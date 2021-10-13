Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 8 games, plus OPS forfeits and other notes

Dorchester (1-5) at Six-man No. 7 Parkview Christian (4-2), 4 p.m. Friday: Dorchester picked up its first win of the season last week and is better than its record suggests due to a strong schedule. With a win in its final home game, Parkview Christian could pick up some momentum for the playoffs.

Class A No. 1 Millard South (7-0) at Lincoln North Star (1-6), 4:30 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Fresh off his commitment to Nebraska, Millard South quarterback Gage Stenger will face a North Star team that has lost six straight games. North Star failed to score a point in its 47-0 loss to Fremont two weeks ago.

Two storylines to follow

OPS forfeits: After an on-field fight broke out at the conclusion of Omaha Bryan’s 24-21 win over Omaha Benson last week, both schools will forfeit their Week 8 games. Omaha Public Schools Director of Athletics John Krogstrand and both schools principals released a joint statement about the decision, saying “because multiple student-athletes from each team were involved, we have collectively determined that both teams’ participation in games scheduled for this week will be forfeited.”