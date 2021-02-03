Lincoln Journal Star
Among the Super-Staters from the past high school football season are 16 seniors headed to play at Division I schools.
Super-State first-team offense
QB | Cole Payton, Omaha Westside (North Dakota State)
QB | Noah Walters, Lincoln East (junior)
RB | LJ Richardson, Bellevue West (junior)
RB | Aiden Young, Elkhorn (Nebraska walk-on)
WR | Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West (Iowa)
WR | Carter Glenn, Lincoln East (undecided)
TE/WR | James Carnie, Norris (Nebraska)
OL | Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South (Nebraska)
OL | Kekoa Chai, Bellevue West (Midland)
OL | Jack Nickolisen, Millard South (Nebraska-Kearney)
OL | Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South (Missouri walk-on)
OL | Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli (Buffalo)
Ath. | TJ Urban, Millard South (Air Force)
Ath. | Preston Pearson, Kearney (Chadron State)
K | Trenton Brehm, Papillion-La Vista South (Washburn)
Super-State first-team defense
DL | Trevor Brown, Waverly (junior)
DL | Maddox Burton, Lincoln Southeast (Nebraska walk-on)
DL | Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside (Northern Illinois)
LB | James Conway, Millard West (Fordham)
LB | Jake Appleget, Lincoln Southeast (junior)
LB | Ben Radicia, Omaha Westside (Iowa Western CC)
LB | Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West (Morningside)
DB | Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside (Oregon)
DB | Derek Branch, Lincoln Southeast (Nebraska walk-on)
DB | Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside (Nebraska)
DB | Alex Bullock, Creighton Prep (Nebraska walk-on)
Ath. | Drew Christo, Elkhorn (Nebraska baseball)
Ath. | Eli Larson, St. Paul (Missouri Western State)
Ath. | Sam Scott, Omaha Skutt (Wyoming)
P | Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn (Northwest Missouri State)
