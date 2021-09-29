Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 6 games, plus the race to be the state’s top receiver and other notes

Lincoln North Star (1-5) at Fremont (3-2), 7 p.m. Thursday: The Navigators were just four points away from a 3-0 start, but recent lackluster performances on offense have led to a five-game losing streak. If the North Star defense can slow down Fremont’s Micah Moore, an impressive road win is within reach.

Lincoln Lutheran (3-2) at Syracuse (0-5), 7 p.m. Friday: The Warriors have a challenging three-week schedule to end the regular season, making it crucial to pick up some momentum this week. Syracuse hasn’t scored more than 12 points in a game this season.

Two storylines to follow

Week 5 forfeits: Nine games were decided by forfeit last week, the most so far this season. Gibbon forfeited its game against Grand Island CC in Class C-2 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and a combination of factors affected other eight-man and six-man games across the state. In Lincoln, Parkview Christian picked up a forfeit win over Lewiston because the Tigers were unable to field a team due to injuries and low participation numbers. It will be interesting to see if there are fewer forfeits this week, although there is one guaranteed for the remainder of the year — Class D-2’s Kimball has forfeited its entire season.