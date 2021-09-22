Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 5 games, plus Class B teams on upset alert and other notes

There are no No. 1 vs. No. 2 clashes like there were last week, but a number of ranked matchups involving top-five teams mean there will be plenty of intriguing scores to follow this Friday.
Here’s the key information to know for Week 5:
Games of the Week
Class A No. 2 Bellevue West (3-1) at Kearney (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday: The image of a lone pylon knocked over in the end zone from last year’s 41-40 playoff loss to Kearney has been Bellevue West’s motivation for months, and it’s a chance to put the 2020 season behind them. Now, it takes on new importance after the Thunderbirds lost to Millard South last week. Kearney is never an easy road trip, and the Bearcats have won their last five home games dating back to last season.
Prediction: Bellevue West 38, Kearney 28.
Class B No. 7 Norris (2-2) at No. 9 Beatrice (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: After winning state titles in boys basketball and baseball last year, Beatrice is continuing its winning ways in football. However, this is the first ranked opponent the Orangemen have faced this season. Norris’ only losses have come to No. 1 Bennington and No. 2 Elkhorn — and the Titans are a formidable road opponent.
Prediction: Norris 28, Beatrice 24.
Class C-1 No. 1 Pierce (4-0) at No. 5 Boone Central (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: This is one of the biggest home games the Cardinals have had in years. Boone Central has run for 276 yards per game this season while picking up impressive wins over Norfolk Catholic, DC West and Central City. However, Pierce hasn’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 13, 2017.
Prediction: Boone Central 38, Pierce 36.
Class C-2 No. 4 Oakland-Craig (3-1) at No. 3 Aquinas (3-1), 7 p.m. Thursday: Just six days after battling against Norfolk Catholic, Oakland-Craig has to play another equally difficult road game. Both teams have impressive defenses, and touchdowns should be at a premium.
Prediction: Aquinas 20, Oakland-Craig 17.
8-man Class D-2 No. 4 Falls City SH (3-1) at No. 6 Johnson-Brock (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Quarterback Jakob Jordan leads an impressive Irish offense that is averaging 53 points per game, and Falls City SH hasn’t been tested since Week 1. The district clash may prove important for playoff seeding, too.
Prediction: Falls City SH 49, Johnson-Brock 40.
After walk-on commitment at Nebraska, Lourdes CC’s Miller sets his sights on another key goal: a state title
6-man No. 3 Potter-Dix (4-0) at No. 4 Arthur County (3-1), 3 p.m. Friday: Arthur County combined with SEM for 181 points in Week 1, and this contest should feature plenty of scoring, too. Potter-Dix hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2019.
Prediction: Arthur County 70, Potter-Dix 62.
Other city games
Class C-2 No. 7 Yutan (3-1) at No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Aldrich: The Lincoln Lutheran defense rose to the challenge in last week’s win over Sutton, and the Warriors have allowed just 20 points combined over their three wins. Yutan has similar strength on defense, making for another challenging top-10 clash.
Columbus (3-1) at Lincoln High (2-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Beechner: After back-to-back wins over Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northeast, Columbus is looking for three in a row against Lincoln opponents. The Links put together another solid offensive performance against Omaha Central last week and figures to challenge the Columbus defense.
Lincoln Northeast (2-2) at Class A No. 10 North Platte (3-1), 6 p.m. Friday: The Rockets put together a solid second half in a loss to Columbus last week. Plus, they're averaging 35 points per game over the last three weeks. Led by Vince Genatone, North Platte is a difficult team to beat at home.
Class C-1 No. 8 Auburn (3-1) at Lincoln Christian (1-3), 7 p.m. Friday: Since its 35-point effort in Week 1, Lincoln Christian has combined for 34 points over the following three weeks. Auburn also has a win over Fort Calhoun, which beat the Crusaders in Week 3, but a big home upset would considerably help Lincoln Christian’s playoff hopes.
Six-man No. 9 Parkview Christian (2-1) at Lewiston (2-1), 3 p.m. Friday: The Patriots picked up a huge home win over Pawnee City last week but face a difficult road test against Lewiston. The Tigers have scored 60 points or more in back-to-back wins.
Lincoln Pius X (1-3) at Lincoln North Star (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Both teams suffered big losses to top-10 opponents last week and now have a big opportunity to get back on a winning path. If North Star can score 24 points as it did in its first three games this season, it’ll go a long way to its chances.
Lincoln Southwest (1-3) at Papillion-La Vista South (1-3), 7 p.m. Friday: It’ll be important for the Southwest offense to have a strong first half after the Silver Hawks were shut out last week. Papillion-La Vista South is averaging 24.5 points per game, a mark the Southwest offense hasn’t reached yet this season.
Two storylines to follow
Hubert’s heroics: Through four games, Papillion-La Vista’s Will Hubert is making a strong case that he’s the best defensive lineman in the state. Hubert has recorded a sack in every game this season, including a four-sack effort against Norfolk last week, boosting his season total at 7.5 sacks. According to MaxPreps, Lincoln Pius X’s James Frank (5 sacks) is the only other Class A player with more than 4 sacks this season. Plus, Hubert’s 39 tackles are also among the top 10 in Class A. If he can keep this pace going against Elkhorn South this week, Papillion-La Vista’s next opponents better watch out: Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest are up next.
Stover’s toughest challenge: Raymond Central junior Rylan Stover has emerged as one of Class C-1’s best quarterbacks, with a total of 1,075 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions so far. Stover has thrown for at least 250 yards in every game this season, but he now has to face an Ashland-Greenwood defense that is allowing just 6.8 points per game. If Stover can put up a strong performance against the No. 2 team in C-1, he may prove himself as an all-state quarterback.
One burning question
How many undefeated teams will remain in Class B?
Heading into Week 5, there are five undefeated teams remaining in Class B: No. 1 Bennington, No. 2 Elkhorn, No. 4 Plattsmouth, No. 6 Seward and No. 9 Beatrice. Bennington and Elkhorn have proved themselves against top-five opponents and will face 1-3 teams this week, while Plattsmouth, Seward and Beatrice all face difficult challenges to keep their unbeaten seasons going. Plattsmouth hosts a Crete team that has serious talent on offense; Seward’s opponent, Hastings, is coming off back-to-back wins; and Beatrice has a top-10 clash with No. 7 Norris. All three of those teams are at home, but there are rarely easy wins to be had in Class B.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7