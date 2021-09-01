Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 2 games, plus Lott-Buzby’s efficient passing and other notes

With the Wildcats and Mustangs set to face off this Friday, one team will drop to 0-2 with difficult schedules still on the horizon. Each team faces at least three of the current top 10 teams in Class A during the rest of their season, and playoff chances fade when teams go winless through Week 2.

One burning question

Can Lott-Buzby keep it going? In just one game, Lincoln High senior quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby already surpassed his passing total from last season. A nagging knee injury and inconsistent play led to Lott-Buzby only throwing for 211 yards across six games in 2020, but he put in some serious work this offseason and it showed in Week 1.

Lott-Buzby threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns in a 26-24 win over Lincoln North Star, including a pair of long touchdown passes to Beni Ngoyi. According to MaxPreps, Lott-Buzby is the state’s current leader in passing across the top four classes. The big numbers didn’t come due to Lott-Buzby attempting a large number of passes, though, as he completed 8-of-15 attempts last week.