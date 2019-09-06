WAHOO — David Lilly just kept coming up in the right place at the right time. A couple of times could be chance, but not four times for scores.
Lilly scored three times on runs and added a 33-yard pick six to help Class C-1 No. 7 Bishop Neumann pull away for a 40-6 victory over Lincoln Lutheran Friday at Wayne Reeves Field.
"The line played good, a stout game all around. When the ball's in my hands, I just try to do my job," said Miller, who scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards in the first half. And after he recovered a fumble when a high snap sailed over the Lutheran punter's head, he punched in a 9-yard TD.
That still wasn't enough. Lilly jumped a slant route and returned the interception 33 yards for a 28-6 lead late in the third quarter.
"I finally figured out they were going to be running slants a lot — I probably should have been doing it all game," said Lilly. "But I just got under the slant and got the pick. We got two more on slants after that with Spencer Wiese and Trey Miller.
"We knew they were a strong passing team and not as strong at the run game, so if we could limit the run game as much as we can, then work on the passing game. Our D-line got a good pass rush."
Neumann kept Lutheran's running game in check all night. The Warriors finished with just 1 yard rushing on 26 attempts. Quarterback Josh Duitsman had some success through the air, completing 18 of 28 passes for 170 yards, but he also had four interceptions.
Kolten Cada got the first pick at the 1-yard line late in the first half. Lilly returned his for a score and then Wiese returned his pick 72 yards for another score. Miller had an 18-yard return after his interception, setting up Neumann's final score.
"Our defense played really well," said Neumann coach Doug Lanik. "I don't know how many turnovers we created, with interceptions and fumble recoveries (six). We stopped the run and then we changed a couple of things in coverage. They were getting their receiver underneath on slants, and we took that away in the second half."
Lutheran coach Greg Nelson said the snap over Ethan Zager's head that was turned over was critical.
"He can jump high, but that's too much. And we have a good snapper. In a big game, it's just big mistakes," said Nelson. "In the first half, I thought our defense played really well and we should have scored at the end of the first half.
"We wanted to get the running game going and we couldn't, so we had to turn to the air. By the third quarter, they were just turning their ears back and getting after us."
Jon Matulka and John Klement led the Cavalier defensive push, swarming to Duitsman.
"To contain the quarterback, we kept him in the pocket, which allowed us to get pressure from the inside," said Lanik. "If you get pressure, he can't just sit back there and throw. He's a good passer and they have a good scheme, but we got some pressure. We really swarmed to the football and played well on defense."
Neumann had 211 yards rushing and 55 yards through the air. Lilly finished with 77 yards on 17 carries.