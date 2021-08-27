Trenton Cielocha's memorable debut — on both sides of the ball — helps Columbus Scotus upset No. 3 Wahoo

COLUMBUS — Columbus Scotus coach Tyler Linder and his staff went over all sorts of "doomsday scenarios" in the days and hours leading up to Friday's season opener.
Facing No. 3 Wahoo with a roster of mostly unproven players left Linder anxious about what would unfold at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.
What unfolded was one of the best-ever varsity debuts for a Shamrock athlete and what Linder considered the biggest victory in an opening game in some time.
Scotus junior quarterback Trenton Cielocha threw for 297 yards and a touchdown, rushed for another score and intercepted two passes on defense during a 31-14 Shamrock win. The win ended a five-game losing skid to the Warriors.
"Going into tonight, we had a lot of question marks because a lot of these guys are untested guys," Linder said. "They had an undefeated JV team last year, but a lot of those guys didn't taste significant varsity minutes.
"... An untested group, but, man, they passed the test tonight."
Scotus led 17-7 at halftime thanks to a touchdown throw, run and field goal from Cielocha. The Shamrocks struck first on an 83-yard catch and run from senior Garrett Oakley. Cielocha found him 15 yards downfield for a first down — and the Northern Illinois recruit did the rest up the east sideline, breaking two tackles along the way.
Wahoo answered in just three plays when Colin Ludvik scored from 8 yards out to make it 7-7 less than five minutes into the first quarter. A 52-yard run by Gavin Pokorny put the Warriors in scoring position.
Cielocha knocked in a 30-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first quarter, then Scotus went 88 yards in nine plays capped by Cielocha's quarterback sneak for the 10-point lead with 7:02 left in the half.
The Shamrocks were driving again to start the third when a bad snap in the red zone handed the ball over to Wahoo at the Scotus 19. The Warriors drove 11 plays and had the ball at the Shamrocks 17 when Cielocha came up from his safety position and picked off an Owen Hancock pass for the second time.
Scotus again went 88 yards and increased the lead to 24-7 at the start of the fourth on Devon Borchers' 4-yard touchdown run. Wahoo answered back on a 55-yard drive and made it 24-14 with less than 10 minutes to go on Luvik's 9-yard run. Borchers picked up 60 yards on four touches the next drive and closed the game out with a 12-yard scamper.
"If you're going to beat anybody in C-1, you've got to finish drives," Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. "We obviously didn't do that tonight."
Wahoo had three drives of eight plays or more that produced a grand total of zero points. The Warriors went eight plays and 51 yards near the end of the first half after Scotus went up 17-7 and threw an interception with 3:24 to go before the break. The possession following the fumble recovery to start the third included 13 plays and four first downs before the second interception. And although the game was decided at that point, Wahoo went 71 yards in 14 plays at the end of the fourth and came up empty on a fourth-and-10.
"They had some big passes and some big plays right when they needed," Fox said. "We had some third-and-10s, in some positions we felt really good in, and they'd complete a pass and move the sticks and keep their momentum going."
Cielocha had a shot at earning the starting quarterback spot last season as a sophomore but ultimately didn't win the job. A year later he ended the night going 11-for-17 through the air with completions to five different receivers. Oakley caught four of those for 114 yards. Borchers finished the night with 18 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Luvik led Wahoo with 116 yards on 19 carries and both Warrior scores.
"We just didn't use any momentum in the game that I felt we had," Fox said. "They whooped on us a little bit. It was what it was. We did not play as well as we feel we could have and should have."