Top-ranked Pierce puts sour taste of last year's finals loss to Wahoo behind it in a big way

Pierce’s offense has been explosive all season, and Friday was no different. Pierce posted 40-plus points for a ninth time, and success against the Warriors came in the form of the vertical passing game. Sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting completed passes of 34, 49 and 45 yards and finished with 170 yards through the air. The 49-yarder was a touchdown strike to senior Logan Moeller to give the Bluejays a 21-14 lead in the first half.

“Any time you play Pierce you know you’ve got to stop the run because they’re going to run the ball,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. “We thought we had a decent game plan to do that, but then the passing game got going and their quarterback and their receiver combinations and with the tight ends, they’ve got a nice threat there that makes it awfully tough to stop all of it.”

Wahoo (7-3) also had success on offense, overcoming an early 14-0 deficit and trailing only 27-20 at halftime.

But Pierce made some adjustments and held Wahoo to 64 total yards in the second half. The Bluejays recorded some sacks and held Wahoo without a second-half first down until late in the game.