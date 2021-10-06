Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 7 games, plus Class B’s weekly chaos and other notes

With two-thirds of the regular season in the books, October football often brings a new intensity across the state. Another big No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash in Class B headlines the action this week.
Here’s the key information to know for Week 7:
Games of the week
Class A No. 6 Gretna (6-0) at No. 5 Elkhorn South (5-1), 7 p.m. Thursday: The toughest challenge left on Gretna’s schedule, Elkhorn South could be the only thing standing between the Dragons and an undefeated regular season. Led by Cole Ballard, the Storm has dominated every game since a Week 2 loss to Millard South.
Prediction: Elkhorn South 38, Gretna 28.
Class B No. 1 Bennington (6-0) at No. 2 Elkhorn (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The top two teams in Class B meet for the second time in three weeks, with Bennington looking to keep its spot at No. 1 this time. Running back Dylan Mostek leads an explosive offense, but Elkhorn has only allowed more than 20 points once this season.
Prediction: Bennington 28, Elkhorn 24.
Class C-1 No. 9 Wayne (4-2) at No. 3 Boone Central (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday: A pair of excellent defenses should keep scoring low in this game, and both teams have been tested recently. Boone Central is having one of the best seasons in school history, and a win could set up another undefeated clash with Columbus Scotus next week.
Prediction: Boone Central 27, Wayne 21.
Class C-2 No. 5 Oakland-Craig (4-2) at No. 8 Hartington CC (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Oakland-Craig is Hartington CC’s toughest opponent since its Week 2 loss to Battle Creek, and the winner gets an advantage for playoff seeding. Top-five opponents remain on the schedule for both.
Prediction: Hartington CC 22, Oakland-Craig 21.
Eight-man Class D-2 No. 9 Mullen (5-1) at Leyton (5-1), 6 p.m. Friday: Mullen’s stellar offense has topped the 50-point mark in four of its last five games, while Leyton allowed 80 points in its first loss of the season last week. It could re-join the top 10 with a big home win, though.
Prediction: Mullen 58, Leyton 41.
Six-man No. 7 Franklin (5-0) at No. 4 Red Cloud (5-0), 3 p.m. Friday: Undefeated teams clash in this matchup, but neither has been seriously tested in recent weeks. Red Cloud’s Carson McCleary has scored four rushing touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.
Prediction: Red Cloud 62, Franklin 50.
Other city games
Class A No. 8 Lincoln East (5-1) at No. 10 North Platte (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs have been a tough opponent for Lincoln teams so far this season, but Spartan quarterback Noah Walters tends to perform regardless of the challenge in front of him. East is currently on a four-game winning streak.
Lincoln High (3-3) at Kearney (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday: Lincoln High continues to score 20 or more points in every game it plays, and the Links have a big opportunity against a Kearney team that has lost three in a row. A win would give Lincoln High a big boost in the wild-card standings.
Class C-2 No. 9 Bishop Neumann (4-2) at Lincoln Lutheran (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Beechner: Bishop Neumann has won four straight games to vault into the top 10, while Lutheran is just outside that mark. The Warriors have three difficult games to end their season, making a home win crucial in this matchup.
Lincoln Southwest (2-4) at Papillion-La Vista (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Papio South: The Silver Hawks put together their best week of the season in a win over Omaha South last week, while Papillion-La Vista has lost four of its last five games. If Southwest can score 30 points, it should be able to come away with a road win.
Bellevue East (2-4) at Lincoln Southeast (4-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Seacrest: The Knights put up a season-high 35 points in a big bounce-back win over Papillion-La Vista last week. Plus, Southeast’s stellar defense could feast on a Bellevue East offense that has been shut out three times this season.
Omaha North (1-5) at Lincoln Pius X (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Aldrich: Despite its 1-5 record, Omaha North is a solid team that has played several top-10 opponents close. Both teams have strong defenses, and a win could catapult Pius X into a strong finish to the regular season.
Class A No. 4 Creighton Prep (4-2) at Lincoln Northeast (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Creighton Prep has been consistently tested against top-10 opponents over the last five weeks, bad news for a Northeast team on a three-game losing skid. The Rocket offense faces a difficult challenge once again.
Lincoln Christian (2-4) at Fairbury (1-5), 7 p.m. Friday: Lincoln Christian picked up a comfortable shutout win last week and could be in store for a similar performance again this week. No. 6 Milford awaits the Crusaders next week.
Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson commitment to Oregon means Ducks get state's top prospect two years in a row
Two storylines to follow
Wild-card points: Week 7 marks the final three-week stretch of the regular season and the start of fans pulling out their calculators to check the wild-card points every week. These late-season games take on new importance for guaranteed spots in the state tournament and seeding as well. For example, a win for Lincoln East over North Platte this week could secure the Spartans as an automatic qualifier out of Class A’s District 1, while a loss could elevate the Bulldogs into a battle for the second spot. No matter the matchup, points are needed for every team from here on.
Class B chaos: By far, the most chaotic class this season has been Class B, where top-10 matchups, upsets and surprising scores seem to happen every week. Not only does No. 1 Bennington face No. 2 Elkhorn this week, but No. 3 Plattsmouth plays No. 4 Waverly and No. 10 Beatrice hosts No. 9 Seward in a battle of 5-1 teams. Preseason No. 1 Aurora has worked its way back into the top of the class after a difficult start, and Omaha Skutt and Norris can still rebound from tough losses. No matter who wins this week, Class B’s landscape will change plenty moving forward.
One burning question
Can anyone stop Noah Walters?
The Lincoln East quarterback is currently on an unprecedented run of success, having thrown for five or more passing touchdowns in each of his last four games. Walters currently leads the state in both passing yards and touchdowns. According to MaxPreps, Walters’ 2,045 passing yards are over 250 more than Central City’s Kale Jensen has in second place, while Walters’ 28 passing scores completely obliterate the competition. No other 11-man quarterback has more than 18 passing touchdowns this season, meaning Walters has at least a two-game lead in that regard. This week’s opponent, North Platte, has allowed 42 points in each of its losses, a mark that Walters has achieved consistently.
High school football Week 6 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 6! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Scores and schedules from another week of high school football.
Jaxon Weyand connected with Seth Stutzman for a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to help lift the Eagles to a 15-14 victory vs. Auburn.
After two tough losses, LSW focused on 'little things and accountability.' A rout of Omaha South follows
Silver Hawk coach Andrew Sherman said this week was about getting right for the home stretch of the season. A 46-point win is a good start.
Now winners of 15-straight regular-season games, Archbishop Bergan (6-0) hasn’t faced a serious four-quarter challenge all season.
'It just feels great to be out there': A full-time Murray helps Waverly overwhelm Beatrice in top-10 clash
Cole Murray made the most of his first full game back after missing Weeks 3 and 4 with a lower leg injury — “It just feels great to be out there ... "
The Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth football team came to play in a road test at No. 9 Norris, coming away with a 28-21 win Friday.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid and moves the Links (3-3) one step closer to a playoff spot.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7