee all-Columbus matchup, there are five or six other games that could send a winner to the playoffs, and the loser home for the season. 13 teams have secured their spots in the C-1 playoffs, but the remaining three spots up for grabs should make for a fun night of viewing on Friday.

One burning question

Will there be playoff football in Lincoln next week?