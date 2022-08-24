Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the top Week 1 games, plus a tough opening night for No. 1 teams

An absolutely stacked slate of games across classes and across the state will spoil Nebraska high school football fans as the season gets fully underway starting Thursday.

Here’s what to know for Week 1:

Games of the week

Class A: No. 1 Omaha Westside at No. 4 Creighton Prep, 7 p.m. Friday: Much has been made of Creighton Prep's early-season schedule, and with good reason. One week after the Junior Jays lost a heartbreaker to No. 3 Bellevue West, they get No. 1 Westside. That's one of three games this week matching ranked Class A teams, with eight teams in the ranking playing either a ranked foe or a ratings contender. Can Prep pull the upset with the Warriors playing their first game?

Prediction: Omaha Westside 24, Creighton Prep 20.

Class B: No. 3 Omaha Skutt at No. 1 Bennington, 7 p.m. Friday: Last season, Bennington smacked Skutt 42-7 in Week 4 to serve notice that the Badgers were the team to beat in Class B. No one could do it as Bennington won all 13 of its games by double digits in a championship season. Now, Skutt returns 16 starters and the Badgers are moving on after the graduation of record-setting running back Dylan Mostek.

Prediction: Skutt 28, Bennington 23.

Class C-1: No. 7 Columbus Lakeview at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood, 7 p.m. Friday: An early chance for defending champion Lakeview to let C-1 know it doesn't plan to go anywhere after heavy graduation losses, and a chance for Ashland-Greenwood to establish itself at the top of the class. Dane Jacobsen gives the Bluejays experience at quarterback, and A-G's stout running game could cause Lakeview some problems.

Prediction: Ashland-Greenwood 30, Columbus Lakeview 14.

Class C-2: No. 3 Archbishop Bergan at No. 4 Battle Creek, 7 p.m. Friday: Similar situation to C-1, with defending champion Archbishop Bergan going up against a Battle Creek outfit that made the C-1 semifinals last season. Oklahoma commit Kade McIntyre is the best athlete in the class, and a tough cover for anyone. But this is a tough opener for a team trying to replace 15 starters.

Prediction: Archbishop Bergan 27, Battle Creek 26.

Eight-man: Class D-1 No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale at Class D-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge, 7 p.m. Friday: Two title contenders from separate classes here. Neligh-Oakdale has perhaps the top eight-man quarterback in the state in Aiden Kuester, who has had back-to-back seasons of nearly 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. Howells-Dodge will always be in the conversation, but the Jaguars have some questions to answer after last season's D-1 title run.

Prediction: Neligh-Oakdale 33, Howells-Dodge 31.

Six-man: No. 3 Wallace at No. 2 Cody-Kilgore, 2 p.m. Friday: Wallace's two losses last season came to eventual state runner-up Potter-Dix in the first game of the year, and to eventual champion Cody-Kilgore in the state semifinals. Cody-Kilgore has a new head coach in Trenten Ford, while Wallace is looking to make an early statement after losing 72-28 to the Cowboys last year.

Prediction: Cody-Kilgore 51, Wallace 45.

Other city games

Kearney at Lincoln East, 7 p.m. Thursday, Seacrest Field: Kearney returns one starter from last season. Lincoln East must replace record-setting quarterback Noah Walters, but also has the top player in the state in Malachi Coleman. Either team could jump into the ratings with a win.

No. 5 Elkhorn South at No. 7 Lincoln Southeast, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Edge rusher Maverick Noonan vs. offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula in a matchup of Nebraska commits is a pretty darn good way to kick off Friday. Those two will lock horns as Southeast works to settle in a new starting quarterback.

Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff at Class B No. 8 Lincoln Pius X, 7 p.m. Friday, Aldrich: The Bearcats are state title contenders, but must deal with a full day of travel from the panhandle before facing a Pius X program energized by the move back to Class B.

Lincoln North Star at Omaha Benson, 7 p.m. Friday: First game at the helm for North Star head coach James Thompson and offensive coordinator Tommy Armstrong, the former Husker quarterback. Benson last season snapped a 26-game losing streak and ended the year with three victories.

Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East, 7 p.m. Friday: Another head coaching debut, this one for Northeast's Javonte Boyd. The Rockets have some intriguing pieces, and a good chance to start 1-0 for the first time since 2018.

Ralston at Lincoln Northwest, 7 p.m. Friday, UBT Stadium: A historic night on tap for the Falcons, whose stadium will be finished and ready for play just a day or two before Friday's kickoff. The record will be what it will be, but Friday will be a night to celebrate the birth of a program.

C-2 No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m. Friday: The first time in 20 years of the Battle for the Sword that the game has been played as a season opener. Should be a fun atmosphere at Christian, with several food trucks scheduled to be on site before kickoff.

Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Southwest, 8 p.m. Friday, Seacrest: Dynamite matchup here of Lincoln High's uber-talented secondary against Southwest's stable of experienced receivers and three-year starting quarterback Collin Fritton. This game has produced some fireworks in recent years.

Week 1 storylines

Will the No. 1s start 1-0? Five of the seven preseason No. 1-rated teams open with ranked opponents, with Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside (No. 4 Creighton Prep), Class B No. 1 Bennington (No. 3 Omaha Skutt), and Class D-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge (D-1 No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale) playing top-five foes. Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora playing Class B No. 7 Grand Island Northwest, and C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic is playing No. 10 Oakland-Craig are the other matchups of No. 1 vs. ranked foe.

There is potential for major shakeup right away at the top of those classes as teams get settled in. It wouldn't be a surprise if multiple No. 1s went down on Friday.

First-year coaches: Nearly 50 men will coach their first game for their new school on Friday, including Javonte Boyd for Lincoln Northeast and James Thompson for Lincoln North Star. Wahoo Neumann, which had the same head coach for 39 seasons before Tim Turman retired in 2018, is on its fourth head coach in the four years since as Justin Roberts takes the reins of his first head coaching job after being an assistant in Iowa.