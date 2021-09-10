Turnovers to touchdowns the recipe for Lincoln Northeast to roll Omaha Northwest

Turnovers to touchdowns.

That was Lincoln Northeast’s recipe for success Friday at Seacrest Field.

Northeast forced three turnovers in the first quarter against Omaha Northwest that opened up the game 21-0 and eventually led to a commanding 48-7 win for the Rockets.

"Big shout-out to all of our guys," Northeast coach Dan Martin said. "We challenged them to come out ready to roll at 4:30, and we did that. We came out of the gate pretty strong, forcing a couple of turnovers defensively and punching them in offensively. We felt last week that we executed well but had too many mistakes in the first half against North Star with a couple of turnovers. We felt that if we could put it together, we’d have a result like tonight."

Omaha Northwest committed the game's first turnover on a bad exchange — and Northeast capitalized, scoring two plays letter. The Rockets then intercepted Northwest quarterback Ayer, which set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Gray to AJ Washington.

Northeast turned a forced fumble into points soon after when Gray threw a 33-yard touchdown pass up the left sideline to Martrevious Gray.

Dylan Gray said fans can expect more of that in the future.