Top-ranked BDS' efficient passing keys rally from 20-point deficit to beat Central Valley

BRUNING — BDS quarterback Dominic Philippi may not throw the ball often, but he makes the most of the few chances he gets.
Philippi attempted nine passes during Friday night’s Class D-2 semifinal against Central Valley, and five of those went for touchdowns. Philippi’s steady offensive presence combined with some big plays on defense to help No. 1 BDS overcome a 20-point deficit in a 40-36 win over No. 4 Central Valley.
Central Valley scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives as BDS’s opening possessions ended with an interception and a punt. The result was a 20-0 Cougar lead early in the second quarter, but the Eagles didn’t panic. After all, they’d been here before.
BDS trailed by two scores in a game against Falls City Sacred Heart earlier this season before coming back to win, and it leaned on that experience to take down Central Valley.
“You don’t want to start that way, but our kids just hang in there and hang in there because it didn’t look good,” BDS co-head coach Mark Rotter said. “It looked like we were in bad trouble.”
Philippi elevated his play following the opening interception, and the score began to reflect that. His 50-yard rush set up a 1-yard Easton Weber touchdown run for the team’s first score, and he tossed another 18-yard score to Weber just before halftime to make the deficit 20-16.
Straight out of the break, Philippi launched a 47-yard passing score to Dalton Kleinschmidt that gave the Eagles their first lead of the game at 22-20.
“I know my receivers and I trust in them to catch the ball,” Philippi said. “We hit that long pass and I don’t know what clicked, but we just stick together and when something good happens, we just feed off that.”
A pair of interceptions and fourth-down stops on defense helped keep Central Valley off the board in the third quarter, and BDS soon stretched its lead to 34-20. However, Central Valley quarterback Ty Nekoliczak led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to give the Cougars a 36-34 lead with six minutes remaining, part of a 300-yard passing performance from the senior.
With his team’s season on the line, Philippi connected with Kleinschmidt for another long passing score, this time from 54 yards out, and the Eagles re-gained their lead. They needed one last play on defense to seal the victory, and it came in the form of an interception by Tyler Grote.
The 2017 D-2 champions are now headed back to the state title game, but it couldn’t have happened without the trust they showed in each other Friday night.
“Every year we just focus on sticking together,” Philippi said. “We’ve done it time-in and time-out with a slow start, but we just bounce back from that and don’t let it bother us.”
Sandhills/Thedford 36, Falls City SH 26: Dane Pokorny totaled 297 yards and five touchdowns as the Knights advanced to their first state championship in Dunning on Friday.
"Dane is a special kid and special player," coach Josh Deines said. "I can't say enough good things about him. He put the team on his back tonight."
Pokorny put the game away with a 55 yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
