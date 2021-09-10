Turnovers to touchdowns the recipe for Lincoln Northeast to roll Omaha Northwest

Turnovers to touchdowns.
That was Lincoln Northeast’s recipe for success Friday at Seacrest Field.
Northeast forced three turnovers in the first quarter against Omaha Northwest that opened up the game 21-0 and eventually led to a commanding 48-7 win for the Rockets.
"Big shout-out to all of our guys," Northeast coach Dan Martin said. "We challenged them to come out ready to roll at 4:30, and we did that. We came out of the gate pretty strong, forcing a couple of turnovers defensively and punching them in offensively. We felt last week that we executed well but had too many mistakes in the first half against North Star with a couple of turnovers. We felt that if we could put it together, we’d have a result like tonight."
Omaha Northwest committed the game's first turnover on a bad exchange — and Northeast capitalized, scoring two plays letter. The Rockets then intercepted Northwest quarterback Ayer, which set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Gray to AJ Washington.
Northeast turned a forced fumble into points soon after when Gray threw a 33-yard touchdown pass up the left sideline to Martrevious Gray.
Dylan Gray said fans can expect more of that in the future.
“They put in new plays for me throwing the ball because they wanted to get my arm going," he said. "My groin is kind of messed up right now, but I trust my arm. I feel like in the next game, I’m going to be more of a pocket passer.”
Dylan Gray was 5-for-9 passing for 71 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran for a 6-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Brice Eloume led Northeast with 87 yards rushing.
The win moves the Rockets’ win streak to two games, the first time the program has won consecutive games since 2018.
Martin said the win last week was “huge” to build momentum for the future.
“We wanted to come out and dominate, and we felt that we hurt ourselves against Fremont and again against North Star," he said. "Tonight, we cleaned it up, and we’re going to have to come out and do it again next week as we’ve got a good Discoverer team (Columbus) coming up next.”
Senior Layne Leach-Sanna said the wins have meant a lot to him and his team.
“I’m super-pumped," Leach-Sanna said. "Honestly, the first win was pretty emotional for all of us. We’ve really balled out all four years, and it’s all come down to this. I’m really proud of our team coming together and catching a W.”