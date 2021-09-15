Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 4 games, plus Lincoln’s unique week and other notes

Lincoln North Star (1-3) at North Platte (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Both teams suffered big losses last week, but it’s North Platte that gets to play on its home field. North Star may be running into the Bulldogs at the wrong time.

Lincoln Christian (1-2) at C-1 No. 8 Columbus Lakeview (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday: Columbus Lakeview has the motivation to recover from back-to-back losses to top-10 opponents, but can Lincoln Christian pull off a road upset? The Crusaders are coming off a loss to Fort Calhoun.

Two storylines to follow

Class A contenders: With 16 playoff spots available, there is always plenty of competition in Class A among the range of playoff contenders. Millard West (1-2) is always a contender, but a home game against Kearney kicks off a four-week run against ranked teams. Omaha North (0-3) has played close against all its opponents and could use a win over Omaha Burke this week. Papillion-La Vista (1-2) opened the season with a big win over rival Papillion-La Vista South and faces fellow contender Norfolk (1-2) this week.