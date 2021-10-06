Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 7 games, plus Class B’s weekly chaos and other notes

Class A No. 4 Creighton Prep (4-2) at Lincoln Northeast (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Creighton Prep has been consistently tested against top-10 opponents over the last five weeks, bad news for a Northeast team on a three-game losing skid. The Rocket offense faces a difficult challenge once again.

Lincoln Christian (2-4) at Fairbury (1-5), 7 p.m. Friday: Lincoln Christian picked up a comfortable shutout win last week and could be in store for a similar performance again this week. No. 6 Milford awaits the Crusaders next week.

Two storylines to follow

Wild-card points: Week 7 marks the final three-week stretch of the regular season and the start of fans pulling out their calculators to check the wild-card points every week. These late-season games take on new importance for guaranteed spots in the state tournament and seeding as well. For example, a win for Lincoln East over North Platte this week could secure the Spartans as an automatic qualifier out of Class A’s District 1, while a loss could elevate the Bulldogs into a battle for the second spot. No matter the matchup, points are needed for every team from here on.