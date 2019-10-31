Class A
Friday's games
Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at No. 2 Millard West (9-0), Millard South’s Buell Stadium, 8 p.m.: This is a matchup between the two teams that might’ve played the toughest schedules in the state. After games earlier in the season against No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 3 Millard South and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast, Pius X comes into this one battling some injuries. The Wildcats own wins over four ranked teams: No. 3 Millard South, No. 4 Omaha Burke, No. 6 Grand Island and No. 8 Kearney. Millard West combines one of the best defenses in the state with an explosive offense headlined by quarterback Tristan Gomes and wide receivers Dalys Beanum and Kaedyn Odermann.
Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (9-0), 7 p.m.: In the last 2½ quarters against No. 2 Millard West in Week 8 and its near-upset of No. 6 Grand Island last week, Lincoln East has shown it can go toe-to-toe with the Class A heavyweights. East's challenge is immense in this first-round matchup, however, as the Thunderbirds possess the most prolific offense in Class A with a pair of Super-Staters in running back Jay Ducker (1,315 yards rushing, 25 TDs) and wide receiver and Nebraska recruit Zavier Betts (41 catches, 847 yards, 14 TDs) in addition to quarterback Nate Glantz (2,159 yards passing, 29 TDs, 68 percent completions). Throw in a defense that’s surrendered a combined 13 points in the past five games, and the Spartans will be severely tested in this one.
Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1), 7 p.m.: Grand Island won the first matchup 34-13 at Seacrest Field on Oct. 18, but the Silver Hawks had some success in the passing game in that contest, as quarterback Laken Harnly threw for a season-best 270 yards and a touchdown. The Islanders have a potent passing game with quarterback Carson Cahoy and all-state wide receiver Broc Douglass to go with running back Caleb Francl, who provided the late-game heroics in GI’s 28-21 at Lincoln East last Friday.
Omaha North (4-5) at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (8-1), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: Southeast dominated at the line of scrimmage in its 24-7 win over North on Sept. 26, a game in which the Knights rushed for 248 yards, 189 of which came from senior standout Nick Halleen. The Vikings can counter that with excellent players in skilled positions, including running back Tre’on Fairgood Jones and wide receiver Marques Sigle. Fairgood Jones had a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown in the earlier game against the Knights. North is a tested team with regular-season games against No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Millard West and No. 4 Omaha Burke in addition to Southeast.
Class B
Friday's games
No. 9 Mount Michael Benedictine (7-2) at No. 8 Norris (6-3), 7 p.m.: The Titans were without senior all-state running back and Nebraska walk-on recruit Ashton Hausmann in their 34-0 loss to No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Friday because of an ankle injury. Norris will need all hands on deck to go against a Knights squad featuring senior running back Jackson Ramold (1,095 yards rushing, 14 TDs), senior quarterback Ben Memayo (1,167 yards passing, 11 TDs) and senior receiver Clifford Roepke (32 catches, 702 yards, 10 TDs).
Omaha Gross (3-6) at No. 2 Waverly (8-1), 7 p.m.: Waverly’s rushing attack averages 342 yards per game, and the Vikings cranked it up for 308 in a 43-21 win over the Cougars on Oct. 4. The Waverly threesome of quarterback Mason Nieman (942 yards, 11 TDs) and running backs Zane Schawang (854 yards, eight TDs) and Evan Canoyer (523 yards, 13 TDs) are perfectly suited for cold weather playoff football.
No. 10 Seward (5-4) at No. 6 Bennington (6-3), 7 p.m.: Bennington quarterback Nick Bohn (2,571 yards passing, 33 TDs this season) threw for 340 yards and five touchdowns when the Badgers beat Seward 35-26 in week 4. Seward’s best defense might be its ground game, which hit on all cylinders in its 42-12 win over Beatrice on Friday. Quarterback Ben Myers rushed for 171 yards and three TDs and running back Gabe Knisley went for 181 and three more scores.