Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 3 games, plus storylines to watch

It goes fast, people. We'll already be one-third of the way through the season by the time this weekend's games are completed. Some schools will have already played four games.

Here’s what to know for Week 3:

Games of the week

Class A: No. 3 Bellevue West (3-0) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — The collection of talent on the field Friday at Omaha Westside's Phelps Field will be greater than in any other game across the state this seasons. Both sides have Power Five prospects, both sides can move the ball offensively, and both sides will see things in the opponent they haven't seen all season. Westside's special teams, maybe the most talented in the state, give the Warriors the edge.

Prediction: Omaha Westside 31, Bellevue West 27.

Class B: No. 3 Elkhorn (2-0) at No. 4 Omaha Gross (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Omaha Gross has throttled its first two opponents, outscoring Beatrice and brand-new program Omaha Westview a combined 104-21. Elkhorn has been more tested, scoring late to get past Waverly 21-17 in its opener before beating Norris by two touchdowns. Can the Antlers slow down Gross running back Jake Garcia? This is the first of a tough three-game stretch for Elkhorn, with games against Omaha Skutt and No. 1 Bennington following Friday night's matchup.

Prediction: Elkhorn 26, Omaha Gross 20.

Class C-1: No. 1 Aurora (2-0) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: By ratings, Ashland-Greenwood is the toughest test remaining on Aurora's regular-season schedule. The No. 3 Bluejays have limited their first two opponents to six and zero points, and will need that defense to be at its best against running back Carlos Collazo and an Aurora offense that hasn't had any trouble in two wins over ranked foes.

Prediction: Aurora 30, Ashland-Greenwood 21.

Class C-2: No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-0) at No. 9 Yutan (1-1) Friday, 7 p.m.: Cedar Catholic has taken care of business against a pair of winless foes, but we should learn much more about the Trojans over the next three weeks. Yutan got its offense on track last week against Tri County and should be able to test Hartington CC more than its previous two opponents.

Prediction: Cedar Catholic 23, Yutan 21.

Eight-man: Class D-1 No. 3 Elmwood-Murdock (2-0) at No. 6 No. 6 Palmyra (2-0) Friday, 7 p.m.: Palmyra has averaged 55.5 points in its first two games, which is only 30 less than Elmwood-Murdock after the Knights hung 76 on Freeman one week after scoring 95 against Falls City Sacred Heart. There will be points in this one. Palmyra is the last team on E-M's schedule without a loss.

Prediction: Elmwood-Murdock 66, Palmyra 48.

Six-man: No. 4 S-E-M at No. 3 Parkview Christian, Friday, 3:30 p.m.: Do yourself a favor, take Friday afternoon off, and head to northwest Lincoln to watch the Patriots and Mustangs in what should be a beauty to kick off the weekend. Both teams flashed the rare six-man commodity of defense last week, winning by identical 46-6 scores. Come out victorious in this one, and Parkview Christian firmly establishes itself at the top of the class.

Prediction: Parkview Christian 41, S-E-M 33.

Other city games

Kearney (2-0) vs. Lincoln North Star (2-0), Seacrest Field, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Navigators are riding high on their first 2-0 start in more than a decade, but the competition ramps up significantly from here on out. This is Kearney's second trip to Lincoln in the first three weeks of the season.

Class A No. 10 Lincoln East (1-1) vs. Lincoln Southwest (2-0), Seacrest Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: Southwest's offense should challenge East's defense in ways the Spartans haven't yet seen, with a stable of talented receivers and an experienced quarterback in Collin Fritton. Winner here has the inside track to the unofficial city championship.

Lincoln High (1-1) at Omaha Central (1-1) Friday, 7 p.m.: This is the type of game the Links need to win if they want to push for a playoff spot. Central is coming off a 56-0 loss to No. 2 Gretna, but a road win over a traditionally quality program could go a long way for Mark Macke's crew.

Lincoln Southeast (0-2) at Papillion-La Vista (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Knights weren't expecting to be winless two weeks into the season, but a road trip to Omaha could help set things right. Papillion-La Vista is also searching for its first victory after scoring just three points against cross-town rival Papio South last week.

Lincoln Northeast (0-2) at Fremont (0-3), Friday, 7 p.m.: Two teams who could really use a win. Both were close in their openers, with Fremont losing to Columbus by a touchdown and Northeast giving up a 21-6 lead at Bellevue East, but that's as close as either team has come to W so far.

Hastings (0-2) at Class B No. 9 Lincoln Pius X (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: More zeroes than Hastings would like to see right now, with one in the win column and another in the point spread this season — the Tigers have been shut out in their first two games. This is the first time the teams have played each other since 2007.

Lincoln Northwest (0-2) at Plattsmouth (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: These two have taken different routes to 0-2, with Northwest trying to find its footing as a first-year program, and Plattsmouth dropping games to to of the best in the class in Bennington and Blair.

Class C-2 No. 3 Archbishop Bergan (1-1) at Lincoln Christian (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Class D-6 No. 4 Patriots finally get on the field after a bye week. And they could be in for a shootout. Hampton is 1-0, but only after hanging on for a 58-56 win against Lewiston, when Brayden Dose threw for 284 yards on just 11 completions.

Lincoln Lutheran (0-2) at Aquinas (0-2), Saturday, noon: A rare Saturday kick for two teams off to tough starts. Aquinas has scored just 10 points in its two games, but the contest against Lutheran marks the first of four consecutive matchups against teams that have started the season 0-2.

Week 2 storylines

Game of the year candidate: Gretna would probably like a say in this, but Friday's Bellevue West-Omaha Westside matchup could end up being the best of the bunch in Class A this year. As mentioned above, the collection of talent on the field will be as deep as perhaps any Nebraska high school football game ever played. Gretna doesn't play Westside, but does host Bellevue West in two weeks. A Thunderbirds win Friday could mean a 1 vs. 2 matchup at the end of the month.

Aurora's dominance: Millard South will be without starting quarterback Cam Kozeal for the next couple weeks. Not because of an injury, though. Kozeal, a Vanderbilt baseball commit, earned a spot on the Team USA roster for the U-18 World Cup currently being played in Florida. Kozeal received an invitation to try out for the team over the summer and headed for Florida after leading the Patriots to a win over Millard West in Week 1. In Kozeal's place, senior Brock Murtaugh will be at the controls. Murtaugh threw for 274 yards last week against Elkhorn South.