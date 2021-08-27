Trenton Cielocha's memorable debut — on both sides of the ball — helps Columbus Scotus upset No. 3 Wahoo

Wahoo answered in just three plays when Colin Ludvik scored from 8 yards out to make it 7-7 less than five minutes into the first quarter. A 52-yard run by Gavin Pokorny put the Warriors in scoring position.

Cielocha knocked in a 30-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first quarter, then Scotus went 88 yards in nine plays capped by Cielocha's quarterback sneak for the 10-point lead with 7:02 left in the half.

The Shamrocks were driving again to start the third when a bad snap in the red zone handed the ball over to Wahoo at the Scotus 19. The Warriors drove 11 plays and had the ball at the Shamrocks 17 when Cielocha came up from his safety position and picked off an Owen Hancock pass for the second time.

Scotus again went 88 yards and increased the lead to 24-7 at the start of the fourth on Devon Borchers' 4-yard touchdown run. Wahoo answered back on a 55-yard drive and made it 24-14 with less than 10 minutes to go on Luvik's 9-yard run. Borchers picked up 60 yards on four touches the next drive and closed the game out with a 12-yard scamper.

"If you're going to beat anybody in C-1, you've got to finish drives," Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. "We obviously didn't do that tonight."