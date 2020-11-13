Top-ranked BDS' efficient passing keys rally from 20-point deficit to beat Central Valley

Straight out of the break, Philippi launched a 47-yard passing score to Dalton Kleinschmidt that gave the Eagles their first lead of the game at 22-20.

“I know my receivers and I trust in them to catch the ball,” Philippi said. “We hit that long pass and I don’t know what clicked, but we just stick together and when something good happens, we just feed off that.”

A pair of interceptions and fourth-down stops on defense helped keep Central Valley off the board in the third quarter, and BDS soon stretched its lead to 34-20. However, Central Valley quarterback Ty Nekoliczak led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to give the Cougars a 36-34 lead with six minutes remaining, part of a 300-yard passing performance from the senior.

With his team’s season on the line, Philippi connected with Kleinschmidt for another long passing score, this time from 54 yards out, and the Eagles re-gained their lead. They needed one last play on defense to seal the victory, and it came in the form of an interception by Tyler Grote.

The 2017 D-2 champions are now headed back to the state title game, but it couldn’t have happened without the trust they showed in each other Friday night.