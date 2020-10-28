Two-Minute Drill: Blue-blood matchup at Norfolk highlights Friday's slate of C-1, C-2 playoff games

Class C-2

Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), Fremont’s Heedum Field, 7 p.m.: Bergan has not only been dominant this season, but the Knights are also battle-tested with wins over No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No. 4 Aquinas. Bergan, which beat Lutheran 46-20 in Week 3, has one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Koa McIntyre, a junior who has thrown for 1,448 yards and 24 TDs, and used his sprinter speed for rush for 929 yards and 13 more scores.

North Platte St. Pat’s (7-1) at No. 7 Sutton (6-2), 7 p.m.: Sutton senior all-state quarterback Cade Wiseman has seen limited duty since suffering a foot injury in Week 2 against Wilber-Clatonia, but a pair of junior running backs — Paxton Olson (810 yards, 11 TDs) and Jesse Herndon (554 yards, nine TDs) — have emerged to fill the void. St. Pat’s ran for 390 yards in a 62-0 win over Valentine to end the regular season.

Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4) at No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia (6-1), 7 p.m.: GICC enters the playoffs stinging from a 15-12 upset loss to Centura to finish the regular season. Led by sophomore quarterback Coy Rosentreader (906 yards passing, 246 rushing), Wilber-Clatonia scored the final 14 points in the second half to pull away in a 27-13 win over Lincoln Lutheran last Friday.