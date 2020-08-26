Two-minute drill: A pair of intracity battles highlight Week 1 football

Thursday’s games
Class A No. 7 Creighton Prep at A No. 2 Omaha Westside, Phelps Field, 7 p.m.: Without the COVID-19 pandemic crowd restrictions, this season-opening rivalry would have an overflow crowd. There's tons of talent on the field for this one as Westside brings back a pair of first-team Super-Staters in cornerback Avante Dickerson (Minnesota commit) and lineman Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois), a second-team Super-State quarterback in Cole Payton (North Dakota State) and a recent Nebraska commit in WR/DB Koby Bretz. The Junior Jays’ TE/DE AJ Rollins has an offer from Nebraska, while WR/DB Alex Bullock is also a Division I college prospect.
Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South at A No. 4 Millard West, Buell Stadium (Millard South), 7 p.m.: Another season-opener with meaningful impact going forward. Elkhorn South might have the best offensive line in the state, led by Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka. Millard West counters with some talent up front as well and one of the best TE/LB combos in the state in James Conway.
Friday’s games
Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X, Aldrich Field, 7 p.m.: The Battle of A Street matches two teams that return some key pieces back from a year ago. East’s Quinton Adams was a second-team Super-State linebacker last season. While the Spartans are replacing most of their offensive and defensive linemen, Pius X brings back four starters up front.
Lincoln North Star (0-1) vs. Lincoln High, Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: North Star’s 35-8 loss to Hastings was much closer than the final score indicated. It will be interesting to see how much having a game under their belts will benefit the Gators. The Links have some potential big-play threats offensively who could be revealed in their season opener.
Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast at A No. 10 Kearney, UNK Cope Stadium, 7 p.m.: This was the matchup that was created when Omaha North’s football season (Southeast’s opener) was canceled by Omaha Public Schools and the Kearney-Grand Island opener was moved to the end of the season because of the Islanders’ late start due to COVID-19. The Knights may be throwing a little more this season with quarterback McGinness Schneider and some talented receivers in Derek Branch, Taveon Thompson, Ethan Steer and Jake Appleget.
Lincoln Northeast at Fremont, Heedum Field, 7 p.m.: The number of players in Northeast’s program has increased dramatically in Dan Martin’s second season as head coach. With seven starters back on offense, Fremont’s offense could be potent, with QB Jack Cooper, WR Dawson Glause, OT Boone Gray and RB Micah Moore.
Syracuse at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.: A pair of experienced football teams hoping to use a season-opening win to springboard to more success after suffering through difficult falls a year ago.
Class C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia, 7 p.m.: Lutheran looks to be a bigger, more physical team up front on both sides of the ball this season. That seems to fit Concordia’s OL/LB Connor Wilkinson’s style of play, one of 13 starters back this season.
Parkview Christian at St. Edward, 3 p.m.: This will be Parkview’s first game as a six-man program, and the Patriots have both the numbers and athletic talent to possibly make a splash at the state level.
Elkhorn North at Class B No. 2 Waverly, 7 p.m.: Waverly is a state title contender this season, so this is a tall order for the Wolves in their first game of program history. There will be some growing pains in year 1 for Elkhorn North, but with a young team, the Wolves should be extremely competitive in 2021.
Class B No. 3 Norris at B No. 4 Elkhorn, 7 p.m.: After playing in Class A the past two years, Elkhorn drops to B with an experienced roster. Among the 12 starters back are senior RB Aiden Young, senior LB Drew Christo and senior TE/LB Gannon Gragert, the Class A all-state punter a year ago. It's a big road test for the Titans, who may have the most star power in Class B with James Carnie, all-state LB Dylan Meyer and South Dakota recruit Matthew Medill.
Class D-1 No. 2 Cross County (1-0) at D-1 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh, 7 p.m.: Cross County got off to an impressive start last week in a 70-12 win over Blue Hill, led by Carter Seim’s 239 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Clarkson/Leigh brings back seven starters on both sides of the ball, but adds 2018 all-state running back Tommy McEvoy, who missed his junior year because of an ACL tear. McEvoy is getting Division I college recruiting interest.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
