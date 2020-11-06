Top-ranked Pierce puts sour taste of last year's finals loss to Wahoo behind it in a big way

PIERCE — Pierce junior Michael Kruntorad said he wasn’t looking too deep at the Class C-1 state football playoff bracket when it was released.
His focus was on helping his team get a first-round 'dub,' he says.
But waiting in the second round was a rematch with No. 7 Wahoo, the team that pushed around Pierce in the state championship game last year at Memorial Stadium to the tune of 38-0.
Needless to say, it was a good week of practice in these parts.
“We were really looking forward to this,” Kruntorad said. “We were pretty motivated to come down here and beat their tail.”
Pierce’s potent offense found another gear Friday and the defense tightened the screws in the second half of a 42-28 victory against the Warriors in the state quarterfinals.
The main objective — a state championship — remains on the table. But the top-ranked Bluejays (10-0) were happy to make a statement this week.
“You know what, we didn’t feel very good about last year,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “They had a great football team last year and they’re very well-coached and fundamentally sound. They took it to us last year.
“I don’t know if you ever want to ever say revenge but we wanted to earn their respect. We probably didn’t earn much respect last year in the finals.”
Pierce’s offense has been explosive all season, and Friday was no different. Pierce posted 40-plus points for a ninth time, and success against the Warriors came in the form of the vertical passing game. Sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting completed passes of 34, 49 and 45 yards and finished with 170 yards through the air. The 49-yarder was a touchdown strike to senior Logan Moeller to give the Bluejays a 21-14 lead in the first half.
“Any time you play Pierce you know you’ve got to stop the run because they’re going to run the ball,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. “We thought we had a decent game plan to do that, but then the passing game got going and their quarterback and their receiver combinations and with the tight ends, they’ve got a nice threat there that makes it awfully tough to stop all of it.”
Wahoo (7-3) also had success on offense, overcoming an early 14-0 deficit and trailing only 27-20 at halftime.
But Pierce made some adjustments and held Wahoo to 64 total yards in the second half. The Bluejays recorded some sacks and held Wahoo without a second-half first down until late in the game.
“We adjusted the one formation that was hurting us, and then we just challenged our guys, win the individual battles,” Brahmer said. “I asked them, ‘Are those guys that much better than you that were giving up that many rushing yards,' and their answer was no. We just had to win those battles against base blocks, down blocks and double teams.”
Pierce’s offense did the rest. The Bluejays scored on a halfback pass, and Kruntorad rumbled 71 yards for a touchdown — one play after Pierce turned Wahoo over on downs on a sack by Cruz Gleason in the third quarter.
Wahoo’s Colin Ludvik rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!