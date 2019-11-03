The Tri County football team obviously made good use of its bye week.
The Trojans (6-3) were idle the final week of the regular season after falling at Southern 22-18 on Oct. 18. As fate would have it, Tri County would play at Southern again for the first round of the Class D-1, eight-man playoffs, and the Trojans prevailed this time 40-12 to advance to a second round home game against No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) Wednesday night (6:30 p.m. kickoff).
“It was a very productive time for us,” Tri County coach Brett Scheiding said. “We got kids healthy and healed up and it gave us time to fix us. We were able to clean up some little details that were hurting us during the season.”
Turnovers were key in the turnaround as Tri County recovered three Southern fumbles and intercepted a pass in the Thursday night playoff game. The Trojans also limited senior standout running back Braden Klover to 45 yards after the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder went for 123 in the first matchup.
“This time we took advantage of their turnovers and kept their running game under control,” Scheiding said. “When their quarterback scrambled and got away from our front three, we didn’t allow him (Carson Borzekofski) to make a play.”
Tri County quarterback, junior Cole Siems, made plenty of plays against the Raiders. The 5-11, 155-pounder was efficient throwing the ball, completing 10 of 15 for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Siems also rushed for 133 yards and two more scores.
Siems was 5 of 16 for just 38 yards and an interception against Southern the first time.
“Cole ran hard and hit open receivers,” Scheiding said. “Our young receivers have really developed, and now he trusts those guys when he throws it to them. A dual threat quarterback like Cole is a nice weapon to have.”
Siems, who also stars on the basketball court, has 1,550 yards of total offense season — 808 passing and 18 touchdowns and 742 rushing and 15 more scores. Two other juniors — Jack Holsing and Drew Garrison — have 679 and 500 yards, respectively, on the ground.
Sophomore Grant Lewandowski had four receptions for 65 yards and all three TDs against Southern to raise his season totals to 20 catches for 341 yards and eight touchdowns.
Defensively the Trojans are anchored by a pair of seniors — linebacker Bailey Waltke (team-leading 72 tackles) and defensive end Brandon Seibolt (62 tackles, 12 behind the line of scrimmage). Those two combined for 17 stops in the win Thursday night.
Tri County was last in the playoffs in 2016, reaching the second round and finishing 6-4. The Trojans were a combined 3-13 the last two seasons, but the young players on those teams gained valuable experience during that span that’s being put to good use this season.
“We only have four seniors on the team, so most of the guys playing are freshmen and sophomores,” Scheiding said. “They spent a lot of time in the weight room over the summer and we’re starting to see the benefits from that. They’re having fun with it.”
The Trojans face an Elmwood-Murdock team that averages 348 yards and almost 62 points per game, an attack spearheaded by senior quarterback Drake Spohr who has rushed for 1,391 yards and 24 touchdowns and thrown for 664 and 14 TDs.
“They’re a quick-hitting, powerful team,” Scheiding said of the Knights. “They play old-school football. They just line up and come straight at you.”