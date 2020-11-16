 Skip to main content
Times and sites are now set for the high school state football finals
Times and sites are now set for the high school state football finals

  • Updated
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6

Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac avoids a tackle by Lincoln East's Grant Springer during a Class A quarterfinal on Nov. 6 at Westside.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Times have been set for the state football championship games, which will take place Friday at home sites following the NSAA's decision to move the games out of Memorial Stadium.

The Class A and Class C-2 finals will be broadcast by NET.

Class A: Elkhorn South (10-1) at Omaha Westside (11-0), 7:15 p.m., Phelps Field.

Class B: Aurora (9-3) at Elkhorn (10-2), 6 p.m., Elkhorn High School.

Class C-1: Adams Central (10-2) at Pierce (11-0), 5:30 p.m., Pierce High School.

Class C-2: Ord (10-0) at Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 3:15 p.m., Fremont's Heedum Field.

Class D-1: Dundy County-Stratton (11-0) at Burwell (12-0), 5 p.m., Burwell High School.

Class D-2: Sandhills/Thedford (12-0) at BDS (11-0), 5 p.m., Shickley.

Six-man: Sterling (10-0) vs. McCool Junction (10-0), 7 p.m., Nebraska-Kearney's Cope Stadium.

 

