Two-Minute Drill: Blue-blood matchup at Norfolk highlights Friday's slate of C-1, C-2 playoff games

Friday's games
Class C-1
Gothenburg (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Christian (7-1), 6 p.m.: The Swedes have won five straight since a 1-3 start, the most impressive victory being a 28-6 triumph at 8-1 Mitchell in Week 6. Gothenburg linebacker Owen Geiken is a tackling machine and an all-state caliber player who also contributes at running back.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.: Standout running back Matthew Schuster (1,129 yards in seven games) has not played the last two weeks, but fellow senior Grant Buller has picked up the slack with 234 yards combined in Ashland-Greenwood’s lopsided wins over Louisville (47-14) and Platteview (47-6) to end the regular season. Logan View/SS lost 3-0 last week to Fort Calhoun and barely made the playoff field.
Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 5 Auburn (7-1), 6:30 p.m.: Battle Creek bounced back from a 70-12 trouncing from No. 1 Pierce to post a 46-20 win over North Bend Central behind Reece Bode’s 176 yards rushing and three TDs to finish the regular season. Auburn counters with dual-threat senior quarterback Brody Darnell, who has 750 yards rushing, 703 passing yards and a combined 14 touchdowns.
Mitchell (8-1) at No. 7 Wahoo (6-2), 2 p.m.: The defending state champion Warriors seem to be back on track after their Week 7 loss to Ashland-Greenwood, with 41-0 and 47-0 wins over Raymond Central and Malcolm, respectively, to wrap up the regular season. Wahoo has one of the top running backs in C-1 in Colin Ludvig (1,258 yards rushing, 12 TDs) and one of the top defensive players in all-state linebacker Grant Kolterman.
Class C-2
Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), Fremont’s Heedum Field, 7 p.m.: Bergan has not only been dominant this season, but the Knights are also battle-tested with wins over No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No. 4 Aquinas. Bergan, which beat Lutheran 46-20 in Week 3, has one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Koa McIntyre, a junior who has thrown for 1,448 yards and 24 TDs, and used his sprinter speed for rush for 929 yards and 13 more scores.
North Platte St. Pat’s (7-1) at No. 7 Sutton (6-2), 7 p.m.: Sutton senior all-state quarterback Cade Wiseman has seen limited duty since suffering a foot injury in Week 2 against Wilber-Clatonia, but a pair of junior running backs — Paxton Olson (810 yards, 11 TDs) and Jesse Herndon (554 yards, nine TDs) — have emerged to fill the void. St. Pat’s ran for 390 yards in a 62-0 win over Valentine to end the regular season.
Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4) at No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia (6-1), 7 p.m.: GICC enters the playoffs stinging from a 15-12 upset loss to Centura to finish the regular season. Led by sophomore quarterback Coy Rosentreader (906 yards passing, 246 rushing), Wilber-Clatonia scored the final 14 points in the second half to pull away in a 27-13 win over Lincoln Lutheran last Friday.
No. 4 Aquinas (7-2) at No. 8 Norfolk Catholic (6-2), Memorial Field, 7 p.m.: Can’t beat a first-round matchup of state powers that have combined for 18 state championships between the two. After back-to-back losses to No. 1 Bergan and No. 2 Oakland-Craig, Aquinas has outscored its last three opponents (David City, BRLD, Tekamah-Herman) by a combined 160-26. Norfolk Catholic finished the regular season with a 14-10 win over No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic as Jackson Clausen rushed for both TDs (36 and 60 yards) and finished with 169 yards on 16 carries.
Bishop Neumann (4-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-0), 5 p.m.: Neumann must put its 24-19 upset loss to Syracuse in the past to have a chance against a Chanticleers team that looks like a state championship contender. Running back Tommy Stevens has 1,084 yards on the ground and 22 TDs, while Nebraska kicker recruit Kelen Meyer is 52-of-53 on PATs and 5-of-7 on field goals, including a 58-yarder, this season.
