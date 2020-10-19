Tri County advances in D-1 state playoffs following Southern's forfeit

COVID-19 has disrupted schedules for many teams during the regular season, and now it has affected at least one game in the state football playoffs.

Southern had to forfeit its first-round game at Tri County because of a COVID-19 issue. The game was originally scheduled to take place Thursday at Tri County, the No. 1 overall seed in the Class D-1 playoffs.

Tri County, 8-0 with the forfeit, advances to the second round on Nov. 6. The 16 winners from Thursday's regional games will be placed on a statewide bracket based on their wild-card point averages at the end of the regular season.

Southern was the No. 16 seed in the East bracket.

The state playoffs are set to begin Thursday in Classes D-1 and D-2 and on Friday in Class A.

Fairbury had to bow out of Friday's Class C-1 regular-season finale against Milford because of COVID-19.

