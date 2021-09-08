Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 3 games, plus Mostek’s record rushing pace and other notes

After two weeks of the high school football season, some key teams are already starting to rise to the top of their classes, even if they face tough challenges this week.
Here’s the key information to know for Week 3:
Games of the Week
Class A: No. 8 North Platte (2-0) at Kearney (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: North Platte’s Vince Genatone has easily been one of the state’s best players over the first two games, with 29 tackles and four rushing touchdowns so far. The Bulldogs have scarcely had to throw the ball in wins over Aurora and Fremont, with 87 rushing attempts compared to five passes so far. After a pair of close games against Grand Island and Omaha Burke, Kearney should keep this one competitive, too.
Prediction: North Platte 34, Kearney 24.
Class B: No. 4 Elkhorn (2-0) at No. 3 Waverly (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: This game takes on a new importance for Waverly after starting quarterback Cole Murray suffered an injury last week. The Vikings’ strength is their defense, and it’ll take on even more pressure to keep the score low. Plus, Elkhorn ended Waverly’s 2020 season, so there is plenty to play for in this one.
Prediction: Elkhorn 20, Waverly 13.
Class C-1: Wayne (2-0) at No. 4 Columbus Lakeview (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Lakeview went toe-to-toe with the best team in C-1 last week and will be challenged again by Wayne. Quarterback Tanner Walling has led the Blue Devils to a pair of big wins over Logan View/SS and West Point-Beemer, but the Lakeview defense will be the strongest he’s faced yet.
Prediction: Columbus Lakeview 28, Wayne 21.
Class C-2: No. 8 Norfolk Catholic (1-1) at No. 4 Ord (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Despite a new cast of players, Ord has proved itself to be just as strong offensively as last year’s title winners. Quarterback Dylan Hurlburt and running back Gage Racek have combined for 14 touchdowns over the first two games. Norfolk Catholic has slightly underperformed so far, but could it rise to the occasion here?
Prediction: Ord 42, Norfolk Catholic 31.
Eight-man: Class D-1 No. 4 Cross County (3-0) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday: No team has managed less than a 20-point margin of defeat against either of these stellar eight-man teams. Both feature great running backs, with Cross County’s Carter Seim ready to battle against Howells-Dodge’s Lane and Levi Belina.
Prediction: Cross County 47, Howells-Dodge 35.
Six-man: No. 4 McCool Junction (1-0) at Pawnee City (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Both teams opened their season with big wins last week as each offense scored 70 points or more. This is Pawnee City’s second season of six-man football, and several of its underclassmen are contributing already.
Prediction: McCool Junction 57, Pawnee City 52.
City games
Class A No. 4 Southeast (2-0) at Grand Island (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Knights have risen to every challenge they’ve faced so far this year, and winning a road test in Grand Island will be another one. Senior quarterback Willem Reddick is progressing nicely and could be in for a big week.
No. 10 East (1-1) at Norfolk (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: After blowing a lead late in their loss to Papillion-La Vista South, it’ll be important for the Spartans to rebound with a solid effort. Quarterback Noah Walters is averaging 284 passing yards and three touchdowns per game.
Pius X (0-2) at Lincoln High (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Beechner: The Links have impressed on offense during their undefeated start, while a pair of 14-point outings haven’t been enough for Pius X to beat quality opponents. The Thunderbolts’ tough defense will be tested once again.
Fort Calhoun (1-1) at Christian (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Apart from a long touchdown pass, the Crusader offense generated very little in a loss to Lincoln Lutheran last week. They’ll be tested again by a Fort Calhoun team coming off a loss to Auburn.
Parkview Christian (1-0) at six-man No. 2 Sterling (2-0), Friday: Sterling rolled to a 73-6 win last week while Parkview Christian had the week off. After a season-opening win, it’ll be a whole new challenge for the Patriots against Sterling. The Jets won this matchup 47-13 last season.
Southwest (0-2) at Omaha North (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday: The Silver Hawks have had stellar stretches of play over the first two weeks, but haven't put together a complete four-quarter performance yet. A difficult schedule continues against Omaha North, which has played a pair of top-five opponents so far this season.
Omaha Northwest (1-1) at Northeast (1-1), 4:30 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Fresh off its first win since 2019, Northeast may be able to translate that momentum into back-to-back wins. Omaha Northwest has played close games against Omaha Bryan and Omaha Benson, meaning Rocket quarterback Dylan Gray could do some damage.
North Star (1-2) at Columbus (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday: After back-to-back 26-24 losses to Lincoln opponents, a road trip to Columbus might be the challenge that North Star needs. The Navigators won this matchup 24-19 last year, but Columbus is much improved.
Two storylines
Possible C-2 shakeup: Competition is rife in Class C-2 this week, where each of the top four teams will face a fellow top-10 opponent. No. 1 Archbishop Bergan hosts No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran, No. 2 Aquinas travels to play C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus, No. 3 Oakland-Craig hosts No. 10 Sutton and No. 4 Ord plays No. 8 Norfolk Catholic. It’s possible that all four teams could win to remain unbeaten, or perhaps upsets could occur across all four matchups. Either way, this week will reveal a lot about the state title contenders in Class C-2.
Bellevue West’s scoring: The Class A No. 1 Thunderbirds have imposed their will on offense this season, to the tune of 58 points against Omaha Burke and 59 points against Bellevue East last week. This week’s challenger, No. 7 Creighton Prep has a defense on a different level than Bellevue West’s last two opponents, though. The Junior Jays allowed 23 points in a loss to Omaha Westside, but rebounded with a three-point effort against Papillion-La Vista. Bellevue West holds the record for the highest per-game scoring average in Class A history, 51.6 points per game in 2012, and putting up a big total against an opponent like Prep could go a long way to topping that record.
One burning question
Can Mostek keep his record pace? Speaking of all-time records, Bennington’s Dylan Mostek is on pace to shatter all of Class B’s rushing records, even if his current game trends appear unsustainable. The senior running back has totaled 708 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in just two games, numbers that lend well to a record-setting season. The current Class B single-season rushing yard is 2,740 yards, set by Cozad’s Brendan Holbein in 1991. Holbein also shares the Class B single-season record for rushing touchdowns, 37, with several other players.
Over nine regular-season games, Mostek is currently on pace for a 3,186-yard and 45-touchdown season, although continuing to put up 350-yard and five-touchdown games will be difficult. According to MaxPreps, Mostek’s current 354-yard per-game average is the best of any 11-man high school football player in the entire country.
Mostek’s elite speed has led to several 40-yard touchdown runs thus far, and a few more of those will go a long way in his record pursuits.
High school football Week 2 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 2 delivered. Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got ...
Friday Night Rewind: Papio South's big 4th-quarter rally stuns East; Long BDS streak (dating to 2014) ends
We go around the state to highlight some of the best individual performances and games, plus a checkup on this week's No. 1's.
Gray, making his first-ever start at QB, peeled himself off the turf time and time again. By the night's end, he was hugging his coach jubilantly.
“We always stress it, but we did some extra ball security circle drills this week,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. It showed under the lights.
'We haven't had this in a while': After lopsided win against Omaha Bryan, Lincoln High enjoying 2-0 start
The Links are 2-0 for the first time since 2017. “The kids are happy, they’re practicing really well, they’re confident," says coach Mark Macke.
Lincoln Lutheran reclaims Spirit Sword, takes down Lincoln Christian through the air: 'This is amazing'
Josh Duitsman was determined to help Lincoln Lutheran reclaim the Spirit Sword in his senior season. Mission accomplished.
Summaries from Friday's Week 2 high school football action.
Scores and schedules from this week's games on the prep gridiron.
Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt — and its 'will not to lose' — prevails in double-OT thriller against No. 3 Waverly
Skutt trailed for the first 41½ minutes but was able to weather the storm and come all the way back to win 27-24 in double overtime.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7