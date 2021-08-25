Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down and predicting the hottest Week 1 games, plus OPS' burning question

Week 0's impact: It will only affect a few of this week’s matchups, but it will be interesting to see if the teams that played Week 0 games will have a leg up on their competition. After losing its season opener to Lincoln North Star, Hastings has another difficult game ahead against McCook, while Class D-1 schools Cross County and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge can carry the momentum from big wins into Week 1.

One burning question — will OPS return to full strength?

While the rest of the state managed a slightly abbreviated 2020 season, Omaha Public Schools’ seven teams (Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest and Omaha South) didn’t play a single game. The effects of this decision will be clearer at the end of the season, but Week 1 could offer insights as to whether the OPS teams can return to their previous heights.

Omaha Benson, Bryan, Northwest and South have not made the state tournament in the last 10 years, and it could be difficult to keep interest high in those programs considering there was no freshman or JV football played last season, either.