Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 3 games, plus Mostek’s record rushing pace and other notes

Two storylines

Possible C-2 shakeup: Competition is rife in Class C-2 this week, where each of the top four teams will face a fellow top-10 opponent. No. 1 Archbishop Bergan hosts No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran, No. 2 Aquinas travels to play C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus, No. 3 Oakland-Craig hosts No. 10 Sutton and No. 4 Ord plays No. 8 Norfolk Catholic. It’s possible that all four teams could win to remain unbeaten, or perhaps upsets could occur across all four matchups. Either way, this week will reveal a lot about the state title contenders in Class C-2.

Bellevue West’s scoring: The Class A No. 1 Thunderbirds have imposed their will on offense this season, to the tune of 58 points against Omaha Burke and 59 points against Bellevue East last week. This week’s challenger, No. 7 Creighton Prep has a defense on a different level than Bellevue West’s last two opponents, though. The Junior Jays allowed 23 points in a loss to Omaha Westside, but rebounded with a three-point effort against Papillion-La Vista. Bellevue West holds the record for the highest per-game scoring average in Class A history, 51.6 points per game in 2012, and putting up a big total against an opponent like Prep could go a long way to topping that record.

One burning question