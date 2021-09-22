Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 5 games, plus Class B teams on upset alert and other notes

Six-man No. 9 Parkview Christian (2-1) at Lewiston (2-1), 3 p.m. Friday: The Patriots picked up a huge home win over Pawnee City last week but face a difficult road test against Lewiston. The Tigers have scored 60 points or more in back-to-back wins.

Lincoln Pius X (1-3) at Lincoln North Star (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Both teams suffered big losses to top-10 opponents last week and now have a big opportunity to get back on a winning path. If North Star can score 24 points as it did in its first three games this season, it’ll go a long way to its chances.

Lincoln Southwest (1-3) at Papillion-La Vista South (1-3), 7 p.m. Friday: It’ll be important for the Southwest offense to have a strong first half after the Silver Hawks were shut out last week. Papillion-La Vista South is averaging 24.5 points per game, a mark the Southwest offense hasn’t reached yet this season.

Two storylines to follow