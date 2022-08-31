Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 2 games, plus potential for some history in Lincoln

An absolutely stacked slate of games across the state are spotlighted as high school football fully gets underway starting Thursday.

Here’s what to know for Week 2:

Games of the week

Class A: No. 5 Millard South (1-0) at No. 4 Elkhorn South (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Both teams are coming off impressive opening victories, with Millard South dispatching rival Millard West 38-14, and Elkhorn South winning at Lincoln Southeast 31-20. Elkhorn South will have to deal with a Patriots passing attack led by Vanderbilt baseball recruit Cam Kozeal, who threw for 321 yards and ran for 76 more last week.

Prediction: Millard South 30, Elkhorn South 21.

Class B: No. 10 Lincoln Pius X (0-1) at No. 6 Seward (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Bluejays had one of the more impressive performances in Week 1, knocking off previously ranked Norris 44-24 to vault into the ratings. Pius X was within a touchdown of No. 2 Scottsbluff at halftime before second-half mistakes allowed the Bearcats to pull away. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2011. Pius X has won eight in a row in the series.

Prediction: Seward 24, Pius X 18.

Class C-1: No. 5 Boone Central (1-0) at No. 1 Aurora (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: A second ranked team in a row for Aurora, which had little trouble with Grand Island Northwest last week. A strong showing here by Boone Central could let the rest of the class know that the Huskies aren't invincible. The Cardinals picked up a really good road win at Broken Bow to start the year.

Prediction: Aurora 44, Boone Central 17.

Class C-2: No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (1-0) at No. 2 Ord (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: A potential state championship game preview in Week 2? Yes, please. Bussell Park in Ord will be the place to be as the 2020 Class C-2 champ hosts the 2021 runner-up. There are plenty of contenders in Class C-2, but the winner here gets a little separation from the pack.

Prediction: Norfolk Catholic 27, Ord 23.

Eight-man: Class D-2 No. 3 Sandhills-Thedford at No. 5 Hitchcock Co., Friday, 7 p.m.: Despite losing a couple of the top players in Class D-2 to graduation, Sandhills-Thedford made a loud statement last week with a 42-0 road shutout of perennial contender Burwell. The next backfield star for the Knights could be sophomore quarterback Kyle Cox, who ran for three TDs and threw for two more. Hitchcock Co. held Bayard to minus 16 rushing yards in a 72-8 win last week.

Prediction: Sandhills-Thedford 40, Hitchcock Co. 30.

Six-man: Crawford (1-0) at No. 1 Potter-Dix (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Potter-Dix won 85-6 last week, scoring a whopping 61 points in the first quarter. It should be a tougher test this week against a Crawford team knocking on the door of the top 10. This will be the Rams' first game of the season after a late forfeit by a South Dakota opponent last week

Prediction: Potter-Dix 65, Crawford 35.

Other city games

Lincoln Northeast (0-1) vs. Lincoln North Star (1-0), Seacrest Field, Thursday, 7 p.m.: This was close to being a battle of 1-0 teams before Bellevue East erased Lincoln Northeast's 21-6 halftime lead last week. A victory would give North Star its first 2-0 start since 2010.

Lincoln Southwest (1-0) at Columbus (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Collin Fritton's big fourth quarter helped the Silver Hawks knock off Lincoln High 20-19 in a game that has turned in a fierce little rivalry. Like North Star, Southwest is looking for its first 2-0 start in a while — a win here would have the Silver Hawks 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

Lincoln East (0-1) vs. Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (0-1), Seacrest, Friday, 7 p.m.: While Lincoln East's spread offense is still trying to get the quarterback position settled, Southeast seems to have found its man in junior Owen Baxter, who threw for 267 yards and three TDs against Elkhorn South.

Omaha Northwest (0-1) at Lincoln High (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Links couldn't get over the hump against Lincoln Southwest, but should have an easier time against Omaha Northwest, which was shut out by Omaha Central last week. Can Beni Ngoyi get going for the Links?

Elkhorn North (1-0) at Lincoln Northwest (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Northwest's seven games after this week will all come against Class B playoff teams from 2021, so if the Falcons are going to break into the win column this year, the best chance looks like it's against Elkhorn North's third-year program.

Bishop Neumann (1-0) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (0-1), Aldrich Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: Lutheran will need to recover quickly after what had to be an emotionally draining loss to Lincoln Christian in the Battle for the Spirit Sword. Neumann is 1-0 under first-year coach Jordan Roberts, the program's fourth head coach in the four seasons since Tim Turman retired.

Lincoln Christian (1-0) at Platteview (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Christian scored the final 13 points to grab the Spirit Sword from Lutheran. Pretty sweet start for the Crusaders, who got three touchdowns from Jhared Alvarez, including the game-winner with 8:25 to play.

Parkview Christian at Hampton, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Class D-6 No. 4 Patriots finally get on the field after a bye week. And they could be in for a shootout. Hampton is 1-0, but only after hanging on for a 58-56 win against Lewiston, when Brayden Dose threw for 284 yards on just 11 completions.

Week 2 storylines

Two-for-2-0: Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star have a chance to be 2-0 in the same season for the first time. North Star was 3-0, while Southwest was 2-1 in 2007, the second of three straight years both programs made the Class A playoffs, but never have both been unbeaten two weeks into the season. The Silver Hawks and Navigators won't play each other in the regular season.

Aurora's dominance: The Class C-1 No. 1 Huskies smacked former Class B No. 7 Grand Island Northwest 43-13 last week. They get Class C-1 No. 5 Boone Central this week, and travel to No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood next week. The stout opening stretch has a chance to further define Aurora as the prohibitive favorite in the class.