Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 6 games, plus the race to be the state’s top receiver and other notes

The top-ranked teams in Classes A, B and C-1 have all lost in the past two weeks. Could the trend be spreading to Class C-2? A top-five matchup between Aquinas and Archbishop Bergan headlines the matchups this week.
Here’s the key information to know for Week 6:
Games of the week
Class A No. 10 Millard West (2-3) at No. 8 Lincoln East (4-1), 7 p.m. Thursday: Spartan quarterback Noah Walters has thrown five or more touchdown passes each of the last three weeks, but the Millard West defense has been tested in games against Millard South and Elkhorn South. Running back Nate Pedersen leads the Wildcat effort on offense.
Prediction: Lincoln East 38, Millard West 30.
Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth (5-0) at No. 9 Norris (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday: Plattsmouth’s shutout win over Crete should give the Blue Devils plenty of confidence ahead of their first top-10 game this season. Christian Meneses is averaging 236 rushing yards per game, and Norris allowed a similar total to Beatrice last week.
Prediction: Plattsmouth 34, Norris 24.
Milford (4-1) at Class C-1 No. 8 Auburn (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Fresh off impressive wins over Wahoo and Nebraska City, Milford could break into the top 10 with a win over Auburn. Both teams have stellar running backs, and Auburn has won four straight games since a Week 1 loss to Ashland-Greenwood.
Prediction: Auburn 27, Milford 21.
Class C-2 No. 3 Aquinas (4-1) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Aquinas narrowly defeated Oakland-Craig last week, and now the Monarchs face their third top-five opponent of the season. Led by Koa McIntyre, the Archbishop Bergan offense hasn’t been stopped this season, but this is their toughest challenge yet.
Prediction: Aquinas 28, Archbishop Bergan 26.
Eight-man Class D-1 No. 6 Stanton (5-0) at No. 4 Howells-Dodge (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday: This clash of undefeated teams could be a big factor for playoff seeding in a few weeks. Stanton’s defense held Laurel-C-C and Clarkson/Leigh to eight points in wins earlier this season, but can they do it again this week?
Prediction: Howells-Dodge 36, Stanton 30.
Six-man No. 5 McCool Junction (3-1) at No. 8 Parkview Christian (3-1), 4 p.m. Friday: Parkview Christian has played just three games in five weeks, but the Patriots have put in strong efforts in each of those weeks. 2020 state champion McCool Junction features a strong offense.
Prediction: McCool Junction 54, Parkview Christian 49.
Other city games
Lincoln Southeast (3-2) vs. Papillion-La Vista (2-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Papio South: After back-to-back poor performances offensively, the time for Lincoln Southeast to get back on track is now. The Knights have an opportunity against a Monarch defense that is allowing 26.4 points per game.
Lincoln High (2-3) at Lincoln Northeast (2-3), 8 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Lincoln High has topped the 20-point mark in every game this season while the Lincoln Northeast offense has found an extra gear behind quarterback Dylan Gray. A win for either team is a major boost to their playoff hopes.
After blossoming into one of the state’s top pass rushers, Pius X’s Frank seeking to ‘shock a lot of people’ against No. 1 Millard South
Lincoln Pius X (2-3) at Class A No. 1 Millard South (5-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Buell Stadium: The Thunderbolts’ defense has been their strength so far this season, but Millard South quarterback Gage Stenger leads a strong group of skill players. A strong showing here would set up Pius X for a winnable three-game stretch to end the season.
Omaha South (1-4) at Lincoln Southwest (1-4), 4:30 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Southwest ended the 2020 season on a long winning streak, and it’ll have to start this week if the Silver Hawks want to repeat that effort. Omaha South’s only win is over a team from Iowa, but the Packers have challenged other Class A opponents.
Lincoln Christian (1-4) at Falls City (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday: Falls City earned its first win of the season last week, leaving a great opportunity for Lincoln Christian to snap a four-game losing streak. Each of the Crusaders’ losses has come to teams with winning records.
Lincoln North Star (1-5) at Fremont (3-2), 7 p.m. Thursday: The Navigators were just four points away from a 3-0 start, but recent lackluster performances on offense have led to a five-game losing streak. If the North Star defense can slow down Fremont’s Micah Moore, an impressive road win is within reach.
Lincoln Lutheran (3-2) at Syracuse (0-5), 7 p.m. Friday: The Warriors have a challenging three-week schedule to end the regular season, making it crucial to pick up some momentum this week. Syracuse hasn’t scored more than 12 points in a game this season.
Prep Extra Credit, 9/29: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball
Two storylines to follow
Week 5 forfeits: Nine games were decided by forfeit last week, the most so far this season. Gibbon forfeited its game against Grand Island CC in Class C-2 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and a combination of factors affected other eight-man and six-man games across the state. In Lincoln, Parkview Christian picked up a forfeit win over Lewiston because the Tigers were unable to field a team due to injuries and low participation numbers. It will be interesting to see if there are fewer forfeits this week, although there is one guaranteed for the remainder of the year — Class D-2’s Kimball has forfeited its entire season.
A-B matchups: There are eight crossover matchups between Classes A and B on the schedule this season, with this week’s battle between Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt and Class A No. 6 Gretna being the best of the bunch. So far this season, North Platte defeated Aurora and Lincoln North Star beat Hastings, while Ralston and South Sioux City have beaten Omaha Bryan and Omaha Northwest. The remaining A-B matchups this season are Norris-Lincoln Pius X in Week 8 and Plattsmouth-Bellevue East in Week 9.
Since Gretna is undefeated through five weeks, Omaha Skutt could pick up a huge win for its playoff seeding in Class B.
One burning question
Who will emerge as the state’s top receiver? Among the top four classes in the state, there are clear leaders in passing (Lincoln East’s Noah Walters) and rushing (Bennington’s Dylan Mostek and Plattsmouth’s Christian Meneses), but the race for the state’s top receiver seems wide open. According to MaxPreps, Lincoln East’s Cooper Erikson is the current leader with 33 receptions for 584 yards, including three straight 100-yard games.
However, North Bend Central’s Ian Virka currently holds the touchdown lead with 10 receiving scores, and Bennington’s Cayden Bluhm, Oakland-Craig’s Carson Thomsen and Archbishop Bergan’s Kade McIntyre aren’t far behind. A big week could vault a new name to the top of the leaderboards on any given week, making this a fun race to follow as the season continues.
High school football Week 5 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 5! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Scores and schedules from another week of high school football.
Coleman hauled in two touchdowns, forced a key fumble and recorded two sacks as he teamed up with Noah Walters to rout the Knights.
No. 3 Aquinas' gamble pays off as late two-point conversion edges No. 4 Oakland-Craig in Class C-2 showdown
Lucas Sellers rolled to the right on a play-action pass and scrambled to the end zone for the winning points.
Bishop Neumann airs it out on offense, clamps down on defense to upset Class C-2 No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia
Bishop Neumann coach Ron Pavlik said his team prides itself on making big plays in the passing game, and the Cavaliers did just that.
After trailing 11-0 as a result of two blocked punts, Papillion-La Vista South defeated Lincoln Southwest 30-11.
'It's just a culture here': Beatrice still riding state-title momentum as 35-21 win over Norris lifts the Orangemen to 5-0
The Orangemen claimed state titles in basketball and baseball. Now, the winning ways are translating on the football field.
'We’re our own worst enemy': Links climb out of early deficit but mistakes spoil comeback effort vs. Columbus
The Links trailed 21-3 before mounting a legitimate comeback effort that couldn't withstand blunders — “Tonight, you know it was heartbreaking.”
Patience pays as Yutan reels off 30 straight points to beat Lincoln Lutheran in battle of rated C-2 teams
When the Class C-2 No. 7 Chieftains fell behind early against No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran, there was no panic on their sideline. And it showed.
Junior running back Matt Bohy scored on touchdown runs of 19, 11 and 17 yards to account for the Thunderbolts' first three touchdowns.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7