Two-minute drill: A pair of intracity battles highlight Week 1 football

Class C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia, 7 p.m.: Lutheran looks to be a bigger, more physical team up front on both sides of the ball this season. That seems to fit Concordia’s OL/LB Connor Wilkinson’s style of play, one of 13 starters back this season.

Parkview Christian at St. Edward, 3 p.m.: This will be Parkview’s first game as a six-man program, and the Patriots have both the numbers and athletic talent to possibly make a splash at the state level.

Elkhorn North at Class B No. 2 Waverly, 7 p.m.: Waverly is a state title contender this season, so this is a tall order for the Wolves in their first game of program history. There will be some growing pains in year 1 for Elkhorn North, but with a young team, the Wolves should be extremely competitive in 2021.

Class B No. 3 Norris at B No. 4 Elkhorn, 7 p.m.: After playing in Class A the past two years, Elkhorn drops to B with an experienced roster. Among the 12 starters back are senior RB Aiden Young, senior LB Drew Christo and senior TE/LB Gannon Gragert, the Class A all-state punter a year ago. It's a big road test for the Titans, who may have the most star power in Class B with James Carnie, all-state LB Dylan Meyer and South Dakota recruit Matthew Medill.

Class D-1 No. 2 Cross County (1-0) at D-1 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh, 7 p.m.: Cross County got off to an impressive start last week in a 70-12 win over Blue Hill, led by Carter Seim’s 239 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Clarkson/Leigh brings back seven starters on both sides of the ball, but adds 2018 all-state running back Tommy McEvoy, who missed his junior year because of an ACL tear. McEvoy is getting Division I college recruiting interest.

