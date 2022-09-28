Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 6 games, and a storyline to watch

The drama should return this week after a Week 5 that saw most of the state's ranked teams go unchallenged.

Here’s what to know for Week 6:

Games of the week

Class A: No. 5 Bellevue West (4-2) at No. 2 Gretna (5-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — This could be a shootout, with two of the best prep QBs to come out of the state in years. Gretna has the better defense. It says here the Dragons will be able to get a couple of extra stops against Daniel Kaelin and the Thunderbirds to give Zane Flores and the Dragon offense some breathing room.

Prediction: Gretna 41, Bellevue West 28.

Class B: No. 2 Scottsbluff (4-1) at No. 5 Waverly (4-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — Another long trip east for the Bearcats, who have scraped by the last two weeks, with a three-point win vs. York and a seven-point victory vs. Grand Island Northwest that required a late defensive stand. Waverly's defense has allowed a total of seven points the last three weeks. Should be a classic, hard-hitting game that could go either way.

Prediction: Waverly 20, Scottsbluff 14.

Class C-1: No. 9 Omaha Roncalli (4-1) at Platteview (4-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — Roncalli's only loss is to Pierce. Platteview's only loss is to Aurora. Both teams feature good double-threat QBs: Roncalli's Brady McGill has thrown for 913 yards and rushed for 211; Platteview's Jared Kuhl has 693 passing yards and 386 rushing yards (12.1 yards per carry). Elsewhere, Aurora is playing a ranked opponent for the fifth time in six weeks as the Huskies travel to No. 10 Minden.

Prediction: Omaha Roncalli 31, Platteview 23.

Class C-2: No. 4 Battle Creek (4-1) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (5-0), Thursday, 7p.m. — A great rivalry is renewed at Battle Creek. The Braves are essentially coming off a bye week after last week's game against Ponca was canceled because of the Indians' low numbers. Norfolk Catholic has hardly been challenged, and its last three games have come against winless opponents.

Prediction: Norfolk Catholic 38, Battle Creek 21.

Eight-man: Class D-2 No. 2 Elgin-Pope John (5-0) at Ainsworth (5-0), Friday, 2:30 p.m. — Ainsworth has clinched a winning record for the first time in decades. Power 5 recruit Carter Nelson does a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs, with 233 passing yards, 206 rushing yards and 353 receiving yards, all coming in limited time because of Ainsworth blowouts. Elgin-Pope John presents a different kind of challenge, with a rushing attack that averages 314 yards per game.

Prediction: Elgin-Pope John 41, Ainsworth 30.

Six-man: No. 8 Pawnee City (3-1) at No. 4 Parkview Christian (3-1), Friday, 4 p.m. — Get past this one, and the path clears for Parkview Christian to finish the regular season with one loss. The Patriots have recovered nicely from their lone defeat, outscoring their last two opponents 120-26. The Indians average 388 yards of offense.

Prediction: Parkview Christian 48, Pawnee City 30.

Other city games

Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (3-2) vs. Lincoln Southwest, (4-1), Seacrest, Friday, 8 p.m. — Southeast has found a groove the last three weeks, averaging 38 points. Southwest did what was needed last week against Omaha Bryan, routing the Bears 56-0 after a disappointing loss at Papillion-La Vista.

Lincoln East (3-2) at Millard South (2-3), Thursday, 7 p.m. — Millard South got QB Cam Kozeal back last week, and promptly ended a three-game losing streak with a blowout of Lincoln North Star. East's Malachi Coleman is coming off a two-touchdown game at Columbus that included a 95-yard kickoff return.

Class B No. 6 Lincoln Pius X (3-2) at No. 9 Omaha Skutt (3-2), Thursday, 7 p.m. — These teams last met in the 2015 Class B state quarterfinals. Now both are fighting for a top-eight seed and a home game in the playoffs.

Lincoln North Star (2-3) vs. Lincoln High (3-2), Seacrest, Friday, 4:30 p.m. — A critical game for both teams' postseason hopes, with North Star on a three-game losing streak and Lincoln High 15th in playoff points with a pair of competitive losses.

Lincoln Northeast (0-5) at Norfolk (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m. — Norfolk has lost only to No. 1 Omaha Westside and No. 8 Grand Island. Northeast has scored 19 total points in the four games since scoring 21 in the first half of its season opener.

Class C-1 No. 8 Lincoln Christian (4-1) at Auburn (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m. — The Crusaders are humming along with three straight victories since a Week 2 loss to Platteview. Auburn has yet to beat a team with a winning record, and has struggled offensively in its two losses, being outscored 61-7.

Centennial (3-2) at Lincoln Lutheran (3-2), Aldrich Field, Friday, 7 p.m. — Garret Hoefs threw for 350 yards and five TDs last week against Wilber-Clatonia. Centennial, meanwhile, does it with defense, with only Battle Creek scoring more than 19 points against the Broncos.

Week 6 storyline

Closer games, please: It was blowout city last week for most ranked teams. Class A's closest game involving a ranked team was 15 points. One Class B game was decided by fewer than 20 points. In Class C-1, one game was closer than 21 points. In Class C-2, one game closer than 30. In Class D-1, eight games were decided by 22 or more. In Class D-2, all 10 games finished with margins of 26 or more. And in six-man, all 10 were decided by 30 or more. Maybe that reflects on the accuracy of the ratings. Or maybe it was just one of those weeks. Here's to some more exciting contests this week.