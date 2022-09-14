Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 4 games, plus storylines to watch

Identities are being established and trends are starting to develop as we near a month into the season.

Here’s what to know for Week 4:

Games of the week

Class A: No. 7 Kearney (3-0) at No. 4 Bellevue West (3-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.: Kearney is off to its best start since the 2017 team was 12-0 before losing to Omaha North in the Class A title game. It's another tough trip for the Bearcats, who are playing a Thursday night game on the road for the third time in four weeks. Bellevue West is playing a ranked foe for the fourth time in five games to start the year.

Prediction: Bellevue West 30, Kearney 20.

Class B: No. 3 Omaha Gross (3-0) at No. 6 Blair (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: This is easily the biggest test of the season so far for Blair, and the first of three games in four weeks against teams ranked in this week's top five. The Bears play Bennington and Elkhorn in this stretch, in addition to a road game against ratings contender Mount Michael. Gross will have to guard against a letdown after scoring a late touchdown to edge Elkhorn last week. Eight ranked teams play each other this week.

Prediction: Omaha Gross 31, Blair 21.

Class C-1: No. 6 Omaha Roncalli (3-0) at No. 2 Pierce (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Roncalli has topped 50 points twice and pitched two shutouts, but Pierce is a different animal. The Bluejays have easily dispatched ratings contender Wahoo, along with No. 7 Scotus Central Catholic, and have outscored their first three opponents a combined 151-28 while increasing their point total each game. Nebraska recruit Ben Brahmer is averaging 100 receiving yards per game on nearly 18 yards per catch to go with five touchdowns.

Prediction: Pierce 43, Roncalli 16.

Class C-2: No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia (3-0) at No. 7 Bishop Neumann (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Cavaliers are thriving under first-year coach Jordan Roberts, averaging 310 rushing yards per game with their option attack. Bishop Neumann will need to play ball control against a balanced St. Cecilia offense that gets 216 passing yards a game from Carson Kudlacek and 219 rushing yards a contest from a ground attack that features Kudlacek, along with Chase Evans (9.3 yards per carry) and Quinn Rosno (6.7 ypc).

Prediction: St. Cecilia 24, Bishop Neumann 18.

Eight-man: D-1 No. 3 Palmyra (3-0) at No. 7 Thayer Central (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Palmyra forced three turnovers last week to slow Elmwood-Murdock's high-flying offense, while putting up more than 50 points for the third straight game. Can Thayer Central, averaging a whopping 7.5 yards per carry as a team, keep up with the Panthers? This is the first team with a winning record the Titans have played this season. Thayer Central so far has dominated to the point that it has attempted just three total passes in three games, completing two for touchdowns.

Prediction: Palmyra 48, Thayer Central 36.

Six-man: No. 8 Pawnee City (2-0) at No. 7 Red Cloud (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Two dynamic offenses face their stiffest defensive test of the season in this one. Pawnee City is averaging 11 yards per carry. Red Cloud is even better, averaging nearly 16 yards, led by freshman Hunter Englehart's 285 yards on just 15 carrieds. Warrior senior Ben Ely has thrown for 228 yards and rushed for 239 more. Pawnee City senior Andy Maloley is averaging 16.3 yards per carry and has seven touchdowns.

Prediction: Red Cloud 51, Pawnee City 47.

Other city games

Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (3-0) at Papillion-La Vista (0-3), Thursday, 7 p.m.: Southwest's first game this season as a ranked team comes against a Monarch squad that has been competitive against a challenging early schedule. A win here and next week against Omaha Bryan would have the Silver Hawks 5-0 going into a Sept. 30 matchup against Lincoln Southeast.

Lincoln Northeast (0-3) vs. Lincoln East (1-2), Seacrest Field, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Tough game for Northeast to try to get its offense on track after scoring seven and six points in its previous two games. East's defense has been good this year, and the Spartans were within a touchdown of Southwest last week before a late score by the Silver Hawks.

Grand Island (2-1) at Lincoln High (2-1), Beechner Athletic Complex, Friday, 7 p.m.: A big game for teams who could use the victory to bolster potential playoff hopes. Lincoln High has won two in a row since a one-point loss to Lincoln Southwest in the opener, and the Links' schedule sets up for a potential run should a win materialize Friday.

Lincoln North Star (2-1) vs. Lincoln Southeast (1-2), Seacrest Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: Two teams with wildly different results last week, as Southeast picked up its first win, while North Star was humbled in a 34-7 loss to Kearney. The Gators are in the middle of a tough stretch of games after their 2-0 start.

Class B No. 1 Bennington (3-0) at No. 9 Lincoln Pius X (2-1), Aldrich Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: Should be quite the atmosphere at Pius X, as the top team in Class B comes to town. No team has come within three touchdowns of Bennington yet. Can the Thunderbolt defense do enough to keep Pius in the game into the second half?

Class C-1 No. 9 Lincoln Christian (2-1) at Arlington (0-3), Friday, 7 p.m.: Quite the start for Christian, with two victories against teams that have spent time in the Class C-2 rankings this season. The Crusaders have a good opportunity to get their first win against a Class C-1 foe, an Arlington squad that has been outscored 108-14 over its last two games.

Lincoln Lutheran (1-2) at Omaha Concordia (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: Lutheran came up big at a critical point in its season last week, scoring in the final minute against Aquinas to avoid a 0-3 start. Now, a chance to build some momentum before heading into a tough district schedule.

Heartland Lutheran (0-2) at Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Health is the major concern for Parkview Christian, which saw senior Chandler Page leave the game early against S-E-M after the Patriots had taken a 16-0 lead in what eventually turned into a 20-16 loss.

Week 4 storyline

Lincoln Northwest's uphill battle: It was always going to be a tough road for Lincoln Northwest in its inaugural season, and Wednesday's news that Friday's game against Beatrice was canceled because of low numbers helped drive that point home. It's been a challenge from the start for the Falcons, who didn't see their home field completed until the afternoon of their first game, and are now dealing with major injury issues stemming from a lack of depth that comes in part from not having a senior class this year. Northwest's remaining schedule is a bear; here's to hoping the Falcons can get healthy enough to play it.

District play is here: The lion's share of teams across the state begin district play this week or next, meaning it's time to get serious about stacking wins and make a push for the postseason. Hard to believe with temperatures still topping 90 degrees, but the playoffs will be here before we know it.